Bloomington, IN

wbiw.com

Indiana Arts Commission December Quarterly Business Meeting is Friday

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Arts Commission December Quarterly Business Meeting is Friday, December 9. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the Central Indiana Education Service Center Frontier Conference Room at 3500 DePauw Blvd., Pyramid Two – Suite 2020 in Indianapolis. On the Agenda:. Call to Order. Approval...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses

BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

New Public Wi-Fi Access in Peoples Park and Waldron, Hill & Buskirk Park

BLOOMINGTON – As part of continuing efforts to improve digital equity in our community, the City of Bloomington Information & Technology Services Department (ITS) is pleased to announce public Wi-Fi in two City parks with work currently underway in three more. Funded through the City’s Recover Forward initiative using...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Ivy Tech offering an introductory welding course in Martinsville

BLOOMINGTON — Ivy Tech Community College Bloomington is offering a Welding 100 course in Martinsville, Ind. The course starts Jan. 17, 2023, and will be held Tuesdays from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Martinsville High School. Grant funding with the state’s Next Level Jobs Workforce Ready grant covers...
MARTINSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: December 8, 2022

4:27 p.m. Christopher Cox, 41, Bedford, possession of meth, wanted on two warrants for failure to appear. 12:28 a.m. Report of a suspicious person at Pizza Hut on 16th Street. 12:42 a.m. Traffic stop at Broadview and Hillside drives. 2:04 a.m. 911 call investigation in the 600 block of 17th...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford Planning Department issues permits for November

BEDFORD – The Bedford Planning Department released its monthly report for building construction and permits issued for the month of November, for a total of $2,817,150. A total of 13 permits were issued during the month of November including the $2,000,000 for the renovations for the new Bedford Police Department at 2308 16th Street.
wbiw.com

Martinsville section of I-69 Finish Line named top road project by Roads & Bridges Magazine

INDIANA — Contract two of the I-69 Finish Line project was named the top road project by Roads & Bridges Magazine earlier this week. The publication announces an exclusive list of the top ten road projects and top ten bridge projects in the U.S. each year. Projects are selected from a highly-competitive pool of submissions from Departments of Transportation and other entities across the country.
MARTINSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Mary L. Walters Craig

Mary L. Walters Craig, 84, of Bedford, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Franciscan Health in Indianapolis. Born on September 15, 1938, she was the daughter of Von and Mary (Eggers) Craig. Mary married Robert Baxter in 1962 and he preceded her in death on January 12, 1976. She then married Robert Walters in 1983 and he preceded her in death on February 12, 2002.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

First live nativity scene for Paoli community

PAOLI — Paoli Health & Living, CarDon & Associates’ senior living location in Paoli, will be ringing in the holiday season with a first for the community — a live nativity scene. The event will be at Paoli Health & Living at 559 Longest Street in Paoli....
PAOLI, IN
wbiw.com

Honor your holiday tree and recycle it at the Monroe County Solid Waste Management District

BLOOMINGTON – Holiday trees can do more than give us good cheer during the holidays. After you’ve enjoyed your tree after the winter gift-giving season ends, give it back to the environment. Drop it off at any of the Monroe County Solid Waste Management District (District) recycling centers to be recycled. The trees are chipped up and transformed into useful mulch.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Forest Service to begin a project focused on forest health

BEDFORD – Forest Service has completed the legal process required to allow the Houston South Vegetation Management and Restoration Project to move forward with implementation. A draft supplemental information report was released on October 6 and was open for public review for 30 days. The concerns brought forth by...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Brown County State Park ranks sixth among the most beautiful state parks in the country

NASHVILLE, IN – Brown County State Park ranks sixth on a list of most beautiful state parks in the country according to a study done by Travel Lens. Nicknamed the “Little Smokies” because of the area’s resemblance to the Great Smoky Mountains, Brown County encompasses nearly 16,000 acres of rugged hills, ridges, and fog-shrouded ravines. Glaciers from the most recent ice ages stopped short of the “hills o’ Brown,” but their meltwaters helped create the narrow ridges, steep slopes, and deep gullies of Brown County State Park. Indiana’s largest park is a traditional fall color hot spot, with nearly 20 miles of tree-lined roads and many scenic vistas overlooking miles of uninterrupted forestland.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer shares winter safety tips

JACKSON CO. – The temperatures are dropping and fall weather may soon give way to harsher – and potentially more dangerous – conditions. When roadways become wet or coated with ice or snow, driving can very quickly become hazardous. “I want everyone to stay safe while traveling...
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Michael Jay Kuster

Michael Jay Kuster, 72, of Bedford, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Born on May 14, 1950, in Detroit, Michigan, he was the son of Rosemond Johnson. He married Jackie George in 1973, and she survives. Michael was a graduate of Bedford High School and was retired from Metal Technologies in Bloomfield.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Seymour man arrested on two counts of child molestation

SEYMOUR – On November 20, patrol officers with the Seymour Police Department received information regarding a sex offense that occurred in Seymour, Indiana. The report originally came from the Round Lake, Illinois Police Department. Investigators conducted interviews with the 6-year-old female victim and the 38-year-old male suspect. A forensic...
SEYMOUR, IN

