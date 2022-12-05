Read full article on original website
Bloomington Deputy Mayor Donald Griffin, Jr. announces intent to run for mayor
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Deputy Mayor and long-time realtor Donald Griffin, Jr. formally announced his intent to run for Mayor on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Griffin filed to create his campaign committee at the Monroe County Election Board office on Friday, December 2, 2022. Deputy Mayor Griffin cited his vision...
City of Bloomington seeks input on proposed designs for the city’s gateways
BLOOMINGTON – The Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a public open house on December 15 from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers in City Hall, 401 N. Morton Street, to unveil the proposed concepts for two signature gateways at principal entry points to the city.
Indiana Arts Commission December Quarterly Business Meeting is Friday
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Arts Commission December Quarterly Business Meeting is Friday, December 9. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the Central Indiana Education Service Center Frontier Conference Room at 3500 DePauw Blvd., Pyramid Two – Suite 2020 in Indianapolis. On the Agenda:. Call to Order. Approval...
Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses
BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
Springville Community and Rural Foundation Inc. will meet in executive and regular session on Thursday
SPRINGVILLE – The Springville Community and Rural Foundation Inc. (SCARF) will meet in an executive and regular session on Thursday, December 8, 2022. The executive session will begin at 6 p.m. followed by the regular session at 6:30 p.m. at the Springville Community Academy Commons, at 126 Brick Street in Springville.
Bedford Chamber of Commerce hosting a member appreciation party for members on Dec. 15
BEDFORD – The Bedford Chamber of Commerce is hosting a member appreciation party on Thursday, December 15th from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the newly renovated Historic Limestone Building at 405 I Street. The event is to show the Chamber of Commerce’s applications for its members. There...
New Public Wi-Fi Access in Peoples Park and Waldron, Hill & Buskirk Park
BLOOMINGTON – As part of continuing efforts to improve digital equity in our community, the City of Bloomington Information & Technology Services Department (ITS) is pleased to announce public Wi-Fi in two City parks with work currently underway in three more. Funded through the City’s Recover Forward initiative using...
Ivy Tech offering an introductory welding course in Martinsville
BLOOMINGTON — Ivy Tech Community College Bloomington is offering a Welding 100 course in Martinsville, Ind. The course starts Jan. 17, 2023, and will be held Tuesdays from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Martinsville High School. Grant funding with the state’s Next Level Jobs Workforce Ready grant covers...
Police Log: December 8, 2022
4:27 p.m. Christopher Cox, 41, Bedford, possession of meth, wanted on two warrants for failure to appear. 12:28 a.m. Report of a suspicious person at Pizza Hut on 16th Street. 12:42 a.m. Traffic stop at Broadview and Hillside drives. 2:04 a.m. 911 call investigation in the 600 block of 17th...
Bedford Planning Department issues permits for November
BEDFORD – The Bedford Planning Department released its monthly report for building construction and permits issued for the month of November, for a total of $2,817,150. A total of 13 permits were issued during the month of November including the $2,000,000 for the renovations for the new Bedford Police Department at 2308 16th Street.
Martinsville section of I-69 Finish Line named top road project by Roads & Bridges Magazine
INDIANA — Contract two of the I-69 Finish Line project was named the top road project by Roads & Bridges Magazine earlier this week. The publication announces an exclusive list of the top ten road projects and top ten bridge projects in the U.S. each year. Projects are selected from a highly-competitive pool of submissions from Departments of Transportation and other entities across the country.
Obituary: Mary L. Walters Craig
Mary L. Walters Craig, 84, of Bedford, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Franciscan Health in Indianapolis. Born on September 15, 1938, she was the daughter of Von and Mary (Eggers) Craig. Mary married Robert Baxter in 1962 and he preceded her in death on January 12, 1976. She then married Robert Walters in 1983 and he preceded her in death on February 12, 2002.
First live nativity scene for Paoli community
PAOLI — Paoli Health & Living, CarDon & Associates’ senior living location in Paoli, will be ringing in the holiday season with a first for the community — a live nativity scene. The event will be at Paoli Health & Living at 559 Longest Street in Paoli....
Honor your holiday tree and recycle it at the Monroe County Solid Waste Management District
BLOOMINGTON – Holiday trees can do more than give us good cheer during the holidays. After you’ve enjoyed your tree after the winter gift-giving season ends, give it back to the environment. Drop it off at any of the Monroe County Solid Waste Management District (District) recycling centers to be recycled. The trees are chipped up and transformed into useful mulch.
Forest Service to begin a project focused on forest health
BEDFORD – Forest Service has completed the legal process required to allow the Houston South Vegetation Management and Restoration Project to move forward with implementation. A draft supplemental information report was released on October 6 and was open for public review for 30 days. The concerns brought forth by...
ISP continues to seek clues on 10 year anniversary of Lowell Badger’s homicide
SULLIVAN CO. — Today, marks the ten-year anniversary of the unsolved homicide of 85-year-old Lowell R. Badger of rural Sullivan County. The retired farmer was found deceased at his rural Sullivan County home. The homicide is believed to have occurred sometime between 8:00 p.m. Friday, December 7, 201 2and 9:23 a.m. on Saturday, December 8, 2012.
Brown County State Park ranks sixth among the most beautiful state parks in the country
NASHVILLE, IN – Brown County State Park ranks sixth on a list of most beautiful state parks in the country according to a study done by Travel Lens. Nicknamed the “Little Smokies” because of the area’s resemblance to the Great Smoky Mountains, Brown County encompasses nearly 16,000 acres of rugged hills, ridges, and fog-shrouded ravines. Glaciers from the most recent ice ages stopped short of the “hills o’ Brown,” but their meltwaters helped create the narrow ridges, steep slopes, and deep gullies of Brown County State Park. Indiana’s largest park is a traditional fall color hot spot, with nearly 20 miles of tree-lined roads and many scenic vistas overlooking miles of uninterrupted forestland.
Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer shares winter safety tips
JACKSON CO. – The temperatures are dropping and fall weather may soon give way to harsher – and potentially more dangerous – conditions. When roadways become wet or coated with ice or snow, driving can very quickly become hazardous. “I want everyone to stay safe while traveling...
Obituary: Michael Jay Kuster
Michael Jay Kuster, 72, of Bedford, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Born on May 14, 1950, in Detroit, Michigan, he was the son of Rosemond Johnson. He married Jackie George in 1973, and she survives. Michael was a graduate of Bedford High School and was retired from Metal Technologies in Bloomfield.
Seymour man arrested on two counts of child molestation
SEYMOUR – On November 20, patrol officers with the Seymour Police Department received information regarding a sex offense that occurred in Seymour, Indiana. The report originally came from the Round Lake, Illinois Police Department. Investigators conducted interviews with the 6-year-old female victim and the 38-year-old male suspect. A forensic...
