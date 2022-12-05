Video: BPS board expected to approve separation agreement with superintendent Brevard County school leaders plan to meet Monday morning to discuss parting ways with the district’s superintendent. (James Tutten, WFTV.com/WFTV)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County school leaders plan to meet Monday morning to discuss parting ways with the district’s superintendent.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Last month, Superintendent Mark Mullins agreed to enter into negotiations for a separation agreement.

As teachers express ongoing concerns with student discipline, some board members have said the change is necessary.

But not all district leaders are in agreement.

“I am not only concerned that they’re removing a man who is the leader of Brevard Public Schools, I am concerned about the effects that will take place after that, leading down to our cabinet, to our administrators, eventually to our teachers and bleeding into the business community itself,” board member Jennifer Jenkins said.

Mullins became superintendent in 2018.

Channel 9′s Melonie Holt will be at Monday morning’s Brevard Public Schools board meeting, which gets underway at 9 a.m.

Stay with WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News at Noon for updates on this developing story.

©2022 Cox Media Group