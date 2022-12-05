Staten Island man, 44, accused of murdering ‘acquaintance,’ who was found stabbed to death in bed: NYPD

Read full article on original website
Suspect in shooting of NYPD officer during Staten Island drug raid posts bond for release
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island man charged with shooting a detective during a drug raid in New Springville has been released from police custody after posting half a million dollars for bail. Nelson Pizarro, 40, faces a litany of charges in connection with the Jan. 20 incident,...
Sources: Detectives probing whether alcohol played role in horrific crash on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Investigators are probing whether alcohol played a role in a horrific crash that severely injured two men in Richmond after beer bottles were found in the vehicle, according to police sources. The 44-year-old driver lost control of a black, Volkswagen SUV that was traveling northbound...
Man pleads guilty to killing father of 5 in Staten Island shooting
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A West Brighton man who fled the city after a fatal shooting in 2020 pleaded guilty this week in Supreme Court, St. George. Anthony McCorkle, 52, of Caroline Street, accepted a charge of first-degree manslaughter in exchange for 11 years incarceration with 5 years post release supervision at a court appearance Thursday in Justice Lisa Grey’s courtroom.
fox5ny.com
Man stabbed to death in NYC subway station
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating a killing inside a Greenwich Village subway station. Police responded to a call of an unconscious man just after midnight Thursday in the West Fourth St. and Sixth Ave. station. Officers found the man unconscious and unresponsive near the stairwell ramp area, off...
Sundance Oliver planned to shoot up NYPD precinct before surrender: prosecutors
The man who killed two people and injured a senior in a wheelchair in a 24-hour crime spree across New York City this week had planned to shoot up a NYPD precinct before his girlfriend urged him not to, and he eventually surrendered.
Woman followed into Brooklyn apartment building and strangled: NYPD
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man followed a woman into an apartment building in Brooklyn and strangled her from behind Tuesday night, police said. The random attack happened near Washington Avenue and Montgomery Street in Crown Heights around 11:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 26-year-old victim entered her apartment building and was strangled […]
Cops: Shots fired from car in Elm Park; 4 suspects remain at large
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are searching for four suspects after shots were fired from a car in Elm Park. A gun was discharged from a red Nissan Altima with four occupants on the 200 block of Pulaski Avenue around 6:50 p.m. on Thursday, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
66-year-old man violently attacked and slashed on NYC subway train in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – A 66-year-old man was slashed in the head and ear in an unprovoked attack aboard a New York City subway train in Manhattan on Thursday. Police said the incident happened at around 3:15 am on the southbound 6 train as it approached the 33rd Street and Park Avenue station. “A 66-year-old man was slashed in the head and ear by the suspect in an unprovoked attack,” police said. Detectives released a photo of the suspect captured on nearby surveillance video. No arrests have been made. The post 66-year-old man violently attacked and slashed on NYC subway train in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC New York
NYC Dad Arraigned For Punching Baby Daughter, Causing Brain Injury Death: DA
A 33-year-old Brooklyn man is facing numerous charges in connection to the violent death of his 23-month-old daughter, who allegedly died after she was hit in the head, according to the local prosecutor. Robert Wright, of Brownsville, was arraigned on manslaughter, assault, criminally negligent homicide and endangering the welfare of...
Brooklyn man who beat 61-year-old woman to death with rock pleads guilty
NEW YORK, NY – A Brooklyn man who killed a 61-year-old woman with a rock while she was sweeping the sidewalk has pleaded guilty. Earlier this week, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced that Elisaul Perez pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges in connection with the November 2021 attack on 61-year-old Guiying Ma. While sweeping the sidewalk and street on the block of a friend’s house, Ma was struck in the head by a large rock. “Her family, friends and neighbors still mourn the loss of Guiying Ma, whose life was senselessly taken last year in this brutal attack,” District Attorney The post Brooklyn man who beat 61-year-old woman to death with rock pleads guilty appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman set furniture ablaze at Staten Island business; lawyer notes past ‘struggles’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island woman who admitted to starting a fire at a local furniture store will be residing upstate for a few years. Undine Walker, 46, of the 100 block of Gordon Street in Stapleton, carried out the arson almost exactly one year ago to the day, along the 600 block of Bay Street.
Man found slain in NYC subway station
A homeless man was found fatally slashed in a Greenwich Village subway station, cops said Friday. The unidentified victim was discovered with fatal lacerations to his torso in a remote area of the West Fourth Street and Sixth Avenue station in Manhattan near the stairwell ramp area off the platform around 12:10 a.m. Thursday, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, cops said. Police said the incident has been ruled a homicide. Authorities did not immediately know what led to the killing, and no arrests have been made.
NYC food delivery driver beaten, robbed in broad daylight
NEW YORK, NY – A food delivery driver was attacked and robbed this week in the Bronx. On Friday, police released a video of the suspects captured on a nearby video surveillance system. According to police, the two suspects approached the 50-year-old male food delivery worker and assaulted him without provocation. The man was punched in the head. When he fell to the ground, police said the attackers began kicking him before robbing him of his possessions. The two men fled. At this time no arrests have been made and police are searching for two suspects, asking the public to The post NYC food delivery driver beaten, robbed in broad daylight appeared first on Shore News Network.
‘I am filled with shame’: Ex-NYPD officer sentenced in son’s freezing death on LI
RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (PIX11) – Former NYPD police officer Michael Valva was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison on Thursday for the hypothermia death of his 8-year-old son, Thomas, in 2020. Before a packed courtroom, Valva broke down as he expressed remorse. “I am filled with shame, broken and grief-stricken,” Valva said, as he […]
Man found dead in Manhattan subway station with torso cuts: NYPD
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was found dead in a Greenwich Village subway station early Thursday with wounds to his torso, according to authorities. The man, whose identity had not been determined as of Thursday morning, was found unresponsive inside the West Fourth Street – Washington Square station around 12:10 a.m., police said. […]
Group of 5 men assault workers at Bronx deli, steal $4K in cash
A group of five men allegedly robbed a Bronx deli Wednesday, stealing thousands of dollars and assaulting the two employees, authorities said.
NBC New York
NYC Substitute Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Student in School
A substitute teacher assigned to a New York City school was arrested Thursday afternoon after he allegedly attacked a student at the Queens intermediate school where he worked, authorities said. The NYPD announced the arrest of 77-year-old Vernon Jerom, an educator accused of putting his hands forcefully on the neck...
After an 8-year battle with 9/11-related cancer, Staten Island NYPD Lt. Maureen Gill-Donohue succumbs to the disease. She was 57.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y — Maureen Gill-Donohue, a NYPD lieutenant who will be remembered for her selfless spirit, her caring nature, her deep love of family, and her joyous smile, died Wednesday in her West Brighton home after a long battle with ovarian cancer. She was 57. After the 9/11...
Source: 2 men suffer horrific injuries in crash in Staten Island’s Richmond section; 1 critical
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two men suffered horrific injuries in a crash where a car careened into two fences in Richmond early on Thursday morning, according to a sources. The driver’s head was impaled on a wooden fence and his passenger lost an arm, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation.
pix11.com
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Upper East Side in Manhattan
A female pedestrian was killed Thursday evening when she was struck twice on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, first by a hit-and-run driver in an SUV, then by an MTA bus, police said. Woman killed in hit-and-run on Upper East Side in …. A female pedestrian was killed Thursday evening...
