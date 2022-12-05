Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Who are the highest-paid athletes in the world?
Aaron Rodgers cashed in last offseason, agreeing to a four-year, $200 million deal that made him the highest-paid player in the history of the NFL. But that doesn't exactly make him the highest-paid football player … if including soccer. Here's a look at some of professional sports' highest average...
NBC Sports
Purdy reveals his true feelings about 'Mr. Irrelevant' tag
And since earning the nickname as the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy has proven he’s anything but irrelevant after taking over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback in Week 13. The 22-year-old understandably has received plenty of questions about the moniker since April, with...
NBC Sports
Thursday Night Football: Baker Mayfield playing well, but Raiders lead 13-3 at halftime
Baker Mayfield didn’t start for the Rams but he has been on the field for every offensive play since Los Angeles’ first drive. While Mayfield has clearly given his new team’s offense a spark, the Rams haven’t done much to slow down the Raiders’ offense. Las Vegas leads at halftime 13-3.
NBC Sports
Mike McDaniel: Everything that went wrong against 49ers wasn’t a direct result of Tua Tagovailoa
Given his success in 2022, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had an uncharacteristically poor performance against the 49ers last week. He finished 18-of-33 for 295 yards with two touchdowns, a pair of interceptions, and a lost fumble. Tagovialoa hadn’t thrown an interception since September. He hadn’t had a game with multiple giveaways since the Week Two victory over Baltimore.
NBC Sports
Baker Mayfield takes over as Rams' QB early vs. Raiders
While Baker Mayfield didn't start against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football, it wasn't long before he entered the game. After Los Angeles went three-and-out with John Wolford under center on its opening drive, Mayfield took over for the Rams' second series while facing an early 10-0 deficit.
NBC Sports
What A's reportedly asked Cardinals for in Murphy trade talks
The St. Louis Cardinals found their Yadier Molina replacement in former Chicago Cub Willson Contreras via free agency on Wednesday, though they reportedly had their sights set on trading for Athletics catcher Sean Murphy first. But Oakland’s asking price of two major leaguers and a pitching prospect for its Gold...
NBC Sports
JK, Clarkson explain dust-up late in Warriors' loss to Jazz
Jonathan Kuminga and Jordan Clarkson were involved in a spat in the fourth quarter of the Warriors’ 124-123 loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. The Jazz trailed by two points with 28 seconds remaining when Clarkson, closely guarded by Kuminga, tried to drive to the basket. Kuminga stayed with him and swatted a mid-range shot.
NBC Sports
Sean McVay: It was a lot of fun watching Baker Mayfield go to work tonight
Head coach Sean McVay and the Rams somehow got Baker Mayfield ready to play for Thursday night — and the quarterback excelled. Despite getting to Southern California on Tuesday night and going through just one brief practice on Wednesday, Mayfield was able to engineer a game-winning, 98-yard drive that ended with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson.
NBC Sports
Jaguars waive Darrell Henderson
Running back Darrell Henderson‘s time in Jacksonville has come to an end. The Jaguars announced that they waived Henderson on Friday. He was claimed off of waivers from the Rams on November 23. No corresponding roster move was announced, so the Jaguars have an open spot on their 53-man...
NBC Sports
Joe Mixon: As much as I wanted to contribute, Bengals made the best decision for everybody
Joe Mixon is set to return to play on Sunday after missing the last two games with a concussion. The Bengals have been OK without him, in part due to Samaje Perine‘s strong play. He rushed for 164 yards and caught 10 passes for 84 yards in those two contests.
NBC Sports
Klay admits to falling asleep on late Jazz trey in Warriors' loss
Klay Thompson and the Warriors were caught snoozing in crunch time in their 124-123 loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night at Vivint Arena. Golden State claimed a four-point lead on Jordan Poole’s free throw with 13.3 seconds left, which should have secured the win. The Warriors needed just one more stop and no turnovers.
NBC Sports
Shanahan on Brady: 'What the hell was anyone ever thinking?'
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers were coming off a near-miss in the Super Bowl in Jimmy Garoppolo’s first full season as an NFL starter. Tom Brady, playing his final season with the New England Patriots, was coming off his worst season. The next season, he would be 43...
NBC Sports
Trent Williams on Brock Purdy’s leadership: You’d think he’s Peyton Manning or something
If the 49ers are going to make a playoff run this season, they’re going to do it with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy. That may seem like a long shot, but 49ers left tackle Trent Williams says Purdy is no ordinary rookie. Williams told NFL Media that Purdy has already...
NBC Sports
NFL Week 14 picks: Eagles-Giants, Chargers-Dolphins and more
Thanksgiving is now officially in the rearview mirror and for the NFL, that means the stretch run has just begun. Just five weeks remain in the regular season and a couple of teams face playoff-clinching scenarios as soon as this weekend. However, six teams -- Atlanta, Chicago, Green Bay, Indianapolis, New Orleans and Washington -- are on bye. Still, there's plenty on the line during Week 14.
Insider: The Haliburton-Hield Experience brings the Pacers closer together
INDIANAPOLIS -- Tyrese Haliburton was right in the middle of trying to put Buddy Hield and his contributions to the Pacers in perspective Friday night while also maintaining his odd couple routine with the teammate who's been with him since he began his career in Sacramento. He had to throw some digs in with his compliments because that's just how these two roll. "I think his personality helps any locker room," Haliburton said. "It's hard not...
NBC Sports
Five Vikings miss practice with illness
Plenty of bugs are currently going around. Plenty of Vikings currently have one of them. Five Vikings players didn’t practice on Wednesday due to illness. Out were defensive end Danielle Hunter, cornerback Patrick Peterson, safety Harrison Smith, safety Theo Jackson, and fullback C.J. Ham. As the week unfolds, more...
NBC Sports
T.J. Watt: It’s been one thing after another this year, but I don’t want to miss any more games
Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt popped up on the injury report again this week with a rib injury. But he doesn’t intend for it to keep him out of Sunday’s matchup with the Ravens. Via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Watt told reporters on Friday that his...
NBC Sports
Maxx Crosby on Raiders’ struggles: It’s all self-inflicted
Maxx Crosby says the Raiders have no one to blame but themselves for the way they keep losing close games. Crosby, the Raiders defensive end who added another sack on Thursday night to give him 11.5 this season, said after the Raiders’ 17-16 loss that they had every opportunity to close the Rams out and failed to do so.
NBC Sports
Kittle's lack of work with Purdy not a factor in win vs. Miami
SANTA CLARA — George Kittle didn’t have much experience with Brock Purdy before the 49ers’ Week 13 win, but that was not a factor for the All-Pro tight end. Kittle caught two of his three targets from Purdy for 22 yards, one being a pivotal third-down conversion that went for 19 yards at the end of the second quarter. It kept the 49ers' drive alive, which ended in a touchdown and gave them the lead going into halftime.
NBC Sports
Giants trade for Sabol, lose heap of players in Rule 5 Draft
SAN DIEGO — As hard as they try, front offices cannot control the timing of most offseason moves, and sometimes that leads to interesting moments. The Giants love the opportunities presented by the Rule 5 Draft, and on Wednesday, they struck again. If you ignore the fact that he was an addition made on the same day that Aaron Judge chose to go elsewhere — and you should — there’s a lot to like about Blake Sabol.
