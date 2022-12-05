Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Apple iPhone 13 review: the iPhone for the masses
“The iPhone 13 continues to be Apple's mainstay model, offering most of the value of the Pro at a lower price.”. The iPhone 13 is the new iPhone that Apple expects most people to buy, and it’s easy to see why. It has most of what makes the premium 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max great, including the blazing-fast A15 Bionic processor, an ultrawide camera, and a battery that easily provides than a full day of usage before you need to recharge.
Digital Trends
I’m still waiting for Apple to fix the Mac mini’s major problem
As a desktop machine, my M1 Mac mini is absolutely great. It’s small enough to pop into a backpack, but capable enough to handle my workloads with ease. Yet there’s one problem nagging at me that makes me worried for the future of the Mac mini line — and it likely won’t be fixed any time soon.
knowtechie.com
Apple’s newest iPad hits new Amazon all-time low, now $399
Looking to score the latest iPad at a discount? Well, good news, the tablet just dropped to a new all-time Amazon low price. For a limited time, you can now get the 64GB base model of the 10th-generation iPad for just $399, thanks to an 11% discount. It usually sells for $449.
Digital Trends
This bright orange phone has a pop-out camera unlike anything I’ve seen before
The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro is a confusing phone. It has this clever, unusual, and actually very capable pop-out camera that makes you want to know more. Simply put, it’s an enticing package. Contents. Who is Tecno, and what is the Phantom X2 Pro?. What about the rest of...
Digital Trends
My favorite phone of 2022 didn’t come out this year — it’s from 2021
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, iPhone 14 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro, Pixel 7 Pro, and many more – 2022 saw the release of plenty of amazing flagship smartphones. The iPhone 14 Pro did away with the notch, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra spoiled me with its industry-leading 10x zoom. Google finally got the hardware right with the Pixel 7 Pro, and Samsung made enough refinements to the Fold 4 for it to become my primary device.
Business Insider
Amazon Prime Video lets you add channels for an extra monthly fee — here's how to get HBO Max, Paramount Plus, Starz, and more
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Prime Video Channels lets you add extra streaming networks and services to your Prime Video membership. Channels like HBO Max, Paramount Plus, Starz, and Showtime range from $9 to $15 a month. You can also watch a few...
There’s a hidden iPhone keyboard that might help you type way faster
IPhone users obviously spend tons of time typing on the screen, and some are probably looking for all the help they can get to type faster. Apple’s built-in predictive text tool and the slide-to-type functionality should help, although more than that might be needed for those who spend a lot of time in chat and email apps. One trick to try to type faster on iPhone is activating a different keyboard layout called Dvorak, and we’ll tell you all about it in this guide.
9to5Mac
How to turn on end-to-end encryption for iMessage, iCloud, iPhone backups in iOS 16.2
Apple is launching a big security enhancement with iOS 16.2 that brings the long-requested feature of full encryption for iMessage in iCloud, iPhone backups, and eight other apps/categories. As part of the process, you’ll need to set up a recovery contact/key – here’s how to turn on iPhone end-to-end encryption for iMessage, iCloud, device backups, Notes, Safari, Photos, and more.
Digital Trends
The 5 worst iPhones of all time
Apple debuted the original iPhone in 2007, and we’ve come a long way, as demonstrated by 2022’s iPhone 14 lineup. There are 38 total iPhones that have come out in 15 years, and more coming with each year that passes. But as great as the iPhone is as...
Digital Trends
How this new Quest VR app totally sold me on exercising in virtual reality
Including more variety of movement is important for everyone, but this is particularly critical for people like me, a tech worker that tends to spend a large amount of time behind a computer or fixed in place, interacting with the latest app on my phone. VR is already good at...
Business Insider
How to print from your iPhone or iPad directly, with or without AirPrint
If you want to print on your iPhone or iPad, it can be easier than you might think. The simplest way to print from an iPhone is by adding a printer with AirPrint, so you can print directly with a wireless connection. You can also print wirelessly without AirPrint by...
Digital Trends
Twitter Blue looks set to change its pricing again
Twitter could be about to make yet another significant change to its premium service, Twitter Blue. The social media platform now run by Elon Musk is set to charge a monthly fee of $7 for Twitter Blue signups made via Twitter’s website, and $11 for transactions made through the iPhone app, sources with knowledge of the matter told The Information on Wednesday.
Digital Trends
Apple’s iCloud encryption update hasn’t pleased everyone
Apple’s announcement this week that it’s boosting security for some iCloud data hasn’t pleased everyone. Advanced Data Protection for iCloud began rolling out to users on Thursday as an opt-in feature. It offers end-to-end encryption for iCloud backups, Photos, and Notes, though at this stage it doesn’t include iCloud Mail, Contacts, and Calendar.
Digital Trends
Get this Apple Watch for $199 with delivery by December 24
Over at Walmart right now, you can buy the Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) for just $199 saving you $80 off the usual price of $279. While it might not be the latest Apple Watch SE anymore, it’s still a great gift for anyone keen to get fitter or simply have an attractive timepiece on their wrist. Even better, if you buy now, you’re guaranteed delivery by December 24 so that means one of your holiday gifts is all easily organized. It’s one of the best value Apple Watch deals around today. Snap it up now by hitting the buy button below, or read on while we explain why it’s so great.
Digital Trends
Upcoming MacBook Pro could have a 20-inch folding display
We have a report out of the Korean tech news site The Elec that Apple is developing a 20-inch display. For what purpose it is truly unknown, but there’s speculation of it being meant for a MacBook or MacBook Pro-like device. There are no concrete production plans for this...
The Verge
Apple claims a new iMessage can alert you if state-sponsored spies are eavesdropping
Apple’s new iOS and iCloud security initiative includes a new way for iMessage users to verify that they’re talking to the person they think they’re talking to. The company claims the new iMessage Contact Key Verification will let people who “face extraordinary digital threats,” such as journalists, activists, or politicians, make sure that their conversations aren’t being hijacked or snooped on.
Digital Trends
I switched to a 42-inch gaming monitor and — surprise — I love it
I switched to a nearly 42-inch gaming monitor, and I thought I would hate it. But it’s been close to a month, and the Asus ROG PG42UQ is still sitting on my desk. It’s a 41.5-inch OLED monitor, offering a juiced-up version of LG’s wildly popular C2 OLED, and it could mark a trend toward larger formats in the best gaming monitors (especially as we stare down displays like LG’s OLED Flex).
Digital Trends
This Lenovo laptop is just $129 today, and it’s selling like hotcakes
Walmart has one of the best laptop deals for anyone on a tight budget. Right now, you can buy a Lenovo Ideapad 1i laptop for only $129 saving you a huge $130 off the usual price of $259. Perfectly designed for students and anyone who needs to keep costs down while still benefiting from a Windows-based laptop, it’s a deal that’s proving to be very popular. You’ll need to be quick to snag this deal but we’re here to explain what you need to know.
Digital Trends
The Nothing Phone is finally coming to the U.S., and I can’t wait
Nothing just announced that it has sold over 1 million combined units of its maiden smartphone and stylish earbuds, barely a year after its first product launched. The juicy revelation came courtesy of a CNBC interview, during which co-founder Carl Pei said the company is planning to bring its flashy smartphones to the U.S. market.
ZDNet
How much RAM does your Windows 11 PC need?
Random access memory -- commonly referred to as "RAM" -- is vital for your computer system to open, run, and manage programs, applications, and services. RAM can make or break a PC. The more RAM you have, the more applications you can have running side-by-side. Also: How much RAM does...
