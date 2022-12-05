1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Nashville (Nashville, TN)

Photo by Nationwide Report

The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Saturday morning.

The accident happened at the intersection of Pennyrile Parkway and Pembroke Road at around 11 a.m.

According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Deputies, a woman was traveling north when a car cut her off, and in an effort to avoid the other car, she crashed into the guardrail.

The victim was airlifted to St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville.

The identity of the victim and the extent of the injuries were unknown.

She was flown to the hospital as a precaution because she was pregnant.

The crash is being investigated.

It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.

There are no other details available at this time.

December 5, 2022

Source: WKDZ Radio

