Lottery ticket worth $4.2 million sold at Missouri gas stationKristen WaltersMissouri State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Adair Fish: Woman arrested after allegedly admitting in a 911 call that her 5-year-old had been dead for several daysLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
6 Entry Level Jobs That Pay $60,000+ a Year in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
‘Jurassic World Live Tour’ Invades Kansas City!
PET PICK: Kris Kringle & Winter
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two adorable puppies are up for adoption at Humane Society of Greater Kansas City. In this weeks Pet Pick, you’ll meet Kris Kringle and Winter! Learn more at HSGKC.org.
Joe’s Blog: The FOX4 Winter Forecast (FRI-12/9)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s by far the most-asked question I’ve gotten for the past month or so through emails, Facebook, Twitter: How much snow are we going to get this winter?. This is an exercise in science, gut, feelings and a bit of fun. As mentioned...
JENTRIE FIND: Snow Globes
KANSAS CITY, Mo, — The Jentrie continuous water globes never disappoint Jentrie offers these high quality and detailed water globes to enjoy during the holiday season. They have the ability to run on 3 AAA batteries to be displayed in any location or they have the USB cord option that allows them to be plugged into a power source. Use code sparkle10 to save 10% off any Snow Globe.
Area Students To Perform In ‘The Nutcracker’
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Ballet makes its return to the Kauffman Center For The Performing Arts to present ‘The Nutcracker’. The performance begins December 7th and run through December 24th. Hear from two of their R.O.A.D Scholars playing the roles of ‘Party Boy’ and ‘Baby Mice’. To purchase tickets, visit KCBallet.org.
Helping Seniors Cope With Holiday Depression
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At CenterWell Senior Primary Care, their physicians and Care Teams take the time to listen to all your needs and concerns. They’ll build a personalized care plan just for you and coordinate referrals with your specialists, so you receive all the care you need.
Sell Or Buy This Holiday Season With Murrell Homes
WOMEN MEAN BUSINESS: Thrive Yoga
Donate To The Red Kettle Campaign Today
