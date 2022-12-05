ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

fox4kc.com

Helping Seniors Cope With Holiday Depression

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At CenterWell Senior Primary Care, their physicians and Care Teams take the time to listen to all your needs and concerns. They’ll build a personalized care plan just for you and coordinate referrals with your specialists, so you receive all the care you need.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

JENTRIE FIND: Snow Globes

KANSAS CITY, Mo, — The Jentrie continuous water globes never disappoint Jentrie offers these high quality and detailed water globes to enjoy during the holiday season. They have the ability to run on 3 AAA batteries to be displayed in any location or they have the USB cord option that allows them to be plugged into a power source. Use code sparkle10 to save 10% off any Snow Globe.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: The FOX4 Winter Forecast (FRI-12/9)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s by far the most-asked question I’ve gotten for the past month or so through emails, Facebook, Twitter: How much snow are we going to get this winter?. This is an exercise in science, gut, feelings and a bit of fun. As mentioned...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Easy (and free) way to thank your Amazon delivery driver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Delivery drivers are the driving force when it comes to making sure gifts ordered actually get delivered. Now there’s an easy way to thank them. Amazon launched a program called “Thank My Driver.”. Simply say “Alexa, Thank My Driver” near any Alexa-enabled device....
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Sell Or Buy This Holiday Season With Murrell Homes

KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Choosing The Right Financial Planner

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Finding the right financial planner is essential to your financial goals. Regional Vice President and Financial Advisor, Craig Gordinier, shares the three ‘F’s’ everyone should look for when searching for a financial planner.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

‘Jurassic World Live Tour’ Invades Kansas City!

KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Area Students To Perform In ‘The Nutcracker’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Ballet makes its return to the Kauffman Center For The Performing Arts to present ‘The Nutcracker’. The performance begins December 7th and run through December 24th. Hear from two of their R.O.A.D Scholars playing the roles of ‘Party Boy’ and ‘Baby Mice’. To purchase tickets, visit KCBallet.org.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

PET PICK: Kris Kringle & Winter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two adorable puppies are up for adoption at Humane Society of Greater Kansas City. In this weeks Pet Pick, you’ll meet Kris Kringle and Winter! Learn more at HSGKC.org.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Donate To The Red Kettle Campaign Today

KANSAS CITY, MO

