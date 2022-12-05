Read full article on original website
BBC
Wrexham: King and Queen Consort meet Hollywood royalty
The King and the Queen Consort have met Wrexham AFC's Hollywood co-owners on a visit to the area to celebrate its new city status. The royal couple chatted with actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and players on the pitch and learned about the football club's redevelopment. King Charles and...
England vs France LIVE: World Cup 2022 starting line-up, team news and build-up to crunch quarter-final
England play France in a huge World Cup quarter-final in Qatar tonight. The Three Lions face their toughest test of the tournament so far against the defending champions France after topping Group B and defeating Senegal in the last 16 to reach this stage.Gareth Southgate is expected to name an unchanged team for England’s first ever match against France in the knockout stages of a major international tournament, which should see Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden retain their places in a 4-3-3 system.The England manager has urged his team to be bold and attack France, who have in Kylian...
Running down Saturday’s quarterfinal World Cup matches
Morocco vs. Portugal, 10 a.m., Fox Will Cristiano Ronaldo start? That’s the question on the minds of everyone ahead of the first quarterfinal match on Saturday between Ronaldo’s Portugal and Morocco, who are trying to reconquer the Iberian Peninsula after beating Spain in the Round of 16 on penalties. Spain didn’t score a single penalty. Though Morocco had to sweat out their win, Portugal cruised to the quarterfinals on the backs of a 6-1 win over Switzerland that saw 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos net a hat trick. France vs. England, 2 p.m., Fox The last of the quarterfinal matches is the big one. England and France are playing each other in the World Cup for the first time since 1982, when England won 3-1. Both are coming off relatively easy Round of 16 wins, with France winning 3-1 over Poland and England beating Senegal 3-0. Both teams are ranked in the top five of FIFA’s rankings, with France at No. 4 and England fifth. The stars will have to come out for each team if they are to advance — Harry Kane for England and Kylian Mbappe for France.
