ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falls Church, VA

Virginia special education teacher charged with assault of student with special needs

By Katie Rhee
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fgCyB_0jXiIClb00

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (DC News Now) — A special education teacher at George C. Marshall High School in Falls Church has been charged with two counts of simple assault on a student with special needs.

Fairfax County Public Schools confirmed to DC News Now that Amy Bonzano, also of Falls Church, has been placed on leave following the charges.

According to police, a school employee saw Bonzano assault the student on September 28th and then immediately reported the incident to the administration. In a letter sent to parents, Marshall High School principal Jeffrey Litz explained that when the first incident was reported, the school contacted the family and the proper authorities.

While the school was investigating the first incident, another teacher revealed that they saw Bonzano witnessed a similar incident about 6 months earlier but didn’t report the incident when it first happened.

Police investigate vandalism, hate speech in Loudoun County

FCPS also confirmed to DC News Now that the other staff member who didn’t report the previous assault has also been placed on immediate administrative leave.

In the letter to parents, Litz emphasized how he was deeply saddened about the announcement and that he is taking the matter very seriously.

“As educators, we are entrusted with the well-being of the children in our care every day. It deeply affects us when someone appears to have broken that trust.”

Excerpt from letter sent to parents at Marshall High School by Principal Jeffrey Litz

One parent has a student in the special education program who didn’t want to be identified told DC News Now that they are concerned for the safety of their child and hopes the administration doesn’t sweep this incident under the rug.

This investigation has been going on since October 13th and anyone who might have more information about this case or others can contact Fairfax County Police.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fairfax Times

School Board Member under fire for calling a black single dad ‘retarded’

Fairfax County school board member Karen Keys-Gamarra is under fire again, this time for twice calling a black father “retarded” as she served as a court-appointed attorney in his daughter’s child custody hearing in Arlington. Judge Michael Chick ordered the baby removed from the home of her...
stnonline.com

West Virginia Student Struck by Vehicle

On Tuesday morning around 7:30 a.m., a Musselman High School student was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the road to board their school bus. Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon offered some perspective on the incident, reported Panhandle News. Harmon, who was not the primary investigator at the...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
fox5dc.com

Assailant’s mother reacts to LCPS Special Grand Jury report

ASHBURN, Va. - FOX 5’s Sierra Fox spoke exclusively with the mother of a student who was found guilty of raping a classmate in a bathroom stall at Stone Bridge High School in May 2021 and sexually assaulting another girl in a classroom at Broad Run High School in October 2021 — shortly after being transferred there.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Culpeper, VA residents arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of two Culpeper, Virginia, residents. Daiquan L. Thompson, 24, and Octavia Richards, 45, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant executed along the 300 block of Wine Street in the Town of Culpeper. As a result of the operation, 67 grams (670 pills) of pressed fentanyl were seized along with 2 firearms. The drugs seized have an approximate street value of $16,750.
CULPEPER, VA
fox5dc.com

3 students arrested after brawl inside Alexandria City High School

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A video depicting students fighting inside a Virginia high school is making its rounds on social media. Three students have been arrested after the massive fight inside Alexandria City High School, and as a precaution, officers from the Alexandria Police Department were at the school Tuesday. FOX...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
restonnow.com

JUST IN: Serial killer gets life in prison for 1987 Herndon murder

A man already serving a life sentence in prison for the murder of his ex-girlfriend in 2002 has pleaded guilty to killing a woman in Herndon 35 years ago. The Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney announced today that Charles Helem was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for murdering 37-year-old Eige Sober-Adler, whose body was found in a field near the Dulles Toll Road on Sept. 8, 1987.
HERNDON, VA
WTOP

Loudoun Superintendent Scott Ziegler fired

The Loudoun County School Board voted unanimously during a closed session to fire Superintendent Scott Ziegler, effective immediately, one day after a special grand jury report criticized the school system’s response to two in-school sexual assaults by the same student in 2021. Wayde Byard, a spokesman for the school...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Vehicle involved in deadly I-66 hit-and-run death of highway worker located in Fairfax County: cops

FAIRFAX, Va. - Police have found the vehicle they say was involved in the hit-and-run death of a highway worker Thursday morning on Interstate 66. Officers say they located the damaged Chevrolet Malibu in a public parking garage in Fairfax County late Thursday night after receiving a tip. The vehicle was seized as evidence and is being processed. Authorities say the temporary tags displayed on the vehicle do not belong to it.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Manassas man is arrested after a reckless high speed chase

Fauquier County and Culpeper Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Manassas man after an extremely reckless high speed chase. Tony Darrell Payne of Manassas is facing a number of charges after a high-speed chase through Fauquier County. The 41-year-old was observed driving erratically at the intersection of Catlett...
MANASSAS, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

51K+
Followers
23K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy