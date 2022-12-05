ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Truist Field in Charlotte transformed into winter wonderland

Nothing says the holiday season like snow and ice. Although a white Christmas is extremely rare in parts of the Carolinas, years of planning helped bring some winter magic to Truist Field. Truist Field in Charlotte transformed into winter …. Nothing says the holiday season like snow and ice. Although...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Several Charlotte-area school districts delay start due to fog

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Dense fog across the Charlotte area has prompted several school districts to delay the start of class Wednesday morning. Union County School and the Lancaster County School District are under a two-hour delay, officials said. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Interstate 85 South shutdown near Gastonia

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A car fire outside Gastonia has shut down Interstate 85 south. The accident is near Exit 14 (N.C. 274). Witnesses said two fire trucks were on southbound side across from the accident. There is no information about the car’s driver. This...
GASTONIA, NC
'We're out of that': Heart medication added to list of drugs in shortage

"It's something I've always taken, literally since my early 20s; never ever thought they wouldn't have a normal drug that everybody takes," said Grzybowski. ‘We’re out of that’: Heart medication added to list …. "It's something I've always taken, literally since my early 20s; never ever thought they...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Gaston County town lands new town manager from Tryon

CRAMERTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cramerton announced Zach Ollis as its new town manager on Friday. Ollis served as Tryon town manager in Polk County for seven years. Before Tryon, the man worked as Wilson’s Mills town manager in eastern North Carolina. Ollis graduated from Appalachian State University twice with undergraduate and postgraduate degrees (master’s in public administration).
GASTON COUNTY, NC
Missing K-9 found at Kings Mountain after long search

KINGS MOUNTAIN STATE PARK, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Harnett County Sheriff’s Office K-9 and his handler had a happy reunion after a 25-hour-long search in the Kings Mountain State Park. “That’s the happiest man in York County right there,” York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said on...
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
Charlotte woman turns pain into purpose, helps families during holidays

It’s that magical time of year again where the Charlotte community can brighten a family’s holiday by donating to the CMPD Explorer’s Christmas Project. Dana Jordan and her family were recently recipients of the Charlotte area’s generosity. Charlotte woman turns pain into purpose, helps families …
CHARLOTTE, NC
Early-morning Fort Mill wreck results in one death

FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An early-morning wreck resulted in a death on Thursday. Master Trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident occurred on Gold Hill Road (S.C. 460) at 6:45 a.m. The driver of a 2009 Ford F-250 hit a 2019...
FORT MILL, SC
Rock Hill Police Investigate Fatal Accident from Weekend

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill police say a person died in a single car accident over the weekend on Brice Street. According to police, officers responded to the 200 block of Brice Street around 12:49 AM on December 4th for a single car accident. The driver...
ROCK HILL, SC
2nd juvenile charged in death of teen in east Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — 2nd juvenile charged in death of teen in east Charlotte, police say. Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on November 30 near the 2000 block of Lanza Drive. Officers found Nahzir Taylor, 17, suffering from a gunshot wound. Taylor was taken...
CHARLOTTE, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should visit, if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
GREENSBORO, NC
YORK COUNTY, SC
Firm mourns loss of longtime attorney, CLT personality Bill Diehl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Longtime Charlotte attorney Bill Diehl died Thursday morning. He died from complications due to a stroke at age 78. Diehl’s firm, James, McElroy & Diehl, issued a statement Friday night about their founder’s death. “James, McElroy & Diehl mourns the loss...
CHARLOTTE, NC

