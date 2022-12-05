Michael D. Sherman, 73 of Butler, passed away the morning of Monday, November 21st, 2022 due to complications of respiratory and cardiac issues. Only child of the late Albert and Ruth Sherman, he was born on February 8th, 1949 in Butler, Pa. He was raised in St Mark Lutheran Church, a 1967 graduate of Butler High School and a 1971 graduate of Grove City College. After college he pursued a meritorious career as a pilot and officer in the United States Air Force and retired after 24 years as a major. He achieved a life-time membership of the Safari Club International, was a member of the American Legion, VFW, and his Masonic adventures included the Blue Lodge 764, Shriners, Knights Templar, and other Masonic bodies. After world travels and military experiences, residing in Guam, Germany, England, Texas, and Louisiana, he retired and returned home due to his father’s declining health. Once home he remained an avid reader, enjoyed camping with friends, and socializing in his favorite establishments. He leaves behind his long-time companion and caring partner, Kathryn Grelling. Should a service be held at a later date, announcements will be made. Arrangements through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001, WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.

