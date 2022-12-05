Read full article on original website
Michael D. Sherman
Michael D. Sherman, 73 of Butler, passed away the morning of Monday, November 21st, 2022 due to complications of respiratory and cardiac issues. Only child of the late Albert and Ruth Sherman, he was born on February 8th, 1949 in Butler, Pa. He was raised in St Mark Lutheran Church, a 1967 graduate of Butler High School and a 1971 graduate of Grove City College. After college he pursued a meritorious career as a pilot and officer in the United States Air Force and retired after 24 years as a major. He achieved a life-time membership of the Safari Club International, was a member of the American Legion, VFW, and his Masonic adventures included the Blue Lodge 764, Shriners, Knights Templar, and other Masonic bodies. After world travels and military experiences, residing in Guam, Germany, England, Texas, and Louisiana, he retired and returned home due to his father’s declining health. Once home he remained an avid reader, enjoyed camping with friends, and socializing in his favorite establishments. He leaves behind his long-time companion and caring partner, Kathryn Grelling. Should a service be held at a later date, announcements will be made. Arrangements through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001, WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
Zelma “Mickey” Fisher
Zelma “Mickey” Fisher passed away peacefully in the early hours of Tuesday, Dec 6th, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born to the late Horton and Bertha (Upton) Sparks on October 18th, 1930 in Akron, OH and was the youngest of three siblings. Mickey received her...
Santa Making Multiple Stops In Butler County This Weekend
Anyone interested in getting an extra dose of holiday spirit is invited to stop by a couple events this weekend. Preston Park in Butler Township will host Santa on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon for free photos with children and families. Also on Saturday, Cranberry Highlands Golf Course is...
Concordia Adopt-A-Resident Program
There’s still time to make the holiday season a little brighter for residents in local care facilities. Concordia Lutheran Ministries’ annual “Adopt-A-Resident” program is still looking for participants willing to purchase items from wish lists. Community members, churches, businesses, and other organizations can purchase items that...
Cranberry Unveils New UPMC Partnership Sign For Graham Park
Community members gathered in Cranberry yesterday to celebrate a new partnership for the sports complex. UPMC Passavant took over the naming rights of Graham Park on a 10-year deal. The event yesterday unveiled the new large sign that is near the soccer fields and can be seen from I-79. Mike...
Saxonburg Man Assaults Woman With Christmas Tree
Normally Christmas trees are used to celebrate the season, but a Saxonburg man was taken to jail for using his tree as a weapon. State police say they were called to a home on Oak Leaf Drive this past Tuesday night in Jefferson Township for a dispute. The fight began...
Slippery Rock Trustees Set For Quarterly Meeting
The Slippery Rock University Council of Trustees will hold their quarterly meetings later this week. Thursday’s schedule begins at 2 p.m. with the Academic and Student Affairs Committee meeting in the Russell Wright Alumni House followed by the Finance and Administrative Affairs Committee at 3:15 p.m. The Governance Committee...
Butler Twp. Revises Solar Panel Rules
Amended Butler Township zoning ordinances are one step closer to being enacted. The Butler Township Planning Commission gave approval to the planned changes after hearing details at their meeting earlier this week. Many of the changes deal with solar roof panels which were previously restricted from facing the street but...
BC3 Faculty Agree To New Contract
Butler County Community College and their faculty have agreed on terms for a new three-year contract. BC3’s board of trustees unanimously approved the contract with the 95 full-time and regular part-time faculty members that calls for salary increases in each of the three years of the deal. The contract...
PennDOT Seeking Feedback On Cranberry & Slippery Rock Projects
PennDOT is asking for feedback on a couple of projects that were recently completed in Butler County. A brief survey has been posted on PennDOT’s website that is looking for input on both the resurfacing of Route 173 in Slippery Rock and the Freedom Road project in Cranberry Township.
Initial Phase Of Rt. 228 Project Nearing Completion
After years of construction work, county officials say phase one of the Route 228 project in Cranberry Township is nearing the end. Butler County Director of Planning Mark Gordon says the work in between Commonwealth Drive and Haine School Road is just about complete. That now means Phase 2 of...
Boil Water Advisory Issued For Parts Of Butler
A portion of Butler City, Butler Township and Center Township are under a boil water advisory. Pennsylvania American Water issued the alert just before 10 p.m. last night. According to officials, a 12-inch water main break happened on Delwood Road Thursday evening, causing a loss in water pressure which could allow contamination into the water.
Cranberry’s Cardboard Compactor Reopens
Cranberry Township’s cardboard compactor is now open in a different location. The commercial-strength compactor has now moved to its own designated spot with a dedicated driveway at the Municipal Center on Rochester Road. Officials remind residents that there are a few perimeters in order to use the compactor. Don’t...
Mars Discussing Safety Protocols After Accident
The Mars Area School District is working with other groups to maximize safety after a student was struck by a vehicle attempting to cross Route 228 last week. At their Tuesday night meeting, board members heard from Superintendent Dr. Mark about a meeting that took place Tuesday that included district administrators along with representatives of Adams Township, PennDOT, Sheetz, and GetGo.
Butler basketball doubleheader on WBUT and Knoch on WISR tonight
The Butler basketball teams will host Kiski Area for a boys and girls doubleheader. Pre-game for the girls game begins at 5:50pm on WBUT. Tip-off is 6pm. The Boys game will begin at 7:30pm. The Knoch Knights host Armstrong tonight for a 7:30pm tip-off. Pre-game begins at 7:15pm on WISR.
United Way Seeking Volunteer Tax Preparers
The United Way is looking for volunteers to help prepare taxes for this upcoming tax season. Their Free Tax Preparation program is offered in Allegheny and surrounding southwestern counties. It gives families and workers who have incomes in between $40,000 to $60,000 in annual income a chance to have their taxes prepared for no fee.
Drivers Continue To See Gas Prices Fall
Gas prices have dropped slightly both locally as well as across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, declined by three cents over the past week to reach $3.92 per gallon.
Route 19 Accident Sends One To Hospital
Crews responded to an accident this morning on Route 19 in Cranberry Township. The accident happened after 9:30 a.m. at the intersection with Freedom Road. Crews say a truck and SUV collided at the intersection. One person suffered a head injury in the crash. A portion of the southbound lane...
