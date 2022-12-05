1 person escapes from neighboring home during fire in Homestead

Crews attend to a blaze early Monday on East 13th Avenue in Homestead after two houses caught fire overnight.

A man was able to escape early Monday after a fire broke out next door in Homestead and flames started to spread to his home.

The blaze was reported around 1:30 a.m. on East 13th Street. The fire chief told reporters at the scene that the fire does not appear to be suspicious and a fire marshal is investigating, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI.

The second floor of the home where the fire started was charred. Neighbor Charles Turner told reporters he heard a commotion and police knocking on his door to get out when he looked outside and saw the flames.

“It was headed toward my house,” Turner said.

No injuries were reported. No one was inside the home where the fire started.