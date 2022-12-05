ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homestead, PA

1 person escapes from neighboring home during fire in Homestead

By Renatta Signorini
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26YVfX_0jXiHKnC00
Crews attend to a blaze early Monday on East 13th Avenue in Homestead after two houses caught fire overnight.

A man was able to escape early Monday after a fire broke out next door in Homestead and flames started to spread to his home.

The blaze was reported around 1:30 a.m. on East 13th Street. The fire chief told reporters at the scene that the fire does not appear to be suspicious and a fire marshal is investigating, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI.

The second floor of the home where the fire started was charred. Neighbor Charles Turner told reporters he heard a commotion and police knocking on his door to get out when he looked outside and saw the flames.

“It was headed toward my house,” Turner said.

No injuries were reported. No one was inside the home where the fire started.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Suspect taken into custody after stealing ambulance

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police said a man was drunk when he stole an ambulance in Pittsburgh and drove away, stopping only after troopers deployed spike strips. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 4:30 a.m. Friday, medics were responding to a call on West Sycamore Street in Mt. Washington. As they were treating a patient, police said a man stole the ambulance and fled.He drove the ambulance out of Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania State Police said troopers picked up the chase in the area of I-376 in Robinson Township, using spike strips to deflate the ambulance's tires. Troopers said 32-year-old Vincent Scrbacic of Irondale, Ohio resisted arrest while being taken into custody. Police said he was also found to be under the influence of alcohol. Scrbacic is awaiting arraignment in the Allegheny County Jail on multiple charges, including DUI, receiving stolen property, fleeing and eluding and resisting arrest. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Ohio man arrested, charged for stealing Pittsburgh ambulance while medics treating patient

An Ohio man was arrested for allegedly stealing a Pittsburgh ambulance early Friday morning while medics were treating a patient. Medics were in the 200 block of West Sycamore Street in Mount Washington just before 4:30 a.m. responding to a call when Vincent Scrbacic, 32, of Irondale, Ohio, stole an ambulance and fled the city, according to state police and Pittsburgh Public Safety.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Neighbors support Derry Township family after house fire

A Derry Township family that has supported the community in the past is grateful for the help they’ve received since a fire damaged their home this week. Cory Stile, his wife Anna and two children made it out of their Uschak Road home after it caught fire Monday night and are staying at his mother’s home in Latrobe, he said.
DERRY, PA
wtae.com

69-year-old homeowner fights burglar in Fayette County

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police released information Tuesday in an incident that happened on Halloween in North Union Township, Fayette County. Investigators said, a little after 5:30 a.m., a homeowner on Fairview Street confronted a burglar trying to enter his home through the garage door. A physical...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 dead after car crashes into house in Clairton

One person died after a vehicle crashed into a house early this morning in Clairton. First responders were notified of the single-vehicle collision just after 3 a.m. in the 500 block of N 8th Street, according to Allegheny County police. They found a man unresponsive in the passenger seat. He was take a local hospital, where he died.
CLAIRTON, PA
Tribune-Review

Greensburg Rotary gives town clock face-lift during courthouse garage reconstruction

Greensburg’s town clock is getting a face-lift and update while the site it occupied since 1991 outside the Westmoreland County Courthouse is under construction. The four-sided clock had to be removed from the corner of Courthouse Square to make way for ongoing reconstruction of a county parking garage underneath the plaza. That provided an opportunity to address issues with the aging timepiece, Greensburg Rotary officer Mark Barnhart said.
GREENSBURG, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh man arrested after texting with FBI agent posing as 14-year-old girl

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man was arrested for allegedly making arrangements to meet a 14-year-old girl in what was actually an FBI sting. Pittsburgh police arrested Ackenio Taylor, 32, for exchanging sexual text messages with an FBI agent posing as a 14-year-old. He allegedly made plans to meet at a gas station on East Carson Street, where he was taken into custody.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Brookline man suspected in Dormont bank robbery

A Brookline man is accused of robbing the Dollar Bank branch in Dormont on Wednesday. Allegheny County Police said Ahmed Ali Asiri, 26, faces charges of robbery by oral or written demand, theft by unlawful taking and making terroristic threats in connection with the robbery of the Liberty Avenue bank late Wednesday afternoon.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

1 killed in Spring Garden shooting

A 36-year-old man was fatally shot in Pittsburgh’s Spring Garden neighborhood, according to police. City officers found the man at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on Rhine Place with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office as Steven...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Firefighters battle flames at Bethel Park home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A home in Bethel Park caught fire on Monday afternoon.The Bethel Park Volunteer Fire Company says that when firefighters arrived at the scene of the home along Cedar Street just before 3 p.m., the front of the house was on fire. Crews were able to get the fire under control by 3:30 p.m., spending another two hours doing cleanup work and checking for hot spots.Firefighters attempted to rescue a dog from the home, but it did not survive.The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, but it does not appear to be suspicious at this time.
BETHEL PARK, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
17K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy