Sign Language Santa to welcome deaf, hard of hearing children in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Every kid should be able to tell Santa what they want underneath the Christmas tree. For deaf and hard of hearing children, finding a Santa they can communicate with is a big challenge. This weekend, Grand Rapids Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services is fixing...
Grand Rapids mansion open for tours to raise money for CASA
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The historic VanderJagt Mansion on Plainfield Avenue is decked out for the holidays and welcoming visitors for tours Friday and Saturday. Proceeds will support the nonprofit Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Kent County. 13 ON YOUR SIDE first toured the home in May 2021...
What’s With All the Scarves on Poles and Trees in Downtown Grand Rapids?
Have you noticed the scarves tied to poles and trees in downtown Grand Rapids? Have you wondered what it was all about? It's simple...it's people helping people, in a simple and loving way. Let's call it the Grand Rapids scarf project. There are a lot of people in need this...
threeriversnews.com
All aboard!: 'Polar Express' movie showing collects food for families in need
THREE RIVERS — The Christmas season can be a tough one for many families, particularly when it comes to food. A local Catholic church organization sought to make that season a bit easier for families with an annual event this past weekend, collecting food that will be distributed to those in need in the Three Rivers area.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Old Mill Brewpub offers tasty pub fare, small batch brews north of Kalamazoo
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI — While the Old Mill Brewpub & Grill may have recently changed hands, loyal patrons shouldn’t expect any major changes anytime too soon, general manager Brian Lonberg said. “We’ve been a community staple as long as we’ve been open,” said Lonberg, who doubles as the...
13 ON YOUR SIDE viewer drops off $3,000 worth of items for Toys for Tots drive
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 13 ON YOUR SIDE had a special visitor show up at our studios Tuesday afternoon. No, it wasn't Santa, but it might as well have been!. Marty Neely showed up in his bright red truck packed with more than $3,000 worth of toys for our Toys for Tots drive.
nowkalamazoo.com
Ice cream customers flock to the chicken
When husband and wife team Matt Searles and Sarah McNees opened the doors of Rollup Ice Cream & Tea on Stadium Drive in 2020, it was a daring endeavor at the beginning of the pandemic. Two years later, the Kalamazoo take on a Thai street food has led the entrepreneurs...
Where Can You Go on a Sleigh Ride near Grand Rapids?
We've all heard the song "Sleigh Ride" and the line "It's lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with you." The weather isn't really cooperating right now, with our lack of snow, but if you did want to go on an actual sleigh ride near Grand Rapids -- where could you go?
Artists invited to submit proposals for new installation at Gerald R. Ford International Airport
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Gerald R. Ford International Airport is requesting proposals for a permanent hanging art installation to be displayed in the newly expanded Concourse A. Officials said the suspended art will be located above the four terrazzo flooring art installations, intentionally visible from all angles to create a sense of circulation.
theshelbyreport.com
Meijer Holds Surprise Holiday Shopping Spree For Customers
Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Meijer held its ninth annual Very Merry Meijer event Dec. 3, surprising customers with holiday shopping sprees. Meijer store directors and executives surprised one in-store customer with a $1,000 shopping spree and two Meijer pickup customers with $250 coupons, along with gift bags full of Meijer products in each of the retailer’s 262 stores across the Midwest.
Chick-fil-A sets opening date for newest Grand Rapids-area location
CASCADE TOWNSHIP, MI — The newest Grand Rapids-area Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open Thursday, Dec. 8. The fast food restaurant is located at 5528 28th St. SE and will be open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. At first, the location will only be open for drive-thru orders. Dine-in and carry-out options will be available later on.
Penguin at Michigan zoo ate a dime, had it surgically removed
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A penguin named Picchu had surgery recently to remove a dime that was likely thrown into the habitat by an unknown visitor, officials said. Magellanic penguin Picchu, a resident of John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids, was undergoing a routine exam when a round, metal object was seen on an x-ray, according to a news release. Using endoscopy equipment, the zoo’s veterinary team performed minimally invasive surgery to remove the object, which turned out to be a dime.
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this week
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Michigan restaurant location in Grand Rapids.
More merge lanes planned for U.S. 131 just south of Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A portion of U.S. 131 is getting a remodel with a project designed to make it easier, and less stressful, for motorists to merge from one highway interchange to another. To get to that point, however, drivers should expect some closures when the $48 million...
Business owner: hand-written 'mattress for sale' signs are not a scam
The often-advertised economy twin mattress is $95. The signs help get people in the door, the owner says.
Important storm coming: It sets the stage for which weather model to trust this winter
We meteorologists have many weather computer models to look at for deriving a forecast. One model is known to consistently be the most accurate. Let’s grade this model versus the second most used model on the tracking of Friday’s mini snowstorm. The European Model is usually the most...
WWMT
Friday brings first minor snow accumulation in more than 2 weeks
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It wouldn't feel like December in West Michigan without at least a little snow in the forecast, right?. A fairly weak low pressure system pushes east out of the Plains late Thursday into Friday morning, brining a batch of wintry precipitation for states in its path.
5 Places that Used to Be Open 24/7 in the Kalamazoo Area
The other day I was having a conversation with a friend about places like Walmart that used to be open 24/7. Back in college, while working multiple jobs and taking classes, shopping for groceries at 1 am was, at times, the only choice we had. But, these days, it seems like those 24-hour places don't really exist.
Portage to expand South Cemetery after purchasing seven acres
PORTAGE, MI — Plans are in motion to acquire seven acres of property to expand one of the city of Portage’s two active cemeteries. The Portage City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday, Dec. 6, to purchase the acreage, located at 321 E. Osterhout Ave. for $148,000. The property backs up to the east side of the city’s South Cemetery, which is located at the northeast corner of South Westnedge and East Osterhout avenues.
Parents celebrate adoption of own biological twins after surrogate controversy
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A two-year legal battle over their own biological children has ended in big smiles. Toddler twins Eames, wearing a bow tie and suspenders, and Ellison, with a bow in her hair, officially became part of the Myers family Thursday during an adoption ceremony, which is quite unique since they are the biological children of Tammy and Jordan Myers.
MLive
