Kalamazoo, MI

Ice cream customers flock to the chicken

When husband and wife team Matt Searles and Sarah McNees opened the doors of Rollup Ice Cream & Tea on Stadium Drive in 2020, it was a daring endeavor at the beginning of the pandemic. Two years later, the Kalamazoo take on a Thai street food has led the entrepreneurs...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Meijer Holds Surprise Holiday Shopping Spree For Customers

Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Meijer held its ninth annual Very Merry Meijer event Dec. 3, surprising customers with holiday shopping sprees. Meijer store directors and executives surprised one in-store customer with a $1,000 shopping spree and two Meijer pickup customers with $250 coupons, along with gift bags full of Meijer products in each of the retailer’s 262 stores across the Midwest.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Penguin at Michigan zoo ate a dime, had it surgically removed

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A penguin named Picchu had surgery recently to remove a dime that was likely thrown into the habitat by an unknown visitor, officials said. Magellanic penguin Picchu, a resident of John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids, was undergoing a routine exam when a round, metal object was seen on an x-ray, according to a news release. Using endoscopy equipment, the zoo’s veterinary team performed minimally invasive surgery to remove the object, which turned out to be a dime.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Friday brings first minor snow accumulation in more than 2 weeks

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It wouldn't feel like December in West Michigan without at least a little snow in the forecast, right?. A fairly weak low pressure system pushes east out of the Plains late Thursday into Friday morning, brining a batch of wintry precipitation for states in its path.
KALAMAZOO, MI
5 Places that Used to Be Open 24/7 in the Kalamazoo Area

The other day I was having a conversation with a friend about places like Walmart that used to be open 24/7. Back in college, while working multiple jobs and taking classes, shopping for groceries at 1 am was, at times, the only choice we had. But, these days, it seems like those 24-hour places don't really exist.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Portage to expand South Cemetery after purchasing seven acres

PORTAGE, MI — Plans are in motion to acquire seven acres of property to expand one of the city of Portage’s two active cemeteries. The Portage City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday, Dec. 6, to purchase the acreage, located at 321 E. Osterhout Ave. for $148,000. The property backs up to the east side of the city’s South Cemetery, which is located at the northeast corner of South Westnedge and East Osterhout avenues.
PORTAGE, MI
