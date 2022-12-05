Wells Fargo’s Vantage℠ Platform Enhances Commercial and Corporate Clients’ Digital Experience, Grows with Businesses at Scale

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022--

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today unveiled Vantage℠, a new digital banking platform for Commercial Banking and Corporate & Investment Banking clients. Previously known as the Commercial Electronic Office® – or CEO® Portal – Vantage℠ offers enhanced features to drive a more personalized experience through artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) that meet the financial needs of businesses in any stage of growth. Whether it’s a startup in its series A funding round or one of the world’s largest companies, Vantage℠ scales right along with a client, offering a one-stop-shop digital banking experience.

“Our Commercial and Corporate clients’ banking needs evolve over time, which is why we’re delighted to launch Vantage℠, a digital banking platform that simplifies and personalizes their experience so that they can stay focused on what’s most important – growing and improving their businesses,” said Reetika Grewal, head of Digital for Commercial Banking and Corporate & Investment Banking clients. “Vantage℠ uses cutting-edge AI and ML to offer a tailored and intuitive platform based on a client’s specific needs.”

The platform will use AI to provide recommendations and next steps based around each client’s specific needs and drive an increasingly insightful experience. Additionally, ML is leveraged to continually refine meaningful personalization and ensure scalability that grants businesses the capability to grow the platform right along with their business.

Today’s announcement marks a continuation of Wells Fargo’s holistic digital transformation, as signified by the rollout of a new consumer mobile app earlier this year, and the development of Fargo, its new virtual assistant. These enhanced digital capabilities are just the start of many initiatives in Wells Fargo’s multiyear plan to become digital-first and reinvent personal finance. Understanding client needs is a core part of how Wells Fargo fortifies its client relationships, and the business understands that its technology portfolio must meet these demands.

