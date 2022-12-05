Cardi B was collecting her coins during the Art Basel festivities in Miami over the weekend. On Saturday (Dec. 3), Cardi B jumped on her Twitter page and revealed that she was paid $1 million for a 35-minute performance. And she has a receipt to prove it. In a since-deleted tweet, the Bronx rapper showed a document from WP Touring, Inc. showing Cardi was paid $1 million for a performance.

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO