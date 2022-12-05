98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do You Leave Your Outdoor Christmas Lights on All Night?
Today's 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Charles. It's about Christmas lights. Here's his email:
“Hi Jaime. I have a Christmas dilemma I hope you can use. My wife does our outdoor Christmas lights. She has them hooked up to a timer. They’re on from 5pm to 5am. It drives me nuts that they’re on after midnight. We live in a quiet little neighborhood. No one is driving by at 2am!! Why are we keeping them lit all night?? She says it’s festive to leave them on all night. I don’t get it. What do you think? Maybe if enough people disagree with her, she’ll change her mind. Thanks Jaime…we love listening everyday!”
Well, I’m so glad Charles loves to listen, but he might not want to listen right now. I agree with Charles’ wife. I have my outdoor Christmas lights on all night too. I like going to bed knowing their on, and I like having them on when I leave for work in the morning. And yes I live in a neighborhood where not a lot of people are out in the middle of the night, but it makes me happy so I leave them on all night. Plus I think Santa likes it too. What about you? If you have outside lights up, do you leave them lit all night, or just for a few hours? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
