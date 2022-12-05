ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do You Leave Your Outdoor Christmas Lights on All Night?

By Jaclyn Hart
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Charles. It’s about Christmas lights. Here’s his email:

“Hi Jaime. I have a Christmas dilemma I hope you can use. My wife does our outdoor Christmas lights. She has them hooked up to a timer. They’re on from 5pm to 5am. It drives me nuts that they’re on after midnight. We live in a quiet little neighborhood. No one is driving by at 2am!! Why are we keeping them lit all night?? She says it’s festive to leave them on all night. I don’t get it. What do you think? Maybe if enough people disagree with her, she’ll change her mind. Thanks Jaime…we love listening everyday!”

~ Charles.

Hundreds Gather for Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Empire State Plaza

Well, I’m so glad Charles loves to listen, but he might not want to listen right now. I agree with Charles’ wife. I have my outdoor Christmas lights on all night too. I like going to bed knowing their on, and I like having them on when I leave for work in the morning. And yes I live in a neighborhood where not a lot of people are out in the middle of the night, but it makes me happy so I leave them on all night. Plus I think Santa likes it too. What about you? If you have outside lights up, do you leave them lit all night, or just for a few hours? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.

