KTLO
Norfork couple appear in court Monday for drug charges, plea guilty
A Norfork man arrested along with his wife after a large quantity of illegal drugs were found in their residence appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-year-old Randall Scott Beard’s charges including trafficking methamphetamine, possessing about 111 grams of marijuana and paraphernalia used for both ingesting drugs and preparing illegal substances for sale.
KTLO
MH man facing multiple charges ordered to appear in court, no-shows
A man facing a large number of charges in five open criminal cases was ordered to appear in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday, but he was a no-show. Thirty-seven-year-old Alfonso Nicholas Moran, Jr., who has listed several addresses including Mountain Home, was in court for a hearing on allegations that he has violated conditions for his $10,000 cash only bond.
Man connected to homicide pleads guilty to gun possession, sentenced to 7 years
STONE COUNTY, Mo. — A man from Stone County was sentenced to seven years in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm. Tucker Moore was involved in a shooting death case in Stone County, Missouri, and pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm on July 29, 2022. Deputies were called to Blackberry Lane near […]
KTLO
Bakersfield man makes court appearance for stealing and burning vehicle
A Missouri man facing charges in two Arkansas counties for stealing and burning a single vehicle appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. The case of 43-year-old Clarence “Clay” Mason, who lists an address in Bakersfield, was continued until his Public Defender can check on a companion case in Fulton County.
KTLO
2 Boone County residents charged with commercial burglary
Two Boone County residents have been charged with two felony counts of commercial burglary amongst multiple other charges, including possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.In October, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office was performing a property check at Myers Storage units in Bellefonte due to numerous thefts reported there. Officers made contact with 45-year-old Charles Seagraves and 39-year-old Gloria Ford and asked if they were the owners of the unit, which both said yes. Because of the amount of thefts in the area, they were asked for the lock and key. Ford proceeded to look for the lock and when Seagraves was asked what number the unit was, he could not provide the information.
KYTV
BODYCAM FOOTAGE: Police release exchange of deadly gunfire in south Springfield killing man, injuring park ranger from November 2021
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police released bodycam video of a shootout between officers and a suspect in south Springfield from November of 2021. The exchange of gunfire killed one suspect and injured a Springfield-Greene County Park Ranger. The call happened near the Barnes and Noble on Glenstone when a Springfield-Greene...
KYTV
Marshfield, Mo. man charged in weekend road rage shooting on Battlefield Rd.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Marshfield man has been charged in the drive-by shooting that occurred on December 4 on Battlefield Road. Court documents say 23-year-old Tanner Fienen has been charged with two counts of armed criminal action, first-degree assault, and unlawful use of a weapon. On December 4, a...
KYTV
Man is in custody after an attempted car break-in near Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -One man is in custody and another man is on the run after Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies say the pair tried to break into a car Friday morning. The owner of the car called about the attempted break-in on Farm Road 164 south of Battlefield Road near Scenic Avenue just after 4:30. The owner told deputies the men left in a red pickup truck.
KTTS
Springfield Police Working Murder-Suicide
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police have ruled the deaths of a couple Saturday in the 700 block of West Whiteside a murder-suicide. Police say Lavare W.D. Everett, 44, shot and killed 45-year-old Christina Lopez, and then shot himself. Press Release. On Dec. 3, 2022, at approximately 7:03 p.m., the...
KTLO
MC man charged with aggravated assault on family member
A Marion County man has been arrested for aggravated assault on a family member. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence for a possible ongoing incident of domestic battery. Authorities were told there was a victim who had been allegedly severely beaten by a male subject, later identified as 55-year-old Charles William Bergman.
KTLO
Two boil orders issued for residents in Marion and Stone counties
The Arkansas Department of Health have issued two boil orders for residents in Marion and Stone counties. In Marion County, customers in the Pyatt Waterworks system near 4010 Marion County beyond the Patton Cemetery, including Fox Hunt Lane have been effected due to a water line break. Customers within the...
KTLO
Stone County man arrested for vehicle theft
A Stone County man has been arrested for theft of a vehicle. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Stone County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen vehicle along Arkansas Highway 14 East near the corner of Church Road in Saint James. Two weeks after the initial...
KYTV
Police arrest man wanted for robbing Springfield bank
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man wanted for robbing a Springfield bank on Monday. Officers responded to the Great Southern Bank in the 300 block of South Avenue around 10:15 a.m. Investigators say the man became upset when he made a transaction using the drive-thru window. The man...
ksmu.org
7 arrested on drug charges during recent SPD Saturation Patrol
A recent saturation patrol by the Springfield Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol, which was targeted at impaired drivers, resulted in several arrests. During the six-hour operation Saturday, officers stopped 80 vehicles. They arrested seven on drug charges, including six misdemeanor arrests and one felony arrest. One stolen motorcycle was recovered, and one person was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
houstonherald.com
Deputies investigate stolen vehicle, theft of logs on property
The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A 48-year-old woman reported on Nov. 11 that a package delivered by Federal Express had been stolen from her Bee Rock Road residence at Raymondville. The woman told an investigating deputy...
2 people found dead in Monday morning shooting in Douglas County
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in the 700 block of E 1550 Road in Lawrence after two people were found dead Monday morning.
mykdkd.com
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Saturday, December 3, 2022 a crash occurred as both vehicles were northbound on M 13. Vehicle 1, driven by Owen B Hopper, age 21 of Springfield, MO overtook and struck vehicle 2, driven by Charles Willis, age 49 of Clinton, MO in the rear. The crash was assisted by TPR W M Henderson. Both drivers were transported to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital by Golden Valley EMS with minor injuries.
KYTV
Police investigate pedestrian struck by semi on Springfield road
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a pedestrian suffered injuries after a semi struck him on a busy Springfield road. Officers around the noon hour responded to Kearney and Roosevelt. Police say they found the man underneath the semi. Police say the man’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening....
KYTV
Republic Police Department asks for help identifying larceny suspect
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Republic Police Department asks for your help identifying a larceny suspect. Police released a bank ATM photo of the woman. The image shows her inside a white SUV. Police have not released possible crime scenes tied to the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to...
Ava infant dies in a Webster County crash
WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo.- A female infant has died following a two-vehicle crash in Webster County Monday morning. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the accident happened when a 2005 Honda Civic attempted a left turn in front of a 2016 Toyota Tacoma on US 60 in Diggins, Missouri. The Tacoma struck the side of the […]
