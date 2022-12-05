Scattered showers and balmy temps for the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Happy Tuesday!

Grab the umbrella for this morning and watch out for fog.

It’s a mild start to the day with patchy fog and rain on radar.

Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the upper 60s, low 70s, with a lower rain chance this afternoon.

Rain chance: 40%.

Winds: 10/15 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: More rain Wednesday + Thursday, lower on Friday and rising again for the weekend. No threat severe in the near future. That might change by next Tuesday.

