Scattered showers and balmy temps for the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Happy Tuesday!
Grab the umbrella for this morning and watch out for fog.
It’s a mild start to the day with patchy fog and rain on radar.
Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the upper 60s, low 70s, with a lower rain chance this afternoon.
Rain chance: 40%.
Winds: 10/15 mph.
LOOKING AHEAD: More rain Wednesday + Thursday, lower on Friday and rising again for the weekend. No threat severe in the near future. That might change by next Tuesday.
©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.
Comments / 0