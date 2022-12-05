ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Pueblo council approves additional $1 million in ARPA funds for west side sewer line

By James Bartolo, The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41CR7Q_0jXiENu600

After additional funds were approved by Pueblo City Council on Monday night, a total of $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds will be allocated to a 6,200-foot sanitary sewer line on Pueblo's west side.

The sewage infrastructure project spans from a manhole near West 27th Street to the southern boundary of Southern Colorado Clinic, 3676 Parker Blvd. Council previously approved $2 million in ARPA funds for the project in September 2021, and an additional $1 million was approved Monday night to account for an increase in estimated construction costs.

Funded by ARPA and the Pueblo Wastewater Department, the project will cost an estimated $6.8 million, according to the city of Pueblo.

"We have been in the process of designing that sewer line," Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar said. "There are a couple of arroyos. Some of that sewer line is going to be 13 to 30 feet deep. It turns out to be much more expensive."

Lifesaving Award: 'I just reacted': Puebloan Amanda Cesar honored for lifesaving actions

The multi-million dollar project is expected to benefit several developments, including Southern Colorado Clinic, the Pueblo YMCA, the Wildhorse Annexation, the proposed WL Annexation and the incoming Pueblo County detention center.

"This really is a major trunk line that will collect waste from a number of areas," said Andrew Hayes, the city's director of public works. "As the rest of the West Side develops in the vicinity of Southern Colorado Clinic, the YMCA— those areas will also feed into this very same line."

The Wildhorse Annexation is a recently annexed 179-acre addition to the city of Pueblo that sits just north of the U.S. Highway 50 and Pueblo Boulevard intersection. Council approved its annexation in December 2021 for mixed commercial and residential use. The nearby WL Annexation has not been officially annexed into the city but is presumed to operate as a mixed-use property, Hayes said.

3 elementary schools honored: Schools receive $50K awards from Gov. Jared Polis

While the sewer line will not connect directly with the two annexations nor the new Pueblo County jail, it will connect to separate sewer lines funded by the developers of the two annexations and Pueblo County government. Ultimately, the connecting sewer lines are emblematic of incoming development and expansion on the west side of the city.

"I think you are going to see some bigger changes because of this infrastructure that's going in — sewer, streets, water, there is other planning work going on for transportation connectivity ... when developers don't have to install that stuff directly, it certainly makes the cost of construction more viable."

Pueblo Chieftain reporter James Bartolo can be reached by email at JBartolo@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo council approves additional $1 million in ARPA funds for west side sewer line

