Westinghouse Bulldogs Reflect on the Path to Their First State Championship Game in Program History

Westinghouse’s Historic Season Ends With 37-22 State Championship Loss To Southern Columbia
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. —Westinghouse’s magical run came to an end in the PIAA 2A State Championship Game, as the Bulldogs couldn’t prevent the Southern Columbia Tigers from winning their sixth consecutive state title 37-22. Southern Columbia’s pass rush gave Westinghouse quarterback Keyshawn Morsillo no time to throw, forcing errant passes against their single-high safety look. The Bulldogs’ defense wore down late in the game as the Tigers dominated the time of possession, allowing 22 points in the fourth quarter.
Aliquippa HC Mike Warfield Proud of his Team’s Effort in State Title Loss
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Mike Warfield stood around his players and consoled them after a deflating, 41-18, loss to Bishop McDevitt in the PIAA Class 4A State Title game at Harry C. Chapman III Memorial Field Thursday night. The Quips (13-1) ended their 25-game winning streak with the loss against...
Union Comes up Short Against Steelton-Highspire, 22-8, in PIAA Class 1A Title Game
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Union Area High School made an incredible run to the PIAA Class 1A State Title Game that saw win the WPIAL as a No. 10 seed. Coming up against a tough Steelton-Highspire team, they played well throughout the first three quarters, keeping the score within a touchdown. Missed opportunities offensively doomed Union as they lost 22-8 Thursday afternoon at Harry C. Chapman III Memorial Field.
Elon Transfer Punter Jeff Yurk Visiting Pitt This Weekend
The punting situation at Pitt this season was less than reliable, as Pat Narduzzi was forced to use three punters during the course of the season. Trying to fix that position will need to be addressed this offseason, whether one of the current punters just gets better or Pitt decides to bring in another punter.
Bishop McDevitt QB and Pitt/Penn State Class of 2025 Target Saunders Throws Five Touchdowns in Victory over Aliquippa
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Bishop McDevitt sophomore quarterback Stone Saunders played one of the best games of his high school career Thursday night. He completed 10 of 16 passes for 167 yards, five touchdowns and a 215.8 quarterback rating in the 41-18 victory over Aliquippa in the PIAA Class 4A Championship Game at Harry C. Chapman III Memorial Field Thursday night.
Aliquippa Falters Against Bishop McDevitt, 41-18, in PIAA 4A Championship Game
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Aliquippa looked to become the first team to win back-to-back state titles in school history with another one in 2022. It also came against Bishop McDevitt, who they defeated in 2021 for their second state title in four seasons. They instead turned the ball over and...
Inside the Dukes: Big Marshall Run Proves Costly
PITTSBURGH — Duquesne head coach Keith Dambrot believes Thursday night’s loss to Marshall occurred in the final 5:06 of the first half, which is when the Thundering Herd went on a 16-0 run to increase its lead to 46-27 at halftime. Fourteen first-half turnovers contributed greatly to the 19-point deficit, as Marshall scored 21 points off the giveaways.
Pitt Ends Three-Game Skid with Dominating 78-42 win over Loyola (MD)
PITTSBURGH — Pitt bounced back from a tough three game skid with a solid, 78-42, win over Loyola (Md.) at the Petersen Events Center Wednesday night. The Panthers (6-3) improve to 8-0 in the series over the Greyhounds (4-6) and earn their first win over them since 2016. The win is also the first for the Panthers since they defeated the VCU Rams on Nov. 25 and puts them back on track going forward for the last two non-conference games.
Forward Joe Reece Will Return To Duquesne Lineup Tonight
Duquesne (7-1) returns to action tonight as they host a talented Marshall (7-1) team, and a key contributor will be returning to the lineup. Forward Joe Reece will return to the court after being sidelined since November 18 with an ankle injury. Duquesne basketball on Pittsburgh Sports Now is sponsored...
Vanderbilt Stirs Up Past Memories at Halftime with Pitt
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — At Vanderbilt, it’s known simply as “The Shot”. At Pittsburgh, it’s four seconds that everyone in blue and gold would have loved to forget. During halftime of Pitt’s first visit to Vanderbilt in program history, the Commodores gave the Panthers an unpleasant reminder of the past by honoring the 1988 Vanderbilt men’s basketball team. As the teams broke down the 34-34 game in the locker room, Vanderbilt trotted out past players Will Perdue, Barry Booker and, most agonizingly to Pitt fans, Barry Goheen.
Panthers Poach Gators 3-1 to Advance to Elite Eight
The No. 2 Pittsburgh Panthers defeated the No. 3 Florida Gators in four sets in Madison, Wis. to advance to the Elite Eight for the third consecutive year. Right side hitter Courtney Buzzerio paced the Panthers with 19 kills, 8 digs and 5 blocks, while 11 service errors helped bog down the Gators.
Duquesne Falls to Marshall, 82-71, At Home
PITTSBURGH — Sloppy offensive play contributed heavily to Duquesne’s, 82-71, loss to Marshall on Thursday night at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. The Dukes just couldn’t maintain possession, as they committed 17 turnovers and Marshall capitalized by scoring 22 points off the giveaways. Marshall was especially effective while in transition. The Dukes cleaned things up in the second half with only three turnovers, but the damage was already done. The Dukes dropped to 7-2 on the season with the loss. Their only other loss came to No. 4 Kentucky on Nov. 11.
Six Tess Myers 3’s Lift Duquesne to Win; Dan Burt Ties Program Wins Record
PITTSBURGH — With the Dukes defeating Kent State, 73-67, on Wednesday night at the UPMC Cooper Field House, head coach Dan Burt tied the all-time Duquesne record for wins by a head coach (Dan Durkin 176). “I’ve tied a milestone, I haven’t set a milestone yet,” Burt said. “We’ll...
Die-Hards: WPIAL Basketball Recruiting Board Update – Dec. 2022
UPDATES (9) Penn Hills’ Daemarr Kelly committed to and signed with D1 Quinnipiac. This content is for PSN Die-Hard members only. You can sign-up for $3.99 per month or get a yearly subscription for only $38.00!
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- December 9
Update (10:07 AM)- **Pitt 2023 4-star defensive tackle Isaiah Neal.
Pitt Freshman Dior Johnson Pleads Guilty to Two Misdemeanors
PITTSBURGH — On Friday morning, Pitt freshman guard Dior Johnson plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges of the second degree and was sentenced to one year of probation for his involvement in a domestic abuse incident in September. “Judge [Jill] Rangos has a reputation for being firm and fair...
Pitt Begins Pursuit of Former Peters Township Star, Florida S Donovan McMillan
Pitt’s pursuit of one-time WPIAL targets has gotten off to a strong start this offseason, as former Pine-Richland star Phil Jurkovec decided to come home. And he might not be alone. It didn’t work out for Pitt the first time around as Peters Township star Donovan McMillon committed to...
Firefighters battle flames at Bethel Park home
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A home in Bethel Park caught fire on Monday afternoon.The Bethel Park Volunteer Fire Company says that when firefighters arrived at the scene of the home along Cedar Street just before 3 p.m., the front of the house was on fire. Crews were able to get the fire under control by 3:30 p.m., spending another two hours doing cleanup work and checking for hot spots.Firefighters attempted to rescue a dog from the home, but it did not survive.The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, but it does not appear to be suspicious at this time.
Name of man killed at Nickles Bakery in Ohio now known
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News has learned the name of the worker killed in an industrial accident at Nickles Bakery on Monday. Robert Edward Mike Jr., 29, of Martins Ferry died at the bakery in an industrial accident. Man dies from industrial accident at Ohio bakery He is survived by his wife, parents, siblings […]
Arrest made in deadly shooting on Pittsburgh's North Side
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police have announced an arrest in a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood. Jason Woodall, 29, is charged with criminal homicide and other offenses following the shooting death of Meiko Devaughn. Devaughn was found shot and killed on Sorrell Street a little after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.
