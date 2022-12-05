ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)

Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Clarksville.

The accident happened near Memorial Drive at around 5:17 p.m.

The collision involved a motorcycle and a vehicle.

The motorcyclist was injured in the crash.

He was airlifted to Nashville hospital by light-flight helicopter.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

It is unsure how the crash happened and what caused the crash.

Whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the cars is yet to be found.

The crash is being investigated by the officials.

Between Memorial Drive and Drinkard Drive, Madison Street's westbound lanes were closed, but they soon reopened.

There are no other details available at this time.

December 5, 2022

Source: News Channel 5

