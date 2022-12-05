Bicyclist struck and critically injured in Miami crash. Police have roads closed
A bicyclist was critically injured in a crash early Monday morning in Miami, police said.
Police have closed Northwest 62nd Street from 13th court to 15th Avenue for the investigation and are asking drivers to avoid the area during the morning rush hour.
The bicyclist was taken in critical condition to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center, police said.
No other information was immediately available.
This bulletin will be updated.
