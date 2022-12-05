Read full article on original website
Related
crypto-economy.com
The Crypto Market Ends the Week in the Green. What Will Happen in the Coming Days?
Since earlier this year, the crypto market has been subject to great trials and tribulations. Many cryptos ended up losing a considerable part of their value and have failed to recover ever since. Factors including the FTX downfall have inevitably resulted in investors losing confidence. Many of them engaged in continuous selling of their holdings.
crypto-economy.com
Weekly News Recap #6
Welcome to a new review of everything that has happened this week with cryptocurrencies, a market that, in tune with its age, is as cyclical as a teenager. With its ups and downs, its sudden changes in behavior and with people influencing it both negatively and positively. The week got...
crypto-economy.com
NFT Trading Volume Continues to Free Fall. Is this the End of the Bubble?
After gaining stupendous momentum, the overall NFT trading volume witnessed a sharp fall as the contagion effects from FTX collapse continue to reverberate across the crypto ecosystem. NFT trading volume slumped more than 17% while the sales count tanked 22.24% month-over-month. Non-fungible tokens (NFT) burst onto the scene a couple...
crypto-economy.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Struggles Below $17K as “Extreme Fear” Haunts Crypto
The cryptocurrency market has been moving at a “snail’s speed” in the past 24 hours with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and most of the top-ranking altcoins trading almost flat. The Fear & Greed Index for the digital assets industry has returned to the state of “extreme fear” as the Feds continue to increase interest rates.
crypto-economy.com
Ethereum (ETH) Forms a Bull Flag below $1.35k “Sell Wall”
Ethereum prices are up 24 percent from November lows. However, the upside could be better. Notably, the coin has failed to breach the immediate resistance line, and the path of least resistance remains southwards. The great “sell wall” of Ethereum is at $1.35k, a critical level that also marks November...
Comments / 0