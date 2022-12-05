ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Police make third arrest in Syracuse homicide

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three minors were arrested and charged with Murder in the second degree after a 25-year-old was shot in the head and died, according to Syracuse Police Department. On Sunday, October 2, at approximately 10:38 p.m., officers responded to a shooting with injuries call on the 200 block of Carbon St. When […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Three teenagers charged in Syracuse man’s murder, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — Three teenagers have been charged with the murder of a 25-year-old Syracuse man in October, police said Thursday. Isaiah Hudson was shot in the head while driving a Jeep the night of Oct. 2 on Carbon Street, police said. He tried to drive away after he was shot but instead crashed into a house at 211 Carbon St., they said.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Deadly rollover crash in Clay left two dead

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On December 8, around 11:35 p.m., a deadly one-vehicle crash took place at the intersection of Caughdenoy Road and Black Creek Road in Clay. The State Police in North Syracuse are investigating the cause of this crash. A 2023 Chevrolet Camaro, driven by 55-year-old Melissa...
CLAY, NY
cnycentral.com

Canastota man arrested for petit larceny

HAMILTON, N.Y. — New York State Police have arrested Steven Johnson, 38, of Canastota following an investigation dating back to early October. Authorities were looking to identify a suspect leaving the Price Chopper supermarket with over $500 worth of food and merchandise. Johnson has been charged with petit larceny,...
CANASTOTA, NY
whcuradio.com

State Police announce charges for Ithaca man

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing charges from the New York State Police. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested 23-year-old Mason Thomas on November 29th. They say Thomas broke into a residence on Dryden Hartford Road in the Town of Dryden and stole a gun safe containing guns, jewelry, and personal items on or around November 22nd. The damaged safe was found near a property on Salt Point Road in the Town of Lansing. Police say Thomas burglarized that property as well. He was turned over to State Police after his arrest by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office for stealing a Honda Accord on November 21st.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

3 arrested, 5 injured after Syracuse police pursuit ends in crash

Syracuse, N.Y. — Three people were arrested and five people injured following a crash when a minivan fleeing police crashed into another vehicle Sunday. Around 8:55 p.m., Syracuse detectives attempted to stop a 2021 Chrysler Pacifica minivan with three people in the 200 block of Almond Street in relation to a drug investigation, according to a news release from Syracuse police.
SYRACUSE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Police Identify Woman Killed in Chenango County Crash

New York State Police have released the name of the woman who lost her life in a two-vehicle crash on December 5th. According to state police, the woman was identified as 22-year-old Jasmine R. Morrison of Rome, NY. Police say Morrison was a passenger in a van that struck the...
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

New Hartford PD investigating attack that left a woman in I.C.U.

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police department has reported that a woman is still in the intensive care after being attacked and left in the street on November 30th. They are asking the public for any information they may have. Around 10:00 pm on Wednesday, dispatchers...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
68K+
Followers
55K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy