Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
3 teens lured Syracuse man into fatal drug robbery, told others what they’d done, police say
Syracuse, NY -- Three 17-year-olds charged in the October murder of Isaiah Hudson tried to rob him at gunpoint before shooting him in the head, Syracuse police wrote in court papers released Friday. Carlito Walls and Geremiah Burrell were charged in November, while the third suspect, Termaine Davis, was arrested...
Police make third arrest in Syracuse homicide
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three minors were arrested and charged with Murder in the second degree after a 25-year-old was shot in the head and died, according to Syracuse Police Department. On Sunday, October 2, at approximately 10:38 p.m., officers responded to a shooting with injuries call on the 200 block of Carbon St. When […]
Three teenagers charged in Syracuse man’s murder, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Three teenagers have been charged with the murder of a 25-year-old Syracuse man in October, police said Thursday. Isaiah Hudson was shot in the head while driving a Jeep the night of Oct. 2 on Carbon Street, police said. He tried to drive away after he was shot but instead crashed into a house at 211 Carbon St., they said.
19-year-old dies in Near Westside shooting in Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 19-year-old who was found with a gunshot wound Tuesday in Syracuse has died, police said. The teen, identified as Mike Atkinson, was found shot in the head around 2:50 p.m. at 573 Delaware St., where police were responding to a shots fired call, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said.
Syracuse man who fled fatal crash says ‘no malice’ months after getting knocked out in court
Syracuse, NY -- Syracuse driver Kedarriel Lavender is headed to prison after fleeing the scene of a crash that killed dirt-biker Michael Hathorn Jr. in October 2021. Lavender’s prosecution took a violent turn in July when he was knocked unconscious by the victim’s brother during a routine court appearance.
localsyr.com
Deadly rollover crash in Clay left two dead
CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On December 8, around 11:35 p.m., a deadly one-vehicle crash took place at the intersection of Caughdenoy Road and Black Creek Road in Clay. The State Police in North Syracuse are investigating the cause of this crash. A 2023 Chevrolet Camaro, driven by 55-year-old Melissa...
Brother mourns 19-year-old who accidentally shot himself: ‘He had nothing but love to give’
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man who died Tuesday was looking to put his life back on track, his brother said. After recently moving out of foster care, Mike Atkinson, 19, was about to get a job and a new place, Kurt Atkinson said. “He was on his way...
19-year-old in critical condition after shot in head, police say
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 19-year-old was shot in the head and is in critical condition, according to Syracuse Police Department. On Tuesday, December 6, around 2:50 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at 573 Delaware Street in Syracuse. After officers arrived at the scene, they found a 19-year-old who was shot in […]
cnycentral.com
Canastota man arrested for petit larceny
HAMILTON, N.Y. — New York State Police have arrested Steven Johnson, 38, of Canastota following an investigation dating back to early October. Authorities were looking to identify a suspect leaving the Price Chopper supermarket with over $500 worth of food and merchandise. Johnson has been charged with petit larceny,...
Mom charged with killing Jordan Brooks accused of stealing his disability checks after his death
Syracuse, N.Y. — An Oswego County mom accused of causing her son’s death has been charged Friday with collecting his Social Security disability benefits for months after he died. Lisa M. Waldron, 43, of Palmero, was indicted Friday with 14 counts of Social Security fraud and 11 counts...
whcuradio.com
State Police announce charges for Ithaca man
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing charges from the New York State Police. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested 23-year-old Mason Thomas on November 29th. They say Thomas broke into a residence on Dryden Hartford Road in the Town of Dryden and stole a gun safe containing guns, jewelry, and personal items on or around November 22nd. The damaged safe was found near a property on Salt Point Road in the Town of Lansing. Police say Thomas burglarized that property as well. He was turned over to State Police after his arrest by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office for stealing a Honda Accord on November 21st.
3 arrested, 5 injured after Syracuse police pursuit ends in crash
Syracuse, N.Y. — Three people were arrested and five people injured following a crash when a minivan fleeing police crashed into another vehicle Sunday. Around 8:55 p.m., Syracuse detectives attempted to stop a 2021 Chrysler Pacifica minivan with three people in the 200 block of Almond Street in relation to a drug investigation, according to a news release from Syracuse police.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Police Identify Woman Killed in Chenango County Crash
New York State Police have released the name of the woman who lost her life in a two-vehicle crash on December 5th. According to state police, the woman was identified as 22-year-old Jasmine R. Morrison of Rome, NY. Police say Morrison was a passenger in a van that struck the...
Officer attacked and choked by inmate at Auburn Correctional Facility, sent to hospital
AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An officer was sent to the hospital after being attacked by an inmate at the Auburn Correctional Facility, according to the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA). On Saturday, November 26, an officer was escorting an inmate to the Mess Hall inside the maximum security facility. While […]
Medical examiners say mother was stabbed in neck, Van Buren homicide
VAN BUREN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 43-year-old Daniel D. Chilson was arrested and charged with Murder in the second degree, a class “A-1” felony and Tampering with Physical Evidence, a class “E” felony after his mother was found dead in her Van Buren home. New York State Police say they were dispatched by the Onondaga County […]
WKTV
New Hartford police investigating after woman found seriously injured in the middle of the road
CHADWICKS, N.Y. – New Hartford police say a 30-year-old woman is still in serious condition after she was found lying in the middle of the road badly injured last week. According to police, a passerby on Elm Street in Chadwicks called 911 after seeing the woman in the road around 10 p.m. on Nov. 30.
Man shot in head in Syracuse’s Near Westside, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was shot in the head Tuesday in the city’s Near Westside, police said. Police were sent around 2:50 p.m. to 573 Delaware St. for a shots fired call when they found the 19-year-old man, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. He was...
Former Utica lawyer found guilty of gun possession following shooting death of girlfriend
This story has been updated to correct the nature of the grand jury’s findings. We regret the error. UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Friday, December 2nd, an Oneida County Jury found 51-year-old Steven P. Mancuso guilty of criminal weapon possession following the shooting death of his girlfriend that occurred in October 2021. Mancuso was not […]
Syracuse police chase ends in crash, 2 seriously hurt, 20,000 envelopes of fentanyl found, police say
Update Tuesday: 3 arrested, 5 injured after Syracuse police pursuit that ends in crash. Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse police chase ended in a two-vehicle crash that left two people in another vehicle seriously injured Sunday night, police said. Police said they recovered more than 20,000 envelopes of fentanyl...
cnyhomepage.com
New Hartford PD investigating attack that left a woman in I.C.U.
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police department has reported that a woman is still in the intensive care after being attacked and left in the street on November 30th. They are asking the public for any information they may have. Around 10:00 pm on Wednesday, dispatchers...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
68K+
Followers
55K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 2