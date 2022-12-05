Read full article on original website
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:25 p.m. EST
UN aid chief: Gangs control about 60% of Haiti's capital. UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief in Haiti says close to 60% of the capital is dominated by gangs whose violence and sexual attacks have forced thousands to flee their homes. She adds that has left nearly 20,000 people facing “catastrophic famine-like conditions” for the first time as a cholera outbreak spreads through Haiti. Ulrika Richardson painted a grim picture Thursday of a country in a downward spiral, with half its population in urgent need of food assistance and the number of cholera deaths rising to 283. She says close to 12,000 people have been hospitalized with the disease since Oct. 2 and there are now more than 14,000 suspected cholera cases.
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: U.S. announces new military aid for Kyiv
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..
A queer camp counselor was fired from their job. So, they started their own camp
Shira Berkowitz launched Camp Indigo Point because they wanted to build a safe space for LGBTQ+ kids and counselors.
Ukraine utility crews adapt, overcome after Russian strikes
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Over the grinding wail of a chainsaw pruning trees, Oleh Braharnyk recalls how his crew sprang into action in Kyiv a week earlier to repair power lines downed by Russian missiles and keep electricity flowing to his beleaguered fellow Ukrainians. Braharnyk, an electric...
Brittney Griner back in US
Griner in ‘good spirits’ in US after Russian prisoner swap. Brittney Griner has returned to the United States, nearly 10 months after the basketball star’s detention in Russia made her the most high-profile American jailed abroad and set off a political firestorm. Griner’s status as an openly gay Black woman, her prominence in women’s basketball and her imprisonment in a country where authorities have been hostile to the LGBTQ community brought tremendous attention to her case. Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine after her arrest complicated matters further. The deal saw Griner exchanged Thursday for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout. But the U.S. failed to win freedom for another American. Asked if more such swaps could happen, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that “everything is possible.”
American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup
Prominent American journalist Grant Wahl has died in Qatar after collapsing while covering the World Cup, sparking an outpouring of shock and grief across the sports world.
New York Times journalists strike
New York Times journalists, other workers on 24-hour strike. Hundreds of New York Times journalists and other staff have walked off the job for 24 hours. They're frustrated by contract negotiations that have dragged on for months in the newspaper’s biggest labor dispute in more than 40 years. Reporters, editors, photographers and other employees rallied outside the Times’ offices. The newspaper relied on international staff and other non-union journalists to deliver content to its more than 9 million subscribers in the U.S. and other countries. In an email to the newsroom, Times Executive Editor Joe Kahn said Thursday’s report would be “robust” but that producing it would be harder than usual.
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Nato boss warns of ‘major war’ with Putin
The head of Nato expressed worry that the fighting in Ukraine could spin out of control and become a war between Russia and Nato, according to an interview released Friday.“If things go wrong, they can go horribly wrong,” Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in remarks to Norwegian broadcaster NRK.“It is a terrible war in Ukraine. It is also a war that can become a full-fledged war that spreads into a major war between Nato and Russia,” he said. “We are working on that every day to avoid that.”It come sas the British defence ministry has this morning reiterated the...
U.S. sportswriter Wahl dies suddenly while covering World Cup - agent
WASHINGTON/DOHA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Well-known U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl died suddenly on Friday after collapsing while covering a match at the World Cup in Qatar, his agent said.
