roi-nj.com

JLL arranges leases for 2 new tenants in Montvale’s emerging medical hub

JLL recently announced it arranged two new medial office leases at 160 Summit Ave., a 32,000-square-foot office building situated at the heart of a growing medical hub in Montvale. The asset is a two-story building acquired by locally based Montvale Real Estate Ventures LLC, in September 2021, in a transaction...
MONTVALE, NJ
roi-nj.com

Tulfra secures $34.8M construction loan for 160-unit luxury apartment community in Rochelle Park

Tulfra Real Estate has officially broken ground on the Delford, a luxury six-story, 160-unit multifamily development at 120 W. Passaic St. in Rochelle Park. JLL Capital Markets arranged the financing on behalf of Tulfra Real Estate and was able to secure a $34.8 million construction loan from Provident Bank to begin construction on this luxury residential complex.
ROCHELLE PARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Kislak sells Chatham mixed-use property for $2.35M

Kislak Commercial Real Estate Services on Wednesday said it sold a 5,000-square-foot mixed-use retail and office property in Chatham for $2.35 million. That equates to $470 per square foot — the highest paid for a commercial property in Chatham since 2021 and among the highest ever paid there, according to data available from CoStar.
CHATHAM, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Beautiful Two-Bedroom Condo Listed in the Heart of Paulus Hook, Jersey City

This listing is brought to you by Michelle Mumoli of Compass. Want a listing featured? Email us, [email protected]. Are you searching for a beautiful two-bedroom home in the heart of the historic Paulus Hook neighborhood? This charming, southeast facing condominium offers residents plenty of living space along with a deeded storage room and one assigned parking spot.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New York YIMBY

Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 2733 East 12th Street in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2733 East 12th Street, a seven-story mixed-use building in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn. Designed by Studio Gallos and developed by Eddie Yair, the structure yields 45 residences, 8,243 square feet of community facility space, and 24 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 14 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $69,086 to $187,330.
BROOKLYN, NY
roi-nj.com

Hoboken acquires 5-acre Union Dry Dock for public waterfront park

Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla on Wednesday announced that the city officially acquired the 5-acre Union Dry Dock waterfront property. The acquisition means Hoboken can now move forward with plans to develop a park at the site and connect the final piece of an entirely publicly accessible waterfront that has eluded Hoboken for decades.
HOBOKEN, NJ
roi-nj.com

Valley Wellness medical cannabis dispensary opens in Raritan

A new medical cannabis dispensary is opening in Somerset County. Located at 407 U.S. 202 in Raritan, Valley Wellness will open its doors Friday, according to a Thursday announcement from Sarah Trent, founder and CEO of the dispensary. Since New Jersey residents voted for legalization in 2010, medical patients in...
RARITAN, NJ
roi-nj.com

Unity Bank opens Lakewood Branch, plans new Fort Lee branch

Unity Bank opened a new full-service branch in Lakewood, according to a Tuesday announcement. The latest location expands the financial institution’s branch network to Ocean County and the state’s fastest growing municipality. Unity also said Tuesday that it plans to open a Fort Lee branch in January, expanding...
FORT LEE, NJ
naturallycurly.com

Ouidad Unveils a New Flagship Curl Salon in New York City

Ouidad has been the reigning authority in curly hair care for the past 30 years for their signature approach to curl care and they have just opened a new flagship location in Flatiron, New York City. Curlies can get excited for a destination that will be modern, sleek, and designed to accommodate growing clientele with a range of educational offerings for professional stylists looking to hone their skills in curl education.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
essexnewsdaily.com

Program leads four Newark families to homeownership

NEWARK, NJ — Mayor Ras J. Baraka joined Newark Municipal Council members, Invest Newark President and CEO Marcus Randolph, YouthBuild Newark founder and CEO Robert Clark, and other dignitaries in a ceremony on Nov. 29 to present four Newark families with keys to their first homes at 223 Peshine Ave.
NEWARK, NJ
News 12

Mayor: 2 homes evacuated in Paterson after partial roof collapse

Two homes on Butler Street in Paterson were evacuated Wednesday as a precaution after part of the roof of one of the homes collapsed. Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh says that no one was hurt at the time of the collapse. He says that the home that has the damage was 43 Butler St. The home next door was also evacuated as a precaution.
PATERSON, NJ
roi-nj.com

STRO Cos. tabs former L+M Development Partners exec, Pandolfo, as COO

The Ridgewood-based STRO Cos on Tuesday said that, with his 20 years of industry experience, Jeff Pandolfo has been appointed as chief operating officer. The exclusive real estate services provider for the Millstein family office said Pandolfo most recently served as managing director of Asset Management for TSCG Investors, where he was responsible for management of the firm’s investment portfolio. Prior to that, he was responsible for the growth and oversight of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic leasing divisions for TSCG. Pandolfo has also held senior positions at L+M Development Partners and Extell Development Co.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
roi-nj.com

RWJUH Somerset raises first steel beam on Orthopedic Center of Excellence

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset has raised the first steel beam on the new 76,600-square-foot expansion housing its new Orthopedic Center of Excellence. The vertical expansion above the hospital’s existing Orthopedics Pavilion and Emergency Department building will house 35 fully private patient rooms and a state-of-the-art rehab gym for orthopedic patients, as well as a 10-room ED Rapid Decision Unit.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ

