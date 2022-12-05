Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registeredMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY as part of new food program: Contact now if you need moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Caught on Video Smoking Marijuana in UniformBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
roi-nj.com
JLL arranges leases for 2 new tenants in Montvale’s emerging medical hub
JLL recently announced it arranged two new medial office leases at 160 Summit Ave., a 32,000-square-foot office building situated at the heart of a growing medical hub in Montvale. The asset is a two-story building acquired by locally based Montvale Real Estate Ventures LLC, in September 2021, in a transaction...
roi-nj.com
Tulfra secures $34.8M construction loan for 160-unit luxury apartment community in Rochelle Park
Tulfra Real Estate has officially broken ground on the Delford, a luxury six-story, 160-unit multifamily development at 120 W. Passaic St. in Rochelle Park. JLL Capital Markets arranged the financing on behalf of Tulfra Real Estate and was able to secure a $34.8 million construction loan from Provident Bank to begin construction on this luxury residential complex.
roi-nj.com
Kislak sells Chatham mixed-use property for $2.35M
Kislak Commercial Real Estate Services on Wednesday said it sold a 5,000-square-foot mixed-use retail and office property in Chatham for $2.35 million. That equates to $470 per square foot — the highest paid for a commercial property in Chatham since 2021 and among the highest ever paid there, according to data available from CoStar.
roi-nj.com
Netherwood Flats mixed-use, transit-oriented redevelopment nears completion in Plainfield
Plainfield-based Paramount Assets on Tuesday said construction near completion for Netherwood Flats, a mixed-use development in Plainfield and has begun preleasing ahead of the project’s New Year’s Day grand opening. Netherwood is a transformative project for the city of Plainfield. Built on the location of a former used...
jerseydigs.com
Beautiful Two-Bedroom Condo Listed in the Heart of Paulus Hook, Jersey City
This listing is brought to you by Michelle Mumoli of Compass. Want a listing featured? Email us, [email protected]. Are you searching for a beautiful two-bedroom home in the heart of the historic Paulus Hook neighborhood? This charming, southeast facing condominium offers residents plenty of living space along with a deeded storage room and one assigned parking spot.
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 2733 East 12th Street in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2733 East 12th Street, a seven-story mixed-use building in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn. Designed by Studio Gallos and developed by Eddie Yair, the structure yields 45 residences, 8,243 square feet of community facility space, and 24 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 14 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $69,086 to $187,330.
roi-nj.com
Hoboken acquires 5-acre Union Dry Dock for public waterfront park
Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla on Wednesday announced that the city officially acquired the 5-acre Union Dry Dock waterfront property. The acquisition means Hoboken can now move forward with plans to develop a park at the site and connect the final piece of an entirely publicly accessible waterfront that has eluded Hoboken for decades.
New York YIMBY
Jersey City Mayor Announces Plans to Complete Courthouse Park in Journal Square, New Jersey
Jersey City mayor Steven Fulop has revealed new details for a three-acre public park at 567 Pavonia Avenue in Journal Square, New Jersey. Known as Courthouse Park, the space will debut as the neighborhood’s largest public park. The lot sits within the Hudson County Justice Complex along Newark Avenue....
Portside tenants voice concerns over 30% rent increases
“No filing, no exemption,” said tenants from Portside Towers who stood in front of Jersey City council members, pleading to follow through with city rent control ordinances as tenants faced rent increases of over 30 percent. “Who is at fault starts to shift, when there is an awareness, like...
roi-nj.com
Valley Wellness medical cannabis dispensary opens in Raritan
A new medical cannabis dispensary is opening in Somerset County. Located at 407 U.S. 202 in Raritan, Valley Wellness will open its doors Friday, according to a Thursday announcement from Sarah Trent, founder and CEO of the dispensary. Since New Jersey residents voted for legalization in 2010, medical patients in...
roi-nj.com
Unity Bank opens Lakewood Branch, plans new Fort Lee branch
Unity Bank opened a new full-service branch in Lakewood, according to a Tuesday announcement. The latest location expands the financial institution’s branch network to Ocean County and the state’s fastest growing municipality. Unity also said Tuesday that it plans to open a Fort Lee branch in January, expanding...
naturallycurly.com
Ouidad Unveils a New Flagship Curl Salon in New York City
Ouidad has been the reigning authority in curly hair care for the past 30 years for their signature approach to curl care and they have just opened a new flagship location in Flatiron, New York City. Curlies can get excited for a destination that will be modern, sleek, and designed to accommodate growing clientele with a range of educational offerings for professional stylists looking to hone their skills in curl education.
essexnewsdaily.com
Program leads four Newark families to homeownership
NEWARK, NJ — Mayor Ras J. Baraka joined Newark Municipal Council members, Invest Newark President and CEO Marcus Randolph, YouthBuild Newark founder and CEO Robert Clark, and other dignitaries in a ceremony on Nov. 29 to present four Newark families with keys to their first homes at 223 Peshine Ave.
Westchester-Based LLC Claims '$1,000 A Day For Life' Lottery Prize
A Limited Liability Company based in Westchester County has claimed a "$1,000 A Day For Life" lottery prize.Asono-Hende LLC of Yonkers won a top prize from the CASH4LIFE drawing on Sunday, Sept. 4, New York Lottery announced on Monday, Nov. 28.A top prize from the game guarantees a minimum pay…
Deadline nears for extremely low rent apartments in Bronx affordable housing lottery
NOTE: Is everyone in your household UNDER 62 years old? If so, you might want to check out a couple of my other NewsBreak articles since the lottery in this article is limited to those with at least one member 62 or over. Both of the following lotteries — open to all ages — include some terrific affordable rents.
News 12
Mayor: 2 homes evacuated in Paterson after partial roof collapse
Two homes on Butler Street in Paterson were evacuated Wednesday as a precaution after part of the roof of one of the homes collapsed. Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh says that no one was hurt at the time of the collapse. He says that the home that has the damage was 43 Butler St. The home next door was also evacuated as a precaution.
roi-nj.com
STRO Cos. tabs former L+M Development Partners exec, Pandolfo, as COO
The Ridgewood-based STRO Cos on Tuesday said that, with his 20 years of industry experience, Jeff Pandolfo has been appointed as chief operating officer. The exclusive real estate services provider for the Millstein family office said Pandolfo most recently served as managing director of Asset Management for TSCG Investors, where he was responsible for management of the firm’s investment portfolio. Prior to that, he was responsible for the growth and oversight of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic leasing divisions for TSCG. Pandolfo has also held senior positions at L+M Development Partners and Extell Development Co.
roi-nj.com
RWJUH Somerset raises first steel beam on Orthopedic Center of Excellence
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset has raised the first steel beam on the new 76,600-square-foot expansion housing its new Orthopedic Center of Excellence. The vertical expansion above the hospital’s existing Orthopedics Pavilion and Emergency Department building will house 35 fully private patient rooms and a state-of-the-art rehab gym for orthopedic patients, as well as a 10-room ED Rapid Decision Unit.
roi-nj.com
BofA honors Trenton Health Team, Interfaith Neighbors with Neighborhood Builders award
Nonprofits Trenton Health Team and Interfaith Neighbors are providing programs and services that address New Jersey health and neighborhood revitalization needs — helping others chart a path toward economic opportunity. Bank of America is now helping them. Trenton Health Team and Interfaith Neighbors have been named as the 2022...
Hudson Valley Company Files Bankruptcy, 233 Employees Laid Off
After filing for bankruptcy, a Hudson Valley business laid off 233 local employees just weeks before Christmas. It's the worst news you can imagine at the worst possible time. Last week 233 Hudson Valley employees found out that they were losing their job just as holiday bills have begun to pile up.
Comments / 0