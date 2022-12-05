The Ridgewood-based STRO Cos on Tuesday said that, with his 20 years of industry experience, Jeff Pandolfo has been appointed as chief operating officer. The exclusive real estate services provider for the Millstein family office said Pandolfo most recently served as managing director of Asset Management for TSCG Investors, where he was responsible for management of the firm’s investment portfolio. Prior to that, he was responsible for the growth and oversight of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic leasing divisions for TSCG. Pandolfo has also held senior positions at L+M Development Partners and Extell Development Co.

RIDGEWOOD, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO