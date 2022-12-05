ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Turnto10.com

Fall River receives $14M to change out lead pipes and electrify the city's bus fleet

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Now that the bipartisan infrastructure measure is law, the City of Fall River is set to receive $14 million from the federal government. "It is so good to be back in Fall River and it is so good to be here with people that want to partner and make real change," Sen. Elizabeth Warren said at the BMC Durfee High School on Friday.
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

COVID-19 community level rises to medium in Newport County

The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the COVID-19 community level for Newport County was raised to medium. Bristol County, Massachusetts, is also in the medium designation. The CDC defines medium as "some impact on the healthcare system, more people with severe illness." Anyone at...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
Turnto10.com

NBC 10 I-Team: Treated sewer sludge removed from Rehoboth property

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WJAR) — Hundreds of truckloads of treated sewer sludge have now been removed from a wetland property in Rehoboth, as state regulators stepped in. The sludge is now on a site in Raynham, where state regulators had previously ordered the material removed from. The NBC10 I-Team reported...
REHOBOTH, MA
CBS Boston

Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants

NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England. 
BEVERLY, MA
Turnto10.com

Woman dies in I-495 crash in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — A woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 495 south in Bellingham, Massachusetts, on Thursday night. Massachusetts State Police were called at about 6 p.m. for reports of a car that went off road and rolled onto its side near exit 46. The driver,...
BELLINGHAM, MA
Turnto10.com

Warwick Mall keeps the spirits bright amid mall Santa shortage

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Supply chain issues brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic may affect the holidays in an unprecedented way. Mall Santas, or Santa’s helpers, aren’t as easy to find as they used to be. The Santa shortage isn’t happening everywhere; the annual Christmas tradition of...
WARWICK, RI
Boston

An outdoor music venue is opening at Suffolk Downs in 2023

The Stage at Suffolk Downs will welcome up to 8,500 fans to concerts starting next spring. Another large music venue is planning to open its doors in Boston next spring, at a site with a lengthy live music history: Suffolk Downs. Bowery Presents, the company that owns and operates local...
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Barnstable County Raises Questions on Proposed Septic Amendments

HYANNIS – Barnstable County officials said that they will likely need to step up support for towns in light of recently proposed amendments to Title 5 regulations by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection. Homes near watersheds on Cape Cod would have to upgrade to the best available nitrogen...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
NECN

Intense Fire Breaks Out at Worcester Recycling Plant

Fire crews in Worcester, Massachusetts were watching for hot spots Wednesday morning, after a massive fire broke out at a recycling plant overnight. Firefighters have been battling the fire for hours, and as of 5 a.m. Wednesday, it was under control. Crews were working to put out hot spots in the large piles of metal scraps at the Schnitzer recycling plant, according to a firefighter on scene.
WORCESTER, MA

