A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey

A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
BRIDGETON, NJ
These Things are Why New Jerseyans Are So Ornery

If you ask outsiders what they first notice about people who live in Jersey, you're bound to get two answers. 1. We're always in a rush. 2. We always seem angry. Last night I went to a supermarket in Galloway, and as I waited in line for express lane non-compliers to finish checking out, I came up with a list of things that annoyed me about shopping in a Jersey supermarket. I'll bet you can think of a few too!
