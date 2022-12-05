Read full article on original website
Related
Shirrel Rhoades: 'Violent Night' is far from a silent night
As Christmas approaches, we often turn to movies to put us in the holiday mood — heartwarming classics like “Miracle on 34th Street” or “It’s a Wonderful Life,” goofy cult films like “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” or “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas,” oldies-but-goodies like “A Christmas Carol” or revisions like “Scrooged,” updates on the holiday theme like “The Santa Clause” or “Elf” or even “Spirited.” And again cinema purists will debate over milk and cookies whether “Die Hard” is really a Christmas movie or not. ...
IBTimes
New York City, NY
87K+
Followers
71K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0