The Daily Advance

Shirrel Rhoades: 'Violent Night' is far from a silent night

As Christmas approaches, we often turn to movies to put us in the holiday mood — heartwarming classics like “Miracle on 34th Street” or “It’s a Wonderful Life,” goofy cult films like “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” or “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas,” oldies-but-goodies like “A Christmas Carol” or revisions like “Scrooged,” updates on the holiday theme like “The Santa Clause” or “Elf” or even “Spirited.” And again cinema purists will debate over milk and cookies whether “Die Hard” is really a Christmas movie or not. ...
