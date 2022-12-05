ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

IMPD: Accidental shooting sends woman to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was transported to an Indianapolis hospital after a handgun went off while someone was clearing it, according to police. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting in the 3200 block of North Illinois Street just after 1 a.m. That’s an apartment building between 32nd and 33rd Streets, a few blocks east of Crown Hill Cemetery.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Officer fires at suspect on near north side; no injuries

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers confirmed an officer-involved shooting Friday afternoon. Police say they were conducting a firearms investigation and issued a traffic stop on a Chevy Yukon occupied by three people just after 1:30 p.m. at the 3300 block of North Illinois Street. During the investigation the rear passenger was being taken from the vehicle when he shoved the officer before fleeing on foot. The officer began chasing the suspect.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Man found shot, dead in home on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot in a home early Thursday on the city’s east side, according to a release. According to IMPD, just after 8 a.m. Thursday, officers were investigating a non-related incident in the area of 100 N. Euclid. During their investigation they found a man who was dead inside a home with injuries that consist of gunshot wounds.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Car leaves damages after crashing into Fountain Square bar

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Fountain Square bar is damaged after a car crashed into the bar’s patio early Thursday morning. The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. at Wine Market & Table located on Morris and Shelby Streets. News 8 sent a crew to the scene. Police did not...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Man in serious condition after shooting on city’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say a man has been shot on the city’s northwest side early Thursday morning. It happened at the 2100 block of Gent Avenue. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say he was shot twice in one arm and once in the chest. They say he was found in a residence in serious condition, and he’s being transferred to a local hospital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Thief steals SUV with passenger inside near downtown restaurant, drops her off unhurt

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was unhurt after a Wednesday morning carjacking in downtown Indianapolis, police said. Just before 12:30 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to an incident at 15 W. Maryland Street, according to a police report accessed by News 8. The address matches a restaurant located at Circle Centre Mall between Illinois and Meridian Streets.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Kokomo police looking for stabbing suspect

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The Kokomo Police Department is searching for the suspect of a Monday night stabbing. An arrest warrant was issued for 36-year-old Halden Totten. He is wanted for attempted murder. Just after 7:30 p.m., Kokomo Police Department officers were sent to a house in the 2100...
KOKOMO, IN
WISH-TV

Westfield police investigating report of abduction attempt of child

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Westfield are investigating a report an attempted child abduction. The Westfield Police Department is checking into a report that a boy on his bike was grabbed by a man in the 700 block of Burgess Hill Pass on Wednesday afternoon. The boy said the suspect grabbed his arm after approaching him.
WESTFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

Man survives Cumberland house fire thanks to neighborhood hero

CUMBERLAND, Ind. (WISH) — Charred wood is all that remains for most of a house on Regis Court in Cumberland following a fire on Tuesday. As the homeowner began cleaning up, they salvaged unburnt items that made it through the fire. He’s only able to start that process because...
CUMBERLAND, IN
WISH-TV

Lightening strike leaves Columbus home with $100K damages

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Firefighters assisted a homeowner in Columbus Tuesday evening after their home was hit by lightening. The Columbus Fire Department say the lightening strike happened at 8:17 p.m. at the 3700 block of Pawnee Trail. That’s a residential area near Rocky Ford Road on the north side of Columbus. The homeowner told firefighters he left the home earlier that evening and heard smoke alarms when he returned.
COLUMBUS, IN
WLFI.com

Murder suspect claims to have been across town during killing

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette murder suspect now says he was across town when the murder took place. An attorney for Bruce Alexander Jr., said he was on North 18th Street during the killing of Jeremy Dumas, which he was indicted for along with Willie James and Charlie Moore.
LAFAYETTE, IN

