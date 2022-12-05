Read full article on original website
Madonna
4d ago
God rest her soul...my condolences to her family and friends...losing a loved one is horrible enough, but here at Christmas time, it's heartbreaking..😪
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Explore the Steampunk Hideaway at Indy's Most Elegant HotelRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
After benching, Matt Ryan's return catches attentioncreteIndianapolis, IN
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every monthJake WellsIndiana State
WISH-TV
Docs: Indianapolis woman stole truck at gas station, struck IMPD car after chase
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Charges have been filed against an Indianapolis woman accused striking a police car while driving a stolen truck. Erica Tumbleson, 31, faces a felony charge of auto theft and two misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement. According to court documents, Tumbleson stole a man’s truck as...
WISH-TV
Brownsburg PD searching for 2 suspects after man killed over transaction gone wrong
BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Brownsburg were asking for the public’s help Friday to find two suspects after a man was shot and killed when a sale went wrong Thursday night. Just after 11 p.m., members of the Brownsburg Police Department responded to the 3400 block of...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Accidental shooting sends woman to hospital
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was transported to an Indianapolis hospital after a handgun went off while someone was clearing it, according to police. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting in the 3200 block of North Illinois Street just after 1 a.m. That’s an apartment building between 32nd and 33rd Streets, a few blocks east of Crown Hill Cemetery.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Officer fires at suspect on near north side; no injuries
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers confirmed an officer-involved shooting Friday afternoon. Police say they were conducting a firearms investigation and issued a traffic stop on a Chevy Yukon occupied by three people just after 1:30 p.m. at the 3300 block of North Illinois Street. During the investigation the rear passenger was being taken from the vehicle when he shoved the officer before fleeing on foot. The officer began chasing the suspect.
WISH-TV
Man found shot, dead in home on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot in a home early Thursday on the city’s east side, according to a release. According to IMPD, just after 8 a.m. Thursday, officers were investigating a non-related incident in the area of 100 N. Euclid. During their investigation they found a man who was dead inside a home with injuries that consist of gunshot wounds.
WISH-TV
IMPD releases video from police shooting that killed man who took girlfriend hostage
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police on Friday released a critical incident video detailing an October police shooting that killed a man who had taken his girlfriend hostage. Just after 10 a.m. on Oct. 2, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a domestic disturbance with...
WISH-TV
Car leaves damages after crashing into Fountain Square bar
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Fountain Square bar is damaged after a car crashed into the bar’s patio early Thursday morning. The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. at Wine Market & Table located on Morris and Shelby Streets. News 8 sent a crew to the scene. Police did not...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man in serious condition after shooting on city’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say a man has been shot on the city’s northwest side early Thursday morning. It happened at the 2100 block of Gent Avenue. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say he was shot twice in one arm and once in the chest. They say he was found in a residence in serious condition, and he’s being transferred to a local hospital.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Thief steals SUV with passenger inside near downtown restaurant, drops her off unhurt
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was unhurt after a Wednesday morning carjacking in downtown Indianapolis, police said. Just before 12:30 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to an incident at 15 W. Maryland Street, according to a police report accessed by News 8. The address matches a restaurant located at Circle Centre Mall between Illinois and Meridian Streets.
WISH-TV
Kokomo police looking for stabbing suspect
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The Kokomo Police Department is searching for the suspect of a Monday night stabbing. An arrest warrant was issued for 36-year-old Halden Totten. He is wanted for attempted murder. Just after 7:30 p.m., Kokomo Police Department officers were sent to a house in the 2100...
WISH-TV
Westfield police investigating report of abduction attempt of child
WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Westfield are investigating a report an attempted child abduction. The Westfield Police Department is checking into a report that a boy on his bike was grabbed by a man in the 700 block of Burgess Hill Pass on Wednesday afternoon. The boy said the suspect grabbed his arm after approaching him.
WISH-TV
Ellettsville police arrest 14-year-old boy for bringing gun to junior high school
ELLETTSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Ellettsville have arrested a 14-year-old boy accused of bringing a handgun to school. The boy was arrested Thursday morning after a fellow student at Edgewood Junior High School told teachers he had a gun, the Ellettsville Police Department said on Facebook. The school...
Kokomo man hospitalized after hit-and-run crash
KPD said officers believe the person who hit him was driving a 2014-2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
WISH-TV
Lafayette police arrest teen for ‘legitimate’ threat on Snapchat against middle school
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A 13-year-old boy has been arrested for what police have determined to be a “legitimate” threat to conduct a shooting at a middle school dance in Lafayette. The Lafayette Police Department said officers became aware of the threat around 12:15 a.m. Friday. Officers...
wbiw.com
Bloomington man arrested after police say he choked and stabbed mother multiple times
BATESVILLE — A Bloomington man was arrested after investigators say he choked and stabbed his mother multiple times. Police arrested 22-year-old Dalton Hall on multiple charges including attempted murder, aggravated battery, and strangulation. He is currently being held in the Ripley County jail where he is being held on...
WISH-TV
Docs: Anderson man tells police ‘I’ve destroyed my life’ after killing wife
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — An Anderson man who admitted to stabbing his wife to death on Tuesday told investigators he had destroyed his life, court papers say. Curtis Williams Sr., 61, is charged with the murder of 51-year-old Claudette Williams, the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday. Anderson...
WISH-TV
Man survives Cumberland house fire thanks to neighborhood hero
CUMBERLAND, Ind. (WISH) — Charred wood is all that remains for most of a house on Regis Court in Cumberland following a fire on Tuesday. As the homeowner began cleaning up, they salvaged unburnt items that made it through the fire. He’s only able to start that process because...
WISH-TV
Lightening strike leaves Columbus home with $100K damages
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Firefighters assisted a homeowner in Columbus Tuesday evening after their home was hit by lightening. The Columbus Fire Department say the lightening strike happened at 8:17 p.m. at the 3700 block of Pawnee Trail. That’s a residential area near Rocky Ford Road on the north side of Columbus. The homeowner told firefighters he left the home earlier that evening and heard smoke alarms when he returned.
WISH-TV
Man arrested after fleeing from police, striking deputy patrol vehicle in parking lot
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A man who came into contact with police Saturday evening and fled, then striking a deputy patrol vehicle was arrested and is facing charges, according to Greene County Sheriff’s Department. At 6:57 p.m. two deputies came into contact with a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban driven...
WLFI.com
Murder suspect claims to have been across town during killing
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette murder suspect now says he was across town when the murder took place. An attorney for Bruce Alexander Jr., said he was on North 18th Street during the killing of Jeremy Dumas, which he was indicted for along with Willie James and Charlie Moore.
