1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)

Photo by Nationwide Report

The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in New Orleans early Sunday morning.

The New Orleans Police Department responded to the crash that happened on North Claiborne Avenue.

A car traveling east on North Claiborne lost control and hit a parked semi-trailer at Tricou Street at around 5 a.m.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment while paramedics pronounced the 31-year-old victim dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

It is unsure how the crash happened and what caused the crash.

Whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash is yet to be found.

The crash is being investigated by the officials.

Further details regarding the fatal crash are not available currently.

December 5, 2022

Source: NOLA

Recent Louisiana News from Nationwide Report™

Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™