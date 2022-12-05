ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gk0x2_0jXi8zFh00
Photo byNationwide Report

The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in New Orleans early Sunday morning.

The New Orleans Police Department responded to the crash that happened on North Claiborne Avenue.

A car traveling east on North Claiborne lost control and hit a parked semi-trailer at Tricou Street at around 5 a.m.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment while paramedics pronounced the 31-year-old victim dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

It is unsure how the crash happened and what caused the crash.

Whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash is yet to be found.

The crash is being investigated by the officials.

Further details regarding the fatal crash are not available currently.

December 5, 2022

Source: NOLA

Recent Louisiana News from Nationwide Report™

Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™

Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner IDs 5 people shot dead in 3-day span

The New Orleans coroner has released the identity of five people slain in the city over a three-day span, including a teenage girl killed in a Gentilly double homicide. Terry Johnson, 32, and Richard Watson, 46, were shot at around 8:35 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Danneel Street in Central City. Emergency Medical Services took them to a hospital, where they died, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man killed in Algiers shooting, New Orleans police say

A 43-year-old man was fatally shot overnight in Algiers, New Orleans police said Friday. The shooting was reported to authorities at 3:26 a.m. in the 1700 block of Hendee Street. Wounded multiple times, the victim died there. The Police Department did not immediately release more details. Anyone with information on...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Sheriff: Uber driver stabbed to death by passenger in back seat

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - A woman working as an Uber driver was stabbed to death in the parking lot of a hotel by a man that “just wanted to kill someone,” according to Jefferson and Orleans parish authorities. Details of the fatal stabbing were first handed down by...
HARVEY, LA
WWL-AMFM

Violent night in New Orleans

Cops say bullets hit five people in New Orleans in about seven hours Wednesday. 3 of them died. Love ones say a 16-year-old girl was one of two people shot at a Gentilly Walgreens. She died on the scene. The victims were found in the parking lot
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

More than a dozen cars burglarized near Dome, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS — Wednesday night was a big one for the Pelicans, but some fans went home upset. That's because more than a dozen vehicles were broken into near Lafayette and Bolivar during the game. Thursday afternoon, piles of glass remained as police said they're investigating the incident. The...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Man fatally shot in Algiers, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot early Friday (Dec. 9) morning in an Algiers neighborhood, according to information from NOPD. Police say the victim was found dead in the 1700 block of Hendee. Police say they received a call concerning a shooting around 3:26 a.m. and the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic and consumer safety reports across the US.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy