Waynesboro, GA

Plant Vogtle to test outdoor sirens, Code Red system December 5th

By D.V. Wise
 4 days ago

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Plant Vogtle will sound its outdoor sirens and emergency text system, Cod Red, Monday.

It’s a test to ensure the alarms and mobile communication systems are running as they should.

If you live within 10 miles of the plant, you’ll likely be within hearing distance of the sirens–and if you’re signed up for Code Red, you’ll get a text around noon.

