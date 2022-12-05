Read full article on original website
John Schroedl
4d ago
Linebackers haven't been the biggest problem. Defense has had to be on the field way to long. Offense makes points. Let's concentrate on the offensive line and make good quarterbacks, great quarterbacks.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Tony White tabbed as defensive coordinatorThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Donovan Raiola officially announced as offensive line coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: OL Anjani Cornelius set to visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Ochaun Mathis declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Jimari Butler enters transfer portalThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska edge rusher opts to return to Huskers following stint in transfer portal
Jimari Butler has made his announcement on social media that he will stay at Nebraska and continue his career as a Cornhusker. The transfer portal window to announce, enter and leave is currently very active with plenty of players looking to leave their current program. Butler played every game this...
Nebraska Football: Reactions to Tony White as Huskers DC
The Nebraska football team officially has a new defensive coordinator in Tony White. There had been talk that he was joining the team on Thursday but Friday it was made officially official. The thing about White is that while he’s a fairly accomplished defensive coordinator, he’s not someone who is...
Husker247 Podcast: A new defensive coordinator and a bunch of OVs
It’s a big recruiting edition of the Husker247 podcast as the first half of the episode features Mike Schaefer and Michael Bruntz, before 247Sports analyst Andrew Ivins joins to talk about Matt Rhule’s recruiting, new commit Brice Turner and several of Nebraska’s weekend visitors. Despite the heavy...
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule will ‘flip Nebraska a lot quicker’ than expected, according to rival coach
New Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule certainly has his work cut out for him. However, there is at least one opposing coach who believes that the former Baylor and Temple coach will turn around the Huskers much quicker than his normal 3-year-plan. The recent comments by Texas Tech head...
Breaking: Nebraska Running Back Makes Transfer Decision
Another Nebraska player plans on transferring. According to On3's Matt Zenitz, running back Jaquez Yant entered the transfer portal on Thursday. A 2020 walk-on because of academic issues, Yant earned a scholarship before the 2021 season. As a freshman, he showed promise when gaining 294 rushing yards and a touchdown on 47 carries.
Yardbarker
The 25 best players in Nebraska football history
Nebraska might be the one school that is best known for producing some of the greatest linemen -- on both sides of the ball -- in college football history. But the Cornhuskers have also churned out some legendary skill performers. Here's our list of 25 great players to come out...
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule has his new defensive coordinator
The biggest piece of the Nebraska football coaching staff puzzle that was yet to be placed, has officially been placed. The Huskers finally have their defensive coordinator and it’s safe to say that not many fans saw this particular name coming. According to Pete Thamel, Matt Rhule has landed...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska RB becomes latest Husker to enter transfer portal
Nebraska sophomore running back Jaquez Yant has entered into the NCAA transfer portal. Yant played in 12 games for the Cornhuskers and rushed for a total of 350 yards, while also scoring 3 touchdowns. He played high school football at Amos P. Godby (Florida) and was unranked coming out of...
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Myles Farmer plea, College Football Playoffs, more
While most of Nebraska Cornhuskers news these days is about Matt Rhule, his staff, and his recruiting, there’s some less fun news around Husker land these days. That’s because Myles Farmer filed a plea on Wednesday officially claiming he was not guilty of DUI and an illegal lane change.
'It was a great first impression,' Bootle says of new Husker DBs coach
It's a crazy portal popping world out there. And for sure players are paying attention to who shows up in there. Sometimes, a familiar face. Dwight Bootle was trying to influence one of his former high school teammate's, Corey Collier, a former Florida Gators safety now in the portal, to join him in Lincoln.
Upstarts No. 4 Purdue, Nebraska meet in early league battle
It might be early in the season, but it’s safe to say that both No. 4 Purdue and Nebraska have
Huskers offer 2023 IMG Academy defensive back
Nebraska offered IMG Academy cornerback Syncere Safeeullah on Wednesday. The defensive back tagged Nebraska secondary coach Evan Cooper in his tweet announcing the offer. Safeeullah ended up at IMG Academy, playing for one of its teams, after playing at Hillsboro High School in Nashville his junior season. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound...
North Platte Telegraph
16 famous University of Nebraska-Lincoln alumni
You can find UNL graduates at the top of their field in TV, literature and business. Here are a few famous alums.
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love going out form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Woman tells police: Univ. of Nebraska coach strangled me
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph, Nebraska's interim football coach for nine games this season, is accused of putting his hands around a woman's throat, pulling her hair and punching her before being taken into custody, according to a police affidavit filed Thursday. Joseph, 54, was arrested Wednesday on...
klkntv.com
Another Nebraska bank joins search for loan repayment after Lincoln man’s death
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Three more financial institutions, one in Nebraska and two in Iowa, are joining what could be Nebraska’s largest-ever bank fraud case. More than 20 other banks are looking for repayment on business loans taken out by Lincoln businessman Aaron Marshbanks. The problem for the...
klkntv.com
Rain/Freezing Rain looking likely on Thursday
A weak cold front will pass through the area a bit sooner than originally anticipated on Wednesday. As a result, we’ve had to scale back on highs. We’re now looking at high temperatures in the upper-30s to low-40s around Lincoln. It should be slightly cooler to the north and warmer to the south.
WOWT
Archdiocese of Omaha revises gender-identity policy
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In response to pushback on gender-identity policies announced over the summer, the Archdiocese of Omaha released a revised policy on Friday “rooted in the Catholic understanding of gender.”. The initial policy changes announced in August — and set to go into effect Jan. 1 —...
KETV.com
Nebraska legislative candidate calls for recount in November's election
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Nebraska legislative candidate called for a recount Monday from November's election. In Lincoln, Russ Barger requested the recount in the District 26 election. Barger lost by over 1% of the vote to George Dungan, which is below the automatic recount threshold. Barger posted $6,000 for...
WOWT
$400,000 grant moves Omaha business park development plan forward
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The state has awarded $400,000 in economic recovery funds for use in planning Omaha’s airport business park. The Economic Development Awards funds, part of Nebraska’s allotment from the American Rescue Plan Act, were granted to the Omaha Development foundation to help create a master plan for an area within two miles of Eppley Airfield. State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha told 6 News earlier this year that the city was eyeing land south of the Storz Parkway for such development and already had some commitments from a handful of companies.
FanSided
299K+
Followers
579K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3