ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 3

John Schroedl
4d ago

Linebackers haven't been the biggest problem. Defense has had to be on the field way to long. Offense makes points. Let's concentrate on the offensive line and make good quarterbacks, great quarterbacks.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Reactions to Tony White as Huskers DC

The Nebraska football team officially has a new defensive coordinator in Tony White. There had been talk that he was joining the team on Thursday but Friday it was made officially official. The thing about White is that while he’s a fairly accomplished defensive coordinator, he’s not someone who is...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Breaking: Nebraska Running Back Makes Transfer Decision

Another Nebraska player plans on transferring. According to On3's Matt Zenitz, running back Jaquez Yant entered the transfer portal on Thursday. A 2020 walk-on because of academic issues, Yant earned a scholarship before the 2021 season. As a freshman, he showed promise when gaining 294 rushing yards and a touchdown on 47 carries.
LINCOLN, NE
Yardbarker

The 25 best players in Nebraska football history

Nebraska might be the one school that is best known for producing some of the greatest linemen -- on both sides of the ball -- in college football history. But the Cornhuskers have also churned out some legendary skill performers. Here's our list of 25 great players to come out...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska RB becomes latest Husker to enter transfer portal

Nebraska sophomore running back Jaquez Yant has entered into the NCAA transfer portal. Yant played in 12 games for the Cornhuskers and rushed for a total of 350 yards, while also scoring 3 touchdowns. He played high school football at Amos P. Godby (Florida) and was unranked coming out of...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Huskers offer 2023 IMG Academy defensive back

Nebraska offered IMG Academy cornerback Syncere Safeeullah on Wednesday. The defensive back tagged Nebraska secondary coach Evan Cooper in his tweet announcing the offer. Safeeullah ended up at IMG Academy, playing for one of its teams, after playing at Hillsboro High School in Nashville his junior season. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound...
LINCOLN, NE
Hays Post

Woman tells police: Univ. of Nebraska coach strangled me

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph, Nebraska's interim football coach for nine games this season, is accused of putting his hands around a woman's throat, pulling her hair and punching her before being taken into custody, according to a police affidavit filed Thursday. Joseph, 54, was arrested Wednesday on...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Rain/Freezing Rain looking likely on Thursday

A weak cold front will pass through the area a bit sooner than originally anticipated on Wednesday. As a result, we’ve had to scale back on highs. We’re now looking at high temperatures in the upper-30s to low-40s around Lincoln. It should be slightly cooler to the north and warmer to the south.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Archdiocese of Omaha revises gender-identity policy

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In response to pushback on gender-identity policies announced over the summer, the Archdiocese of Omaha released a revised policy on Friday “rooted in the Catholic understanding of gender.”. The initial policy changes announced in August — and set to go into effect Jan. 1 —...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

$400,000 grant moves Omaha business park development plan forward

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The state has awarded $400,000 in economic recovery funds for use in planning Omaha’s airport business park. The Economic Development Awards funds, part of Nebraska’s allotment from the American Rescue Plan Act, were granted to the Omaha Development foundation to help create a master plan for an area within two miles of Eppley Airfield. State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha told 6 News earlier this year that the city was eyeing land south of the Storz Parkway for such development and already had some commitments from a handful of companies.
OMAHA, NE
FanSided

FanSided

299K+
Followers
579K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy