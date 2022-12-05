Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Dec. 8, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Springdale students to present, ‘Peter and the Starcatcher’. The...
New eatery, Frankie's on 2nd, to open Saturday in Leechburg
A new eatery is opening in an old dining spot familiar to many Leechburg residents. Frankie’s on 2nd will have a soft opening starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, serving breakfast in what was formerly Pappy’s restaurant and, before that, Bonello’s. It is located at 81-83 Second St.
butlerradio.com
Santa Making Multiple Stops In Butler County This Weekend
Anyone interested in getting an extra dose of holiday spirit is invited to stop by a couple events this weekend. Preston Park in Butler Township will host Santa on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon for free photos with children and families. Also on Saturday, Cranberry Highlands Golf Course is...
Famous store chain opening another location in Pennsylvania to host giveaways and food drive during grand opening
A famous store chain is opening another new location in Pennsylvania this month. Read on to learn more about giveaways and other details about the grand opening event. On Thursday, December 22, 2022, the famous convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz will open its newest Pennsylvania location in Ellwood City.
Sweet storefront opening on Glenwood
A few home-based bakers are bringing some sweet treats to Glenwood Avenue with a new storefront opening this winter.
‘Toy and Food Distribution’ coming to Mon County
Eager volunteers will once again have the chance to help West Virginia families in need have a Happy Holidays.
Atlas Obscura
Brier Hill Pizza
It’s before dawn on a Saturday at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Youngstown, and the smell of red peppers hangs heavy in the air. For decades, a group of volunteers have worked here to keep a beloved tradition alive: making Brier Hill pizzas. The Brier Hill neighborhood,...
Historical marker designation given in honor of Lawrence County athlete
A historical marker will be placed to honor the life of Ellwood City native Hack Wilson.
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa School Board Reorganizes, and Hires Two teachers
(Aliquippa, Pa.) The Aliquippa School Board met on Wednesday night for their annual reorganization meeting .Tina Price Genes was reappointed president, and Nicole bible was reappointed vice president at Wednesday night’s meeting. Sam Weir was hired as the high school art teacher. An elementary pre-k instructional aide was hired. Superintendent Dr. Phillip Woods reported on the progress with the stadium project, The Project Warm coat distribution by FedEX on Tuesday at the elementary school was also reported by the superintendent. Each student received a new coat.
WFMJ.com
Fair dates announced for Canfield, Columbiana County and Trumbull County
Even though many are planning for the holiday season, some Ohioans are getting ready for the fair food and rides. The 2023 Ohio Agricultural Fair Schedule was recently released, revealing the dates for the Canfield Fair, Columbiana County Fair and the Trumbull County Fair. The Canfield Fair will run from...
Kidsburgh: Pittsburgh Botanic Garden offers 'Dazzling Nights' light display
ROBINSON, Pa. (KDKA) - A new holiday light display is wowing visitors from around the region with designs inspired by their setting in nature. The Pittsburgh Botanic Garden near Robinson used a company out of Miami to design the "Dazzling Nights" display.You'll feel like you're stepping into another world where fireflies dance among the clouds surrounding you, and what appears to be glitter glistens among the tall trees."We love walking through. It's like these magical fairies," says Lisa Williams of Robinson, who walked through the display with her young daughter.Each stop along the two miles of meandering pathways is unique...
Could Ames department stores be making a comeback?
Amesstores.com has a message on it that says, “Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in Spring 2023. Please keep an eye on this website for announcements on which locations are opening first!”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Dec. 9-11
Pop culture, vinyl records, artisan gift wares and holiday music take the stage this weekend in the Pittsburgh area. Doors open at 10 a.m. Friday for Steel City Con, Pittsburgh’s premier comic book and pop culture convention, at the Monroeville Convention Center, 209 Mall Blvd. The convention runs through Sunday.
Arlington Heights community fed up with illegal dumping
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Neighbors in Arlington Heights said they are frustrated over an ongoing eye-sore at one property."We just want a clean, decent place to look at," resident David Pudup said. "Every day it's terrible."The old St. Henry Church in Arlington Heights has been closed for more than a decade. From squatters to piles of trash and overgrown grass and weeds, residents say they are fed up with the conditions at the property. "It's just a disgrace," resident Katelyn Shiring said."This is a main street into our community, and this is what they get to look at," said Debra Morgan, president...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Short stack, short staff: Restaurant industry still hurting for workers
For Tracy Allison, a bartender who serves the dining room at Ligonier Tavern and Table while completing a host of other tasks, finding good employees has been an ongoing challenge. “I have no earthly idea why” it has been so hard to attract and retain workers, said Allison, a Ligonier...
wtae.com
Boil water advisory for parts of city of Butler, Butler Township, Center Township
BUTLER, Pa. — Pennsylvania American Water announced a precautionary boil water advisory in parts of the city of Butler, Butler Township and Center Township on Thursday night. A map of the affected areas is posted here. "Early this evening, we experienced a loss of positive water pressure due to...
Hotel connected to Rivers Casino Pittsburgh officially open
PITTSBURGH — Over the years the North Shore has grown with our sports teams and restaurant district. But the people Channel 11 spoke to hope that’s only the beginning as they feel that stretch of town is full of opportunity. “San Antonio has the riverwalk and that’s just...
Neighbors upset after man butchers deer at home in front of school
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Rifled deer hunting season is wrapping up this week, and lots of Pennsylvania hunters came out of the woods with a deer.One man in Greensburg got his buck and decided to butcher it at home in front of a school. That has some of his neighbors upset.Lucas Smith says he bagged his buck earlier this week and it's been hanging from a tree in his front, which is right across from Greensburg Salem Middle School. Now what Smith is doing is perfectly legal, but it's got some neighbors questioning where he chose to process and butcher...
CV high school grad running for Pittsburgh controller
A Cumberland Valley High School graduate is running to be Pittsburgh’s top financial officer. Rachael Heisler, who graduated from CV in 2003, said she is seeking the post of city controller. She has served the deputy controller under Controller Michael Lamb since January 2021. Lamb, the uncle of U.S....
Best Areas Of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania To Buy A Home
If you're looking for a hometown with plenty of personality, consider Pittsburgh. Learn about the best places to live in Pittsburgh and how much homes cost.
