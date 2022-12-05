ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Dec. 8, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Springdale students to present, ‘Peter and the Starcatcher’. The...
TARENTUM, PA
butlerradio.com

Santa Making Multiple Stops In Butler County This Weekend

Anyone interested in getting an extra dose of holiday spirit is invited to stop by a couple events this weekend. Preston Park in Butler Township will host Santa on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon for free photos with children and families. Also on Saturday, Cranberry Highlands Golf Course is...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Atlas Obscura

Brier Hill Pizza

It’s before dawn on a Saturday at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Youngstown, and the smell of red peppers hangs heavy in the air. For decades, a group of volunteers have worked here to keep a beloved tradition alive: making Brier Hill pizzas. The Brier Hill neighborhood,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
beavercountyradio.com

Aliquippa School Board Reorganizes, and Hires Two teachers

(Aliquippa, Pa.) The Aliquippa School Board met on Wednesday night for their annual reorganization meeting .Tina Price Genes was reappointed president, and Nicole bible was reappointed vice president at Wednesday night’s meeting. Sam Weir was hired as the high school art teacher. An elementary pre-k instructional aide was hired. Superintendent Dr. Phillip Woods reported on the progress with the stadium project, The Project Warm coat distribution by FedEX on Tuesday at the elementary school was also reported by the superintendent. Each student received a new coat.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Kidsburgh: Pittsburgh Botanic Garden offers 'Dazzling Nights' light display

ROBINSON, Pa. (KDKA) - A new holiday light display is wowing visitors from around the region with designs inspired by their setting in nature.  The Pittsburgh Botanic Garden near Robinson used a company out of Miami to design the "Dazzling Nights" display.You'll feel like you're stepping into another world where fireflies dance among the clouds surrounding you, and what appears to be glitter glistens among the tall trees."We love walking through. It's like these magical fairies," says Lisa Williams of Robinson, who walked through the display with her young daughter.Each stop along the two miles of meandering pathways is unique...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Dec. 9-11

Pop culture, vinyl records, artisan gift wares and holiday music take the stage this weekend in the Pittsburgh area. Doors open at 10 a.m. Friday for Steel City Con, Pittsburgh’s premier comic book and pop culture convention, at the Monroeville Convention Center, 209 Mall Blvd. The convention runs through Sunday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Arlington Heights community fed up with illegal dumping

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Neighbors in Arlington Heights said they are frustrated over an ongoing eye-sore at one property."We just want a clean, decent place to look at," resident David Pudup said. "Every day it's terrible."The old St. Henry Church in Arlington Heights has been closed for more than a decade. From squatters to piles of trash and overgrown grass and weeds, residents say they are fed up with the conditions at the property. "It's just a disgrace," resident Katelyn Shiring said."This is a main street into our community, and this is what they get to look at," said Debra Morgan, president...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Short stack, short staff: Restaurant industry still hurting for workers

For Tracy Allison, a bartender who serves the dining room at Ligonier Tavern and Table while completing a host of other tasks, finding good employees has been an ongoing challenge. “I have no earthly idea why” it has been so hard to attract and retain workers, said Allison, a Ligonier...
LIGONIER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Neighbors upset after man butchers deer at home in front of school

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Rifled deer hunting season is wrapping up this week, and lots of Pennsylvania hunters came out of the woods with a deer.One man in Greensburg got his buck and decided to butcher it at home in front of a school. That has some of his neighbors upset.Lucas Smith says he bagged his buck earlier this week and it's been hanging from a tree in his front, which is right across from Greensburg Salem Middle School. Now what Smith is doing is perfectly legal, but it's got some neighbors questioning where he chose to process and butcher...
GREENSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

CV high school grad running for Pittsburgh controller

A Cumberland Valley High School graduate is running to be Pittsburgh’s top financial officer. Rachael Heisler, who graduated from CV in 2003, said she is seeking the post of city controller. She has served the deputy controller under Controller Michael Lamb since January 2021. Lamb, the uncle of U.S....
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy