Norman, OK

stormininnorman.com

Oklahoma football: Where does OU rank in outgoing transfers?

The season of giving (and taking) in college football kicked off on Monday with the ubiquitous opening of the double-edged sword known as the transfer portal, and the Oklahoma football program was an active participant. At latest count, as many as 15 Oklahoma players on the 2022 roster have placed...
NORMAN, OK
blackchronicle.com

Commitment tracker for OU’s 2023 Recruiting Class

The 2023 class is about a month away from early signing day and less than three months away from national signing day. Since Brent Venables’ arrival in Norman, the Sooners have been one of the top recruiting schools in the country over the last two cycles. After finishing eighth in 247Sports team recruiting rankings for 2022, the Sooners sit at No. 7 and have a great chance to move into the top five by national signing day.
NORMAN, OK
Gator Country

Five potential transfer targets for the Gators

The transfer portal opened up on December 5th and already has over 1,000 division one athletes in the system. The Florida Gators have 29 scholarship departures this offseason, which includes players that ran out of eligibility, transfers, and dismissals. I expect to see several more, which creates plenty of room for Florida to work within the transfer portal.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Oklahoma Daily

OU volleyball: Sooners coach Lindsey Gray-Walton resigns, per university announcement

Oklahoma volleyball head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton has resigned, athletics director Joe Castiglione announced Thursday. Gray-Walton, an Oklahoma City native, had coached the Sooners to a 65-64 record across the past five seasons, including a 15-13 mark in 2022. The Sooners went 5-11 in 2022 Big 12 play, however, finishing second to last in the conference.
NORMAN, OK
earnthenecklace.com

Barry Mangold Leaving KWTV-DT: Where Is the Oklahoma Reporter Going?

Barry Mangold has been the go-to source for all types of news stories for the people of Oklahoma. However, the reporter has announced his departure from News 9. Barry Mangold is leaving KWTV-DT in December 2022 and moving to the next step of his career. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. They especially want to know if he will be staying in Oklahoma. Here’s what Barry Mangold said about his departure from KWTV-DT.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

Con Air is Real and Based Out of Oklahoma

If I were to ask "What is JPATS?" You'd likely have no idea. Why would you? Even if we went as far as to spell it out as the Justice Prisoner and Alien Transportation System... still, no clue... But if I asked if you've ever heard of Con Air, who wouldn't know?
OKLAHOMA STATE
WIBW

United Methodist Church’s new bishop for Kansas makes history

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Methodist Church recently elected new leaders for its various regions, and the new bishop coming to Kansas is making history. Rev. Dr. David Wilson is the first Native American bishop ever elected in the denomination. He currently serves in Oklahoma City, and will be based from Topeka as he moves to lead the UMC congregations in Kansas and Nebraska.
KANSAS STATE
KOCO

College student late to class leads police on chase in Oklahoma

A college student who was late to class led police on a chase in Oklahoma. Police said the student was late to class at Oklahoma City Community College and did not stop because the driver thought there was a warrant out for their arrest. Turns out, it wasn’t true, but the student’s decision to try to get away certainly didn’t help.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
