Researchers said acholic stools are the most common sign of "early" stage pancreatic cancer.
Pancreatic cancer is one of the most serious types of cancer and one of the deadliest in history. Most of the symptoms of this disease do not appear until later, but the earlier they are detected, the better for the patient. Misdiagnosis makes pancreatic cancer one of the most difficult diseases to treat.
cohaitungchi.com
Levothyroxine Treatment and the Risk of Cardiac Arrhythmias – Focus on the Patient Submitted to Thyroid Surgery
Thyroidectomy is a surgical process, carried out both as a typical open surgical procedure or in its place strategy surgical procedure, comparable to minimally invasive video-assisted thyroidectomy (MIVAT) or robot-assisted transaxillary thyroidectomy, aiming to take away all or a part of the thyroid gland (1). The process is often used to deal with a spread of thyroid-related issues, together with thyroid most cancers, hyperthyroidism goiters, and thyroid nodules that may be obstructive and trigger swallowing or respiratory difficulties (2). The introduction of MIVAT improved the remedy choices for some thyroid situations. Regardless of superiority concerning sufferers’ satisfaction with quicker restoration and decreased issues related to customary open thyroidectomy (neck ache, voice issues, nervousness), it's confirmed as a dependable process in solely strictly indicated instances (1). It isn't appropriate for sufferers with thyroiditis, giant multinodular goiters, domestically invasive thyroid carcinoma, or the presence of lateral neck compartment malignant lymph nodes. It evolves as customary process within the fastidiously chosen instances with low- and intermediate-risk differentiated thyroid carcinoma (3, 4).
Healthline
Symptoms of Bladder Cancer Women Should Look Out For
Because bladder cancer is much more common in males, early signs in females are often overlooked by healthcare professionals and females themselves. Key symptoms, such as blood in your urine, may warrant further testing. The. estimates that new cases of bladder cancer will affect around 61,700 men and 19,480 women...
Researchers found that Sleep Hyperhidrosis may increase stroke risk by 70% - May affect 'lesions' in the brain
A new study has found that postpartum women who suffer from hot flushes and night sweats are 70% more likely to suffer a heart attack, angina, or stroke. Cardiovascular disease has been a public health emergency for years, and despite continued medical advances, the situation doesn't seem to be changing much. The cause of many diseases, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, is well known. However, the impact of other conditions, such as night sweats, is unclear.
MedicalXpress
Study finds 'probable biologic and genetic overlap' between carpal tunnel syndrome and migraine
Patients who undergo surgery for carpal tunnel syndrome and other upper extremity nerve compression syndromes are more likely to have a diagnosis of migraine headaches, reports a study in the December issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. The findings add to previous evidence of a possible "shared predisposition" between migraine...
cohaitungchi.com
Studies on Magnesium and Thyroid Health
Hello- A few years ago, I started working with a new client who was taking twelve different supplements from an alternative medicine doctor. Some were antimicrobial agents used for killing gut pathogens; some were herbs and nutrients meant to support her liver and adrenals. In theory, the protocol she was...
WebMD
COVID-19 Affects Brain 6 Months After Symptoms, Research Finds
Nov. 22, 2022 -- Scientists have found that COVID-19 causes brain “abnormalities” even six months after symptoms are gone, according to an upcoming report to the Radiological Society of North America. They found changes to the brain stem and front lobe in areas of the brain associated with...
10 Unexpected Signs Of Endometrial Cancer
Abnormal vaginal bleeding is by far the most common symptom of endometrial cancer. However, there are some more unexpected symptoms as well. Keep reading.
MedicalXpress
Risk of uterine diseases, cancers up with tamoxifen treatment
Tamoxifen treatment is associated with increased risk of endometrial hyperplasia, polyps, and carcinoma, as well as other uterine cancers, according to a study published online Nov. 28 in JAMA Network Open. Ki-Jin Ryu, M.D., Ph.D., from the Korea University College of Medicine in Seoul, and colleagues examined the association of...
Medical News Today
PCOS and depression: The link
Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a group of symptoms that can impact females during their reproductive years. People with PCOS may be more likely to develop depression and anxiety. Around. 6–12% — of females living in the United States in their reproductive years have PCOS. Most people with...
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: Artificial intelligence model predicts onset within 12 hours
Researchers recently created an artificial intelligence model that predicts diabetes onset with 12 hours of blood glucose data collected from a wearable device. They say their model could aid the diagnosis of prediabetes and help prevent type 2 diabetes. How the AI model will impact rates of type 2 diabetes...
Medical News Today
What to know about heart shock for AFib
A heart shock, which doctors call electrical cardioversion, may restore the heart’s regular rhythm. A doctor may recommend a heart shock to treat atrial fibrillation (AFib). If a person’s heart has an atypical rate or rhythm, which doctors call arrhythmia, it. uncoordinated and sluggish blood circulation. This can...
Healthline
Drinking During Pregnancy May Change Baby’s Brain Structure
Researchers say even an occasional drink can alter the brain structure of a developing fetus. Their study is the latest research that indicates that even small amounts of alcohol during pregnancy can affect a baby before it is born. Experts say alcohol during pregnancy can manifest into fetal alcohol syndrome...
Medical News Today
What to know about hyperthyroidism and high blood pressure
Hyperthyroidism causes the body to produce too much thyroid hormone. People with this condition are more likely to have cardiovascular conditions such as high blood pressure, known as hypertension. The thyroid gland plays an important role in how the body uses energy. If it overproduces thyroid hormone, it can speed...
cohaitungchi.com
Can DHEA Help With A Thyroid Condition?
DHEA is a natural hormone produced by the body and is a dietary supplement. Sometimes, this hormone is referred to as the “fountain of youth” or an “anti-aging super hormone” because it has a steroid-like effect on the body. DHEA levels naturally decline as we age, but they may also be lower in people with health conditions like thyroid problems. Here's what you need to know about DHEA and if it can help with a thyroid condition.
Medical News Today
What to know about AFib vs atrial flutter
Atrial fibrillation (AFib) and atrial flutter are both arrhythmias, which are atypical heart rhythms. They may occur when something prevents electrical signals in the heart from functioning correctly. This article explores what AFib and atrial flutter are as well as the symptoms, causes, complications, treatments, and prevention methods for each.
heart.org
Parkinson’s medication improved blood pressure in teens with Type 1 diabetes
Teens with Type 1 diabetes who took bromocriptine, a medication usually prescribed to treat Parkinson’s disease, had lower blood pressure after one month of treatment compared to those who did not take the medicine. Participants taking the medication for one month also experienced significant improvements in aortic stiffness, a...
cohaitungchi.com
Signs You Might Have Gestational Diabetes
Gestational diabetes is a sort of diabetes that’s recognized for the primary time throughout gestation, or being pregnant. Like different types of the illness, gestational diabetes impacts how your cells use glucose, the sugar that gives vitality to your physique, rising blood sugar to ranges that may have an effect on each you and your child's well being.
Healthline
What Is the Relationship Between AFib and Anxiety?
The symptoms of atrial fibrillation might be mistaken for anxiety and vice versa. Atrial fibrillation, also called AFib, is a common heart condition that affects blood flow in your heart. There might be a relationship between AFib and anxiety disorders. Because AFib can cause heart palpitations, the symptoms might be...
cohaitungchi.com
Hypothyroidism and Pregnancy: What You Need to Know
Fatigue, weight gain, dry skin, constipation — for many women, these physical changes are a normal part of pregnancy. But for a small number of pregnant women, they can be signs of hypothyroidism, a condition in which the thyroid gland doesn’t produce enough hormones. Up to 3 percent of pregnant women have hypothyroidism.
