Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Lexington: The Dispatch purchased by, Kentucky based, Paxton Media GroupThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North CarolinaTravel MavenMecklenburg County, NC
Lexington: M&T pawn and gun store robberyThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy optionsThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Related
counton2.com
Trial for NC officer accused of involuntary manslaughter underway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The trial of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer accused of involuntary manslaughter in the death of a pedestrian has gotten underway. Thursday marked the beginning of the trial after days of jury selection. In court, Phillip Barker’s body-worn camera showed the crash at East...
counton2.com
‘Kids will be killed’ written on rock thrown into Charlotte daycare by suspect accused of shooting, injuring park ranger: Warrant
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A new search warrant details how local and federal authorities connected two separate violent crimes in Charlotte that ultimately led to an arrest. Tyson Lee Corpening, 36, was taken into custody by CMPD’s SWAT team and the FBI on Monday, Dec. 5, and charged...
2 people found dead from gunshot wounds in NC home: sheriff’s office
WHITSETT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people. At 8:15 p.m. on Saturday night, deputies came to the 6700 block of Long Meadow Drive to conduct a welfare check. At the scene, deputies discovered two people inside the home dead from gunshot wounds. The deaths are currently […]
counton2.com
Man faces multiple charges for threatening ‘mass violence’ at Charlotte daycare
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – For more than a week, there’s been a mood in neighborhoods along Beatties Ford Road that people can not quite shake after two incidents near Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. On Nov. 27, a Mecklenburg County park ranger was shot in the leg...
Woman in critical condition after shooting on Bohannon Park Circle, Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was shot in Winston-Salem early Monday morning, police say. Winston-Salem police say that just after 1 a.m. Monday, they got a call about a shooting on Bohannon Park Circle. When they got onto the scene, they found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital […]
WBTV
18-year-old dies from shooting that also killed brother at northwest Charlotte park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The brother of a 17-year-old that was shot and killed in November has also died from his injuries in the shooting. Dominic Salazar, 18, died on Monday from injuries that he got from a shooting at Fred Alexander Park on Nov. 15. Salazar’s brother, 17-year-old Damien...
Man accused of going over 100 mph before fatal Gate City Boulevard crash, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after a fatal crash near the Cook Out on Gate City Boulevard last month. The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Nov. 27 on West Gate City Boulevard when police say that a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Gabriela Desiree Marie Portillo, 21, of Mount […]
Second teen dies from injuries in shooting near north Charlotte park: CMPD
A second teenager has died from their injuries following a shooting that occurred in November in north Charlotte, CMPD said.
wfmynews2.com
Man facing multiple charges after killing woman on West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is facing multiple charges for the death of a 21-year-old woman after he was accused of hitting her car as she was pulling out of a Cook Out. On Nov. 27 around 1:50 a.m., 21-year-old Gabriella Desiree Marie Portillo was pulling out of the Cook Out on West Gate City Boulevard when Jeffery Bernard Ellerbe hit her on the driver's side.
WBTV
Suspect charged after stolen delivery truck leads police through Rowan, Stanly counties
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person has been charged after they led police on a chase through two counties on Sunday. According to the Rockwell Police Department, the chase began in Salisbury after a Hertz-rented Amazon vehicle was stolen. The driver led authorities through the Town of Rockwell before...
WXII 12
Greensboro police investigating crash with serious injuries
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Watch Sunday morning headlines above. Greensboro police said all northbound lanes of Freeman Mill Road at Randleman Road are closed due to a crash involving serious injuries. All traffic is being diverted onto Randleman Road. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route at this time.
Fire at Family Dollar in Greensboro sparks investigation
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating following a fire Sunday at the Family Dollar on East Cone Boulevard in Greensboro. According to a spokesperson with Greensboro Fire, a call came in around 9:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the store full of smoke and all the store...
Jury selection begins in trial of CMPD officer accused of killing CPCC student in crash
CHARLOTTE — Its been five years since a college student was killed when he was hit in a crash by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer. On Monday, a trial began for the officer accused in the case. It was a long day of jury selection, and it’s still not over....
Juvenile charged with murder in CMS student's shooting death
A Rocky River High School student who was shot after getting off a school bus in east Charlotte Wednesday afternoon died of his injuries Friday. Investigators said Nahzir Taylor, 17, was shot on Lanza Drive near Robinson Church Road. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced soon after that a juvenile was...
CMPD: Person in custody over rock with hate speech thrown through Charlotte daycare
A rock containing hate speech and threats toward children was thrown through a daycare window on Monday and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said it is tied to last week's park ranger shooting.
WXII 12
Fire at Greensboro Family Dollar store
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Family Dollar is facing around $16,000 worth of losses after a fire from Sunday morning. Greensboro's Fire Department told WXII it happened around 9:30 a.m. on East Cone Boulevard. No one was injured. While there was structural damage, most of the fire was on items...
‘That was not him’: Ex-wife of man killed during Rowan County house fire says he was suffering mentally
The incident began at 12:38 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, at a home on Mahaffey Drive in Rockwell.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Charged With Assault On Child
19-year old Chloe Sage Russell of Taylorsville was arrested Saturday by Taylorsville Police and charged with assault on a child under the age of 12 and disorderly conduct. She was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond set at $7,500. A February 13, 2023 court date is listed.
Man's body found in rural Catawba County, deputies say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — An investigation is underway after the Catawba County Sheriff's Office said a man's body was discovered Saturday afternoon. Deputies said someone reported finding the body just before 4 p.m. along Lee Cline Road, near the intersection with Eckard Road in the northern part of the county. The sheriff's office said the body appeared to be that of an adult male, but an approximate age and race were not established just yet.
WXII 12
Man dies after being shot multiple times in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man died after being shot multiple times Thursday night in Winston-Salem. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information as they continue to investigate the death of 31-year-old, Trey-Monteil Decarus Money-Brown. Police said he was shot around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Hartman Plaza.
Comments / 0