Salisbury, NC

counton2.com

Trial for NC officer accused of involuntary manslaughter underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The trial of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer accused of involuntary manslaughter in the death of a pedestrian has gotten underway. Thursday marked the beginning of the trial after days of jury selection. In court, Phillip Barker’s body-worn camera showed the crash at East...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro police investigating crash with serious injuries

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Watch Sunday morning headlines above. Greensboro police said all northbound lanes of Freeman Mill Road at Randleman Road are closed due to a crash involving serious injuries. All traffic is being diverted onto Randleman Road. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route at this time.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Fire at Family Dollar in Greensboro sparks investigation

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating following a fire Sunday at the Family Dollar on East Cone Boulevard in Greensboro. According to a spokesperson with Greensboro Fire, a call came in around 9:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the store full of smoke and all the store...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFAE

Juvenile charged with murder in CMS student's shooting death

A Rocky River High School student who was shot after getting off a school bus in east Charlotte Wednesday afternoon died of his injuries Friday. Investigators said Nahzir Taylor, 17, was shot on Lanza Drive near Robinson Church Road. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced soon after that a juvenile was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

Fire at Greensboro Family Dollar store

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Family Dollar is facing around $16,000 worth of losses after a fire from Sunday morning. Greensboro's Fire Department told WXII it happened around 9:30 a.m. on East Cone Boulevard. No one was injured. While there was structural damage, most of the fire was on items...
GREENSBORO, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Woman Charged With Assault On Child

19-year old Chloe Sage Russell of Taylorsville was arrested Saturday by Taylorsville Police and charged with assault on a child under the age of 12 and disorderly conduct. She was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond set at $7,500. A February 13, 2023 court date is listed.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
WCNC

Man's body found in rural Catawba County, deputies say

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — An investigation is underway after the Catawba County Sheriff's Office said a man's body was discovered Saturday afternoon. Deputies said someone reported finding the body just before 4 p.m. along Lee Cline Road, near the intersection with Eckard Road in the northern part of the county. The sheriff's office said the body appeared to be that of an adult male, but an approximate age and race were not established just yet.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Man dies after being shot multiple times in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man died after being shot multiple times Thursday night in Winston-Salem. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information as they continue to investigate the death of 31-year-old, Trey-Monteil Decarus Money-Brown. Police said he was shot around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Hartman Plaza.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

