Pitt, UCLA coaches have old history together

More than two decades before Pat Narduzzi was leading Pitt back to prominence, before Chip Kelly became one of the marquee names in college football and landed at UCLA, before they were paired up in the 2022 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, they had history in a place El Pasoans might find unlikely: the Yankee Conference.

"Back in the old days, he was a New Hampshire grad, I was a Rhode Island grad," Narduzzi said. "This is the East Coast headed to El Paso. We've faced each other back in the old Yankee Conference, he was the offensive coordinator at New Hampshire, I was the defensive coordinator at Rhode Island.

"This is a little different level at the Sun Bowl, but it should be exciting."

That offensive coordinator vs. defensive coordinator matchup was in 1999, won 37-14 by Kelly's New Hampshire team, though both were assistants at their alma matter in the two seasons leading up to that.

"I remember them having a great fullback in the Kreider kid who ended up playing for the Steelers (Dan Kreider), Jerry Azumah (later a cornerback with the Chicago Bears) was the tailback," Narduzzi said. "They had NFL guys and we didn't. ...

"Chip Kelly is a spectacular football coach, whether it's college or the NFL, he's a true guru."

Kelly, who came to UCLA after a stint as the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, has shown that this year by guiding a Bruins team to a No. 3 ranking nationally in total offense. The Sun Bowl is the reward.

"We're an older team led by our offensive line, which is an integral part of what we did," Kelly said. "I was pleased with how our guys played on that side of the ball. We were close, we were about a play away in two games of being an 11-1 team.

"We get to play football for another 26 days now and we're fired up to play a good football team."

As for Pitt, a Sun Bowl appearance seemed unlikely a month ago, when it entered November with a 4-4 record.

"As a football coach, what went wrong?" Narduzzi said. "We had turned the ball over on offense, we didn't make enough plays on defense. However, in November we cranked it up. It talks to the level of coaching and culture we have here at Pittsburgh.

"Our kids cranked it up, we finished 4-0 and got ourselves a great chance to come to El Paso."

That brings back good memories for a team that was here in 2018. The Panthers lost to Stanford that year, but the experience was pleasant.

"The game-day atmosphere was big-time," Narduzzi said. "Everybody has heard of the Sun Bowl forever and forever. The facility on game-day was awesome. When you look at the week, the steak dinner was incredible. The dinner we had with the troops, the servicemen who protect our country, was incredible as well.

"The hospitality people, the bowl people who take care of you was incredible."

Pitt, and UCLA, get to do it all again on Dec. 30.

