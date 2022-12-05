ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

1 Person Seriously Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In El Paso (El Paso, TX)

 4 days ago

According to the Texas Police Department, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Friday in El Paso.

Authorities confirmed that one person was seriously injured due to the accident.

Officials stated that the collision occurred on Gateway East and McRae.

A car swerved in between the lanes.

It then hit the curb, accelerated, and crashed.

This caused the car to burst into flames.

The driver of the car was saved by 21-year-old Alexyz Mayorga, as he pulled him out of the vehicle on time.

The accident is still being investigated by the authorities.

It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.

There are no other details available at this time.

December 05, 2022

Source: KVIA News

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic and consumer safety reports across the US.

