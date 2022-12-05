I spent a week seeing how many meals I could find at Disney World for under $10. Here's how they stacked up.
- I tried eight meals at Disney World that cost less than $10 each and ranked them from best to worst.
- I loved the affordable offerings at Woody's Lunch Box, including "Totchos" and grilled cheese.
- Some of the kids' meals I tried weren't a great value, but everything was generally tasty .
Price: $8.49
Location: Magic Kingdom
I was pleasantly surprised by how big this sandwich was and by the amount of chocolate-hazelnut spread on top.
Even though it's advertised as being topped with "fresh" fruit, I wasn't quite sure how it would taste. But I was amazed by the strawberries, banana slices, and blueberries.
The ratio of chocolate-hazelnut spread to fruit was perfect, and I will definitely be ordering this sandwich again.The Totchos from Woody's Lunch Box are a substantial quick-service meal.
Price: $9.99
Location: Hollywood Studios
Woody's Lunch Box is one of my favorite quick-service locations at Hollywood Studios due to its theming and delicious (and affordable) eats.
For less than $10, the Totchos (potato nachos ) come in a fairly large bowl and contain a lot of food.
The meal consists of potato barrels covered in beef-and-bean chili, shredded cheese, queso with tomatoes, corn chips, sour cream, and green onion.The grilled three-cheese sandwich from Woody's Lunch Box is a simple yet effective meal.
Price: $9.99
Location: Hollywood Studios
Although it's on the smaller side, I found this grilled cheese with melted provolone, cheddar, and American on sourdough to be worth the price.
I liked that I could order a small cup of tomato soup ($3.99) as my side, which beefed up the meal and made for a delicious dip.
Although adding the side took the meal over the $10 limit, it was still relatively affordable.The kids' chicken-teriyaki meal from Katsura Grill is a good value.
Price: $8.50
Location: Epcot
I'd never been to Katsura Grill in the Japan Pavilion before, but I'll definitely be going back. The hidden gem offers what I now consider to be some of the best quick-service food around the World Showcase .
I ordered the chicken-teriyaki kids' meal and was surprised by how much food I received — I think it was suitable for an adult.
Kids' meals at Disney World are technically only available for guests 9 and under, but it is still possible for adults to order them at quick-service locations — especially using mobile-ordering . Still, do so at your own discretion, and keep in mind that adults can't order kids' meals at table-service locations.
My meal came with chicken teriyaki, white rice, corn, and broccolini plus a cookie and a drink (I selected apple juice). The chicken wasn't dry, the rice was delicious, and the vegetables balanced out the meal.
I usually crave something sweet after eating, so the cookie was a nice touch.The vegetable korma from Sunshine Seasons was worth it for the price.
Price: $9.99
Location: Epcot
The vegetable korma at Sunshine Seasons inside The Land Pavilion is a go-to at Epcot because it's delicious and doesn't hurt my wallet too badly.
The base of plant-based chicken and cashews comes with fried rice (which contains egg) or white rice.
Although I liked the fried rice, I think I would've rather had more of the main dish with a smaller cup of rice on the side.
This time around, the dish was filled largely with rice, which was disappointing considering how hungry I was. But I've ordered this before and know it's not always like this. Plus I appreciated the vegetables mixed into the fried rice.The croissant jambon fromage from Les Halles was a tasty and affordable lunch.
Price: $6.95
Location: Epcot
If you're looking for a savory lunch, the croissant jambon fromage (ham and cheese croissant) from Les Halles Boulangerie-Patisserie in the France Pavilion is an excellent choice.
The sandwich is filled with ham, cheese, and béchamel sauce. I was expecting the filling to be sparse considering the price, but I was pleasantly surprised.
I also liked that I had the option to warm the sandwich up because I think it enhanced the flavor.The pot stickers and egg roll kids' meal from Lotus Blossom Café was delicious but somewhat disappointing.
Price: $9.25
Location: Epcot
Although I knew going into the restaurant that the kids' meal would be smaller, I didn't expect it to be so tiny.
It came with one egg roll, two pot stickers , three carrots, soy sauce, applesauce, and a mini water bottle.
The presentation looked as though it was simply shoved onto the tray, but the food was good.
If you're just looking for a snacky meal to tide you over, this will likely do just the trick for under $10.My least favorite was the kids' pulled-pork platter from Flame Tree Barbecue.
Price: $7.49
Location: Animal Kingdom
I normally like the food at Flame Tree Barbecue, but I thought this meal was very disappointing.
The pork was tasty, which I appreciated. But I wish it came with barbecue sauce to add some moisture as it was a bit dry.
Although the meal was small, even for a kids' portion, it also came with two sides from a choice of bug-shaped graham crackers, a mandarin orange, or applesauce.
I went with two applesauces because I thought they'd be served in cups but they ended up being the premade squeezable pouches that I'm not a fan of.Read the original article on Insider
