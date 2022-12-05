ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I spent a week seeing how many meals I could find at Disney World for under $10. Here's how they stacked up.

By Jenna Clark
 4 days ago

I ate cheap meals at Disney World for a week.

Jenna Clark

The waffle sandwich from Sleepy Hollow Refreshments is my new go-to breakfast.
Waffle sandwich with fresh fruit from Sleepy Hollow in Magic Kingdom.

Jenna Clark

Price: $8.49

Location: Magic Kingdom

I was pleasantly surprised by how big this sandwich was and by the amount of chocolate-hazelnut spread on top.

Even though it's advertised as being topped with "fresh" fruit, I wasn't quite sure how it would taste. But I was amazed by the strawberries, banana slices, and blueberries.

The ratio of chocolate-hazelnut spread to fruit was perfect, and I will definitely be ordering this sandwich again.

The Totchos from Woody's Lunch Box are a substantial quick-service meal.
Totchos from Woody's Lunch Box in Hollywood Studios.

Jenna Clark

Price: $9.99

Location: Hollywood Studios

Woody's Lunch Box is one of my favorite quick-service locations at Hollywood Studios due to its theming and delicious (and affordable) eats.

For less than $10, the Totchos (potato nachos ) come in a fairly large bowl and contain a lot of food.

The meal consists of potato barrels covered in beef-and-bean chili, shredded cheese, queso with tomatoes, corn chips, sour cream, and green onion.

The grilled three-cheese sandwich from Woody's Lunch Box is a simple yet effective meal.
Grilled three-cheese sandwich with tomato soup from Woody's Lunch Box in Hollywood Studios.

Jenna Clark

Price: $9.99

Location: Hollywood Studios

Although it's on the smaller side, I found this grilled cheese with melted provolone, cheddar, and American on sourdough to be worth the price.

I liked that I could order a small cup of tomato soup ($3.99) as my side, which beefed up the meal and made for a delicious dip.

Although adding the side took the meal over the $10 limit, it was still relatively affordable.

The kids' chicken-teriyaki meal from Katsura Grill is a good value.
Kids' chicken teriyaki from Katsura Grill in Epcot.

Jenna Clark

Price: $8.50

Location: Epcot

I'd never been to Katsura Grill in the Japan Pavilion before, but I'll definitely be going back. The hidden gem offers what I now consider to be some of the best quick-service food around the World Showcase .

I ordered the chicken-teriyaki kids' meal and was surprised by how much food I received — I think it was suitable for an adult.

Kids' meals at Disney World are technically only available for guests 9 and under, but it is still possible for adults to order them at quick-service locations — especially using mobile-ordering . Still, do so at your own discretion, and keep in mind that adults can't order kids' meals at table-service locations.

My meal came with chicken teriyaki, white rice, corn, and broccolini plus a cookie and a drink (I selected apple juice). The chicken wasn't dry, the rice was delicious, and the vegetables balanced out the meal.

I usually crave something sweet after eating, so the cookie was a nice touch.

The vegetable korma from Sunshine Seasons was worth it for the price.
Vegetable korma from Sunshine Seasons at Epcot.

Jenna Clark

Price: $9.99

Location: Epcot

The vegetable korma at Sunshine Seasons inside The Land Pavilion is a go-to at Epcot because it's delicious and doesn't hurt my wallet too badly.

The base of plant-based chicken and cashews comes with fried rice (which contains egg) or white rice.

Although I liked the fried rice, I think I would've rather had more of the main dish with a smaller cup of rice on the side.

This time around, the dish was filled largely with rice, which was disappointing considering how hungry I was. But I've ordered this before and know it's not always like this. Plus I appreciated the vegetables mixed into the fried rice.

The croissant jambon fromage from Les Halles was a tasty and affordable lunch.
Croissant jambon fromage from Les Halles in Epcot.

Jenna Clark

Price: $6.95

Location: Epcot

If you're looking for a savory lunch, the croissant jambon fromage (ham and cheese croissant) from Les Halles Boulangerie-Patisserie in the France Pavilion is an excellent choice.

The sandwich is filled with ham, cheese, and béchamel sauce. I was expecting the filling to be sparse considering the price, but I was pleasantly surprised.

I also liked that I had the option to warm the sandwich up because I think it enhanced the flavor.

The pot stickers and egg roll kids' meal from Lotus Blossom Café was delicious but somewhat disappointing.
Pot stickers and egg roll kids' meal from Lotus Blossom Café in Epcot.

Jenna Clark

Price: $9.25

Location: Epcot

Although I knew going into the restaurant that the kids' meal would be smaller, I didn't expect it to be so tiny.

It came with one egg roll, two pot stickers , three carrots, soy sauce, applesauce, and a mini water bottle.

The presentation looked as though it was simply shoved onto the tray, but the food was good.

If you're just looking for a snacky meal to tide you over, this will likely do just the trick for under $10.

My least favorite was the kids' pulled-pork platter from Flame Tree Barbecue.
Kids' pulled-pork platter from Flame Tree Barbecue in Animal Kingdom.

Jenna Clark

Price: $7.49

Location: Animal Kingdom

I normally like the food at Flame Tree Barbecue, but I thought this meal was very disappointing.

The pork was tasty, which I appreciated. But I wish it came with barbecue sauce to add some moisture as it was a bit dry.

Although the meal was small, even for a kids' portion, it also came with two sides from a choice of bug-shaped graham crackers, a mandarin orange, or applesauce.

I went with two applesauces because I thought they'd be served in cups but they ended up being the premade squeezable pouches that I'm not a fan of.

