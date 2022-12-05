Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Duke releases COVID-19 testing, masking guidelines for spring 2023 semester
Duke released information about COVID-19 guidelines for the spring 2023 semester in a Wednesday afternoon email to students, faculty and staff. Students must get a negative COVID test before arriving on campus, preferably within 72 hours prior to arrival. Duke will not require test results to be submitted to the University but testing prior to arrival is considered part of the Duke Community Standard, according to the email. If a student tests positive, they should contact Student Health and delay their arrival until cleared by Duke.
Chronicle
Why you should start bathing in the forest
The imminent reverberation of your alarm clock inaugurates the sprint to the day’s activities. We pack the buses. We rush to class where we vehemently take notes. We grab an overpriced meal from WU, and then proceed to study tirelessly all while trying to keep our personal lives in balance.
