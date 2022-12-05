Notre Dame football was the focal point yesterday for the various programs around the university and Fighting Irish news. First and foremost, Michael Mayer was robbed of the John Mackey Award for the best tight end in the nation. He was statistically the best receiver of the tight ends and, without question, the best blocker; nothing more needs to be said. He will still have an incredible career in the NFL, and we can’t wait to watch him play on Sundays. Mayer and Foskey were named to the Walter Camp Football All-American first team, while sophomore Joe Alt was named to the second team.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO