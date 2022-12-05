The Pella Christian boys basketball team is coming off an impressive 28-point victory against their Highway 163 rivals PCM, and with that came a balanced scoring attack. The Eagles had all 12 players see action and shoot the ball at least once in the win Tuesday, and 11 of those players found the scoring column to contribute to the team’s 67 points. Stepping up to contribute more than half of those points for Pella Christian was the bench. The Eagles got 37 points from the bench led by Isaac Kacmarynski with 11, which was tied for the team high scored, and 9 from Jack Fancher. Pella Christian head coach J.D. Boer says that the selflessness of the team has helped lead to the balanced offense.

