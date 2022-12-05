Read full article on original website
Norwalk wrestlers split double dual at Osky; Basketball teams at Pella Christian tonight
Norwalk wrestlers Tyler Harper and Dominic Tigner both notched a pair of wins by fall Thursday night as the Warriors finished 1-1 in a double dual at Oskaloosa. Norwalk defeated the host Indians 66-7 and lost to Winterset 40-29, moving to 1-2 overall and 1-1 in Little Hawkeye Conference duals.
Knoxville Wrestlers Sweep
The Knoxville Wrestling Squad swept a triangular at Baxter on Thursday routing the hosts 59-15 and defeating North Mahaska 43-33. Winning twice for the Panthers were Tre DeRaad, Marco Alejo, Luke Spaur, Tristan Sinnard, Daniel Gorskikh, Luke Spaur, Wayne Johnston, and Trenton Kingery. The Panthers are now 3-0 in dual meets and look to keep their tournament record intact on Saturday as they host their own invitational bringing in Fairfield, Nevada, North Polk, and Southeast Polk. Action is set to get going at 10:00.
Indianola Wrestling Squads Host Dallas Center-Grimes
The Indianola girls and boys wrestling teams host Little hawkeye Conference rivals Dallas Center-Grimes this evening, their first doubleheader meet in school history. The Indians girls are coming off of a third place finish at Newton on Saturday and have had several individual top finishes this season in their first three meets at Ballard, Norwalk, and Newton.
PCM Basketball Teams Sweep Greene County, Boys Wrestling Goes 2-0 at Home Triangular
The PCM basketball teams and boys wrestling squad combined to go 4-0 on the night Thursday, as basketball swept Greene County and the wrestling team won both matches of their home triangular against Nevada and West Marshall. The Mustangs girls basketball teams used lock-down defense to pick up the 40-17...
Warrior wrestlers head to Oskaloosa
The Norwalk boys wrestlers travel to Oskaloosa tonight for their second dual meet of the season. The JV matches will start at 5:30 p.m., followed by the varsity at 6:30. The Warriors lost their opening Little Hawkeye Conference dual last week vs. Dallas Center-Grimes by a score of 44-21. They placed fourth at the Keith Young Invitational in Cedar Falls last Saturday.
Busy Week Continues for Pella Athletics Today
Another round of winter sports competitions await the Pella winter sports teams today into Friday. The Pella boys and girls wrestlers are on the road to Newton as the Dutch and Cardinals girls clash with each other and the boys also take on Clarke. JV matches begin at 5:30 p.m. in Newton, followed by the dueling meets with the Dutch and Cardinals boys and girls.
Melcher-Dallas Basketball Splits, Caikoski Goes 1-2 At East Union
The Melcher-Dallas Basketball Squads split with Southeast Warren on Thursday night as the girls won a down to the wire game 35-34 and the boys fell to the Warhawks 68-44. In the girls game both teams were struggling from the field as neither team could pull away. Southeast Warren held a 34-31 lead with a minute remaining and with the ball, but the Saints made two crucial steals with Kianna Jackson hitting what would amount to be the game winner with ten seconds left. Coach Kelsey Goff told KNIA Sports it was a relief to get that first win of the season.
Pella Boys Wrestlers Sweep Pleasantville Invitational
The Pella boys wrestling team flexed their muscle at the Pleasantville invitational Tuesday, sweeping the four-team field. The Dutch defeated the hosting Trojans 57-13, Sigourney-Keota 42-34, and PCM 52-18. Among the Dutch wrestlers who were undefeated on the day include:. Damion Clark (126/132) Peyton Ritzert (145) Noah Parsons (195) Kieran...
Norwalk bowling teams top Creston; Four Warrior girls wrestlers place 1st in home tourney
The Norwalk bowling teams and the girls wrestling team competed on Tuesday, including a pair of dual wins for the bowlers at Air Lanes Bowling Center in Des Moines. The Warrior girls out-rolled Creston by a final score of 2000-1388 and the boys won 2510-2140, both improving to 2-1 on the season.
NCMP Swimmers Knock Off Boone, Des Moines East
The NCMP boys swimmers from Pella and Newton earned two victories at Boone Tuesday. Eli Eekhoff of Pella won all four events he competed in, including the 200 yard medley relay, 50 yard freestyle, 100 yard freestyle, and the 200 yard freestyle relay. Mason Gaulke was also part of the victorious 200 yard medley relay.
Pella Girls Wrestlers Compete at Norwalk
Pella’s girls wrestlers were in action Tuesday at Norwalk. No team scores were kept. “I was very happy with our team’s performance tonight. The effort has always been there and continues to be, but our girls are continuing to build on their technique, and we’re starting to see some really solid wrestling. With their expanded understanding of wrestling, we’re also seeing an increase in the fight on the mat which will only produce better results. It’s an encouraging thing to see.”
Indianola Boys Swimmer Commits to McKendree University
Indianola boys swimmer Nathan Pollard has committed to the swimming program at McKendree University, a Division II school in Illinois. Pollard, who lives in Pleasantville, tells KNIA Sports he felt comfortable with the feel of the program and the school. “I really loved the campus, I loved the team. They...
Melcher-Dallas Basketball Plays SE Warren, Wrestlers Travel To East Union
The Melcher-Dallas Basketball Squads will return to their temporary home at Southeast Warren ,but instead of being the home team, they will be the visitors as Melcher-Dallas and Southeast Warren battle in a non-conference basketball double header tonight. The Saint girls are 0-4 on the season and have had to deal with illness the last week but seem to be getting back together. Coach Kelsey Goff tells KNIA Sports Maddy DeJong hopes to be back and she should give the Saints an extra ball handler in addition to Addi Wadle.
Knoxville Wrestlers Head To Baxter For A Triangular
The Knoxville Wrestlers head to Baxter for a triangular with the Bolts and North Mahaska tonight. The Panthers are coming off a win at the Nodaway Valley Invitational where they had two champions on the day. Knoxville has also received statewide recognition during the preseason as the Panthers were ranked 13th in the class 2A Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association. Luke Spaur, Andon Trout, and Daniel Gorskikh have all broken out to 5-0 starts on the season. First bouts are scheduled for 5:30.
Mustangs Girls Basketball Rolls at Saydel, Boys Fall in Overtime
The PCM basketball teams went on the road for the second night in a row Tuesday, this time to Saydel for a Heart of Iowa Conference doubleheader, and the girls team dominated in a 46-26 victory while the boys fell in overtime 64-59. The Mustangs girls’ defense was the catalyst...
Balanced Scoring Attack Helping Pella Christian Boys Basketball Early in the Season
The Pella Christian boys basketball team is coming off an impressive 28-point victory against their Highway 163 rivals PCM, and with that came a balanced scoring attack. The Eagles had all 12 players see action and shoot the ball at least once in the win Tuesday, and 11 of those players found the scoring column to contribute to the team’s 67 points. Stepping up to contribute more than half of those points for Pella Christian was the bench. The Eagles got 37 points from the bench led by Isaac Kacmarynski with 11, which was tied for the team high scored, and 9 from Jack Fancher. Pella Christian head coach J.D. Boer says that the selflessness of the team has helped lead to the balanced offense.
Charles Tighe
Services for Charles “Ed” Tighe, 92, of Chariton, Iowa will be held on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the First Lutheran Church in Chariton. A luncheon will be held following the service for a time of fellowship. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pin Oak Marsh or the First Lutheran Church. Pierschbacher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Dutch Basketball Sweeps Washington
For the second basketball doubleheader in a row, the Pella basketball teams nabbed a pair of road victories, as heard live on 92.1 KRLS as the Dutch trekked east to Washington. The opener favored the green and white 51-41, while the nightcap was a runaway 77-50 win for the boys...
Simpson Men’s Basketball Close Out Defense Shutting Down Opponents
The Simpson Storm men’s basketball team is playing fast and scoring points, averaging 84 points per contest and is 1-1 in a competitive American Rivers Conference early in the season. The Storm are not only shooting the ball well from outside at 33.8% as a team from beyond the arc, second in the conference, but more importantly are holding opponents to a limited percentage from deep. The Storm are giving up just 28% shooting to opponents on their three-point shots, good enough for first in the entire conference by several percentage points. The Storm will next play tomorrow on the road against Wartburg.
Wilomi Dayle Penman
A Celebration of Life Service for Wilomi Dayle Penman will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Northwest Community of Christ Church, 3003 62nd St., Des Moines, IA 50322 with inurnment following in the Lowman’s Cemetery, Runnells, Iowa. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Memorials may be given in her name to Guthrie Grove Retreat Center, 2232 158th Ln, Guthrie Center, IA 50115. Overton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
