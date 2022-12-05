Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Hickman, Lewis, Maury by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 10:01:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-08 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hickman; Lewis; Maury FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Hickman, Lewis and Maury. * WHEN...Until 200 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1139 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to showers moving towards the east. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen with additional rain expected. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Columbia, Hohenwald, Centerville, Spring Hill, Mount Pleasant, Williamsport, Hampshire, Santa Fe, Gordonsburg, Kimmins and I-65 East Of Columbia. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Pocahontas, Southeast Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 02:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-10 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Northwest Pocahontas; Southeast Randolph WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of 1 to 2 hundreths of an inch. * WHERE...Northwest Pocahontas and Southeast Randolph Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Humboldt County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Humboldt County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 10 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Humboldt County. * WHEN...From 4 PM Saturday to 10 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Extreme Western Allegany by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 23:23:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-10 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Extreme Western Allegany WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Extreme Western Allegany County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Plan on slippery road conditions. Road conditions could change between wet and icy due to localized temperature differences.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bedford, Cambria, Somerset by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 01:12:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-10 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to expect slippery conditions as freezing rain impacts the area. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Bedford; Cambria; Somerset WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...A brief period of light freezing rain and sleet. A light glaze of ice accumulation possible. * WHERE...Cambria, Somerset and Bedford Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Camas Prairie by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 21:30:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-11 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Camas Prairie WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 14 inches. * WHERE...Camas Prairie. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeast Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 05:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeast Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow is expected to develop late tonight into Saturday morning. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 7 inches. Above 3000 feet 7 to 14 inches of snow is expected. * WHERE...Kettle Falls, Newport, Bonners Ferry, Flowery Trail Road, Colville, Northport, Schweitzer Mountain Road, Orin-Rice Road, Chewelah, Athol, Springdale-Hunters Road, Priest River, Deer Park, Eastport, and Sandpoint. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 22:52:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST SATURDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph which will cause blowing and drifting of snow. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow accumulations of greater than 12 inches are possible near the crest. US-20 through Santiam Pass will be impacted by snow.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 21:33:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-12 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County; West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 feet, locally up to 6 feet possible. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada, including Interstate 80 and Highway 50. Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County and Western Plumas County/Lassen Park. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Chain controls, travel delays, and road closures are likely. Gusty winds and heavy snow could bring down tree branches. Near whiteout conditions at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels above 4500 feet Saturday morning, rising Saturday to around 5500 feet. Snow levels will fall on Sunday to 2500-3000 feet. The majority of the snow accumulation will be above 4000 feet.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-12 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * CHANGES... Moved up the start time based on current radar trends and observations. * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 18 to 28 inches, except 2 to 4 feet above 7000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph with ridgetop gusts over 100 mph. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Strong winds could cause damage to trees and lead to power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall rates are anticipated Saturday and Sunday. The combination of heavy snow and wind may bring periods of whiteout conditions.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Coalinga - Avenal, West Side Mountains South of 198 by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coalinga - Avenal; West Side Mountains South of 198; West Side Mountains north of 198 WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 50 mph expected. * WHERE...West Side Mountains north of 198, Coalinga, Avenal and West Side Mountains South of 198. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Grande Ronde Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 23:47:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Grande Ronde Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Grande Ronde Valley. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Ellsworth, Lincoln, Russell, Saline by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 01:25:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-10 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Ellsworth; Lincoln; Russell; Saline DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibilities of one-quarter mile or less. * WHERE...Russell, Lincoln, Ellsworth and Saline Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...If driving, slow down, use low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, where temperatures are below freezing, watch for patchy icy spots on area roads and bridge decks.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 22:02:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Grant Grove Area, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon NP by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-12 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant Grove Area; Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Kings Canyon NP; San Joaquin River Canyon; Sequoia NP; South End of the Upper Sierra WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 feet expected. Winds could gust around 45 mph. Over the highest elevations, expect heavy snow with 2 to 3 inch per hour rates at times, mainly on Saturday and Saturday night. Some locations, especially in the highest elevations, could experience whiteout conditions at times due to gusty winds and poor visibility. * WHERE...Sierra Nevada above 3,500 feet from San Joaquin River Canyon southward to South End of the Upper Sierra in Tulare County. In addition, snow levels are expected to rise to around 6,000 feet on Saturday evening into Sunday morning before lowering back to around 3,500 feet by Sunday evening. * WHEN...From 10 AM Saturday to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Marion, Eastern Alachua, Gilchrist, Southern Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 00:05:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-10 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Marion; Eastern Alachua; Gilchrist; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Western Alachua; Western Marion DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Suwannee, Gilchrist, Eastern Alachua, Southern Columbia, Western Alachua, Central Marion and Western Marion Counties, including the Interstate 75 corridor between Live Oak and Lake City, southward toward Gainesville and Ocala. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ochoco-John Day Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 22:52:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Ochoco-John Day Highlands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph, will cause blowing and drifting of snow. * WHERE...Ochoco-John Day Highlands. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Okanogan Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 05:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Okanogan Highlands WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 9 inches. Heaviest snow will be Highway 20 southward. The mountains will see 10 to 20 inches of snow. * WHERE...Wauconda, Chesaw Road, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, Inchelium, Boulder Creek Road, Sherman Pass, and Republic. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Surprise Valley California by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Surprise Valley California WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 10 AM PST SUNDAY * CHANGES...None. * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches below 5000 feet with 3 to 6 inches above 5000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Washoe County and Surprise Valley California. * WHEN...From 1 PM Saturday to 10 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Expect difficult travel conditions and poor visibility at times due to gusty winds and blowing snow.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SATURDAY TO 10 AM PST SUNDAY * CHANGES...None. * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches below 5000 feet, except 4 to 8 inches above 5000 feet including Washoe Valley and Virginia City. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From 10 PM Saturday to 10 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan for slick road conditions Saturday night into Sunday morning with chain controls possible for higher elevations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will lower to all valley floors Saturday night into Sunday morning. Even slushy roadways can create hazardous travel.
Comments / 0