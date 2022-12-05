Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Humboldt County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Humboldt County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 10 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Humboldt County. * WHEN...From 4 PM Saturday to 10 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Panhandle by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-11 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Panhandle WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow is expected to develop late tonight into Saturday morning. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 7 inches. Above 3000 feet 7 to 14 inches of snow is expected. * WHERE...Kettle Falls, Newport, Bonners Ferry, Flowery Trail Road, Colville, Northport, Schweitzer Mountain Road, Orin-Rice Road, Chewelah, Athol, Springdale-Hunters Road, Priest River, Deer Park, Eastport, and Sandpoint. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Flood Advisory issued for Hickman, Lewis, Maury by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 10:01:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-08 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hickman; Lewis; Maury FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Hickman, Lewis and Maury. * WHEN...Until 200 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1139 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to showers moving towards the east. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen with additional rain expected. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Columbia, Hohenwald, Centerville, Spring Hill, Mount Pleasant, Williamsport, Hampshire, Santa Fe, Gordonsburg, Kimmins and I-65 East Of Columbia. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Storm Warning issued for Okanogan Valley, Waterville Plateau, Wenatchee Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 21:16:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Okanogan Valley; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches. The higher elevations will see 10 to 15 inches of snow. Friday night there will be periods of heavy snow with up to an inch an hour snow accumulations for some localized locations. * WHERE...Okanogan, Badger Mountain Road, Omak, Number 1 Canyon, Entiat, Brewster, Bridgeport, Waterville, Pangborn Airport, Number 2 Canyon, Oroville, Mansfield, Nespelem, Cashmere, Wenatchee, Chelan, and Disautel Pass. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra, Upper San Joaquin River by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-12 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley; Yosemite Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow with total snow accumulations of 3 to 4 feet expected with isolated heavier amounts to 5 feet. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Over the highest elevations, expect heavy snow with 2 to 3 inch per hour rates at times, mainly on Saturday and Saturday night. In addition, whiteout conditions are possible on Saturday and Saturday night due to gusty winds and poor visibility. * WHERE...Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra specifically above 3,500 feet, Yosemite NP, including Yosemite Valley, and Upper San Joaquin River. In addition, snow levels are expected to rise to around 6,000 feet on Saturday evening into Sunday morning before lowering back to around 3,500 feet by Sunday evening. * WHEN...From 4 AM Saturday to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Kittitas Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 22:52:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Kittitas Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Kittitas Valley. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 21:33:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 feet, locally up to 5 feet possible. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County, including portions of Interstate 5, and the Coastal Range. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Chain controls, travel delays, and road closures are likely. Gusty winds and heavy snow could bring down tree branches. Near whiteout conditions at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels 2500-4000 feet today, before rising to 3500-4500 feet Saturday. Snow levels will fall again Sunday to 2500-3500 feet. The majority of the snow accumulation will be above 3500 feet.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Grant Grove Area, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon NP by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-12 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant Grove Area; Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Kings Canyon NP; San Joaquin River Canyon; Sequoia NP; South End of the Upper Sierra WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 feet expected. Winds could gust around 45 mph. Over the highest elevations, expect heavy snow with 2 to 3 inch per hour rates at times, mainly on Saturday and Saturday night. Some locations, especially in the highest elevations, could experience whiteout conditions at times due to gusty winds and poor visibility. * WHERE...Sierra Nevada above 3,500 feet from San Joaquin River Canyon southward to South End of the Upper Sierra in Tulare County. In addition, snow levels are expected to rise to around 6,000 feet on Saturday evening into Sunday morning before lowering back to around 3,500 feet by Sunday evening. * WHEN...From 10 AM Saturday to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Winter Storm Watch issued for San Diego County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 18:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-12 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: San Diego County Mountains WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING ABOVE 4500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...San Diego County Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 PM Sunday through 10 PM Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS....Light snow is possible on Interstate 8 near Crestwood Summit on Monday.
Wind Advisory issued for Grande Ronde Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 23:47:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Grande Ronde Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Grande Ronde Valley. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Boise Mountains, West Central Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 21:30:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-11 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Boise Mountains; West Central Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 14 inches, except 12 to 24 inches over the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...West Central Mountains and Boise Mountains zones. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Winter Storm Warning issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 22:52:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST SATURDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 18 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. I-90 through Snoqualmie Pass will be impacted by snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snoqualmie Pass snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Cle Elum and Easton should expect accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Simcoe Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 22:52:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Simcoe Highlands WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and light freezing rain expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches and . Additional snow accumulations of up to 6 inches and ice accumulations less than one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Simcoe Highlands. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Satus Pass could receive up to 10 inches of snow.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ochoco-John Day Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 22:52:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Ochoco-John Day Highlands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph, will cause blowing and drifting of snow. * WHERE...Ochoco-John Day Highlands. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Surprise Valley California by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Surprise Valley California WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 10 AM PST SUNDAY * CHANGES...None. * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches below 5000 feet with 3 to 6 inches above 5000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Washoe County and Surprise Valley California. * WHEN...From 1 PM Saturday to 10 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Expect difficult travel conditions and poor visibility at times due to gusty winds and blowing snow.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SATURDAY TO 10 AM PST SUNDAY * CHANGES...None. * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches below 5000 feet, except 4 to 8 inches above 5000 feet including Washoe Valley and Virginia City. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From 10 PM Saturday to 10 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan for slick road conditions Saturday night into Sunday morning with chain controls possible for higher elevations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will lower to all valley floors Saturday night into Sunday morning. Even slushy roadways can create hazardous travel.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-12 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * CHANGES... Moved up the start time based on current radar trends and observations. * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 18 to 28 inches, except 2 to 4 feet above 7000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph with ridgetop gusts over 100 mph. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Strong winds could cause damage to trees and lead to power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall rates are anticipated Saturday and Sunday. The combination of heavy snow and wind may bring periods of whiteout conditions.
Flood Watch issued for Riverside County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-12 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following areas, the coastal slopes and foothills of the Riverside County Mountains and San Bernardino County Mountains. * WHEN...From late Sunday morning through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Minor mud and debris flows possible in and below recent burn scars, including Apple, El Dorado, and Fairview. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A band of moderate to heavy rainfall is expected to move through on Sunday. Strong south to southwest flow ahead of the cold front will aid in orographic precipitation along coastal slopes of the mountains. Hourly rain rates of one- half inch or more will be possible with this storm. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bedford, Cambria, Somerset by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 01:12:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-10 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to expect slippery conditions as freezing rain impacts the area. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Bedford; Cambria; Somerset WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...A brief period of light freezing rain and sleet. A light glaze of ice accumulation possible. * WHERE...Cambria, Somerset and Bedford Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible.
Wind Advisory issued for Coalinga - Avenal, West Side Mountains South of 198 by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coalinga - Avenal; West Side Mountains South of 198; West Side Mountains north of 198 WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 50 mph expected. * WHERE...West Side Mountains north of 198, Coalinga, Avenal and West Side Mountains South of 198. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
