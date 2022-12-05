Effective: 2022-12-10 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-12 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant Grove Area; Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Kings Canyon NP; San Joaquin River Canyon; Sequoia NP; South End of the Upper Sierra WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 feet expected. Winds could gust around 45 mph. Over the highest elevations, expect heavy snow with 2 to 3 inch per hour rates at times, mainly on Saturday and Saturday night. Some locations, especially in the highest elevations, could experience whiteout conditions at times due to gusty winds and poor visibility. * WHERE...Sierra Nevada above 3,500 feet from San Joaquin River Canyon southward to South End of the Upper Sierra in Tulare County. In addition, snow levels are expected to rise to around 6,000 feet on Saturday evening into Sunday morning before lowering back to around 3,500 feet by Sunday evening. * WHEN...From 10 AM Saturday to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

FRESNO COUNTY, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO