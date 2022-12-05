1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Santa Clarita (Santa Clarita, CA)

Photo by Nationwide Report

According to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, a fatal crash was reported on Saturday in Santa Clarita.

Officials confirmed that one person died in the accident.

Authorities stated that the collision occurred near the intersection of Copper Hill Drive and McBean Parkway at around 4 a.m.

A solo vehicle crashed and thereby resulted in the death of a woman. The victim had been an occupant in the vehicle. The police have not revealed if there were any other people injured.

No one was transported from the scene.

The identity of the deceased victim has not been disclosed by the authorities.

No other details pertaining to the wreck have been revealed yet.

The cause of the accident remains unknown.

The crash remains under investigation by the SCVSS.

December 05, 2022

Source: The Signal

