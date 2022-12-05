Carbon County Road Department is accepting sealed bids for a used track-mounted excavator. Minimum criteria for the excavator are as follows: 40,000 to 58,000 pound operating weight; less than 3,000 operating hours; hydraulic quick-coupling connection; hydraulic thumb; hydraulic plumbing for auxiliary tools; complete operation and service manuals. Bid documents should also include warranty information and complete maintenance records for the machine. Bidding entities may submit bids for multiple machines fitting these criteria. Bids should also include; as a separate line-item, the cost and availability of a hydraulic hammer attachment for each bid submitted. Considerations will also be made for any new machine that can be sold at government pricing.

CARBON COUNTY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO