Inaugural Banquet Honors Nurses
The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce paid tribute to nurses on Wednesday evening with its inaugural banquet. In its first year, the banquet aimed to honor nurses, LPNs and CNAs in Carbon County. Each medical professional was invited to attend the event for free with a guest in tow. The...
Emery Cheer Opens at Winter Cheer Classic
The first competition of the season for Emery cheer occurred on Saturday at the Winter Cheer Classic at Mountain Ridge High. The Spartans were joined by Richfield, Morgan and North Sanpete to compete in three categories: timeout cheer, fight song and dance. Oddly enough, the results were the same in...
Annual Scrooge Performances to be Rescheduled
On Wednesday, Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman informed the community that, due to unforeseen circumstances, the previously-scheduled Scrooge presentations that were set to take place this weekend by the Matt Warner Chapter of the E. Clampus Vitus have been cancelled. Mayor Peterman encouraged participation at the productions as this is...
Sally Mauro Organizes Food Drive
Prior to Thanksgiving, the Sally Mauro student government sponsored a school-wide food drive. Students collected food for the Carbon County Food Bank and Carbon Caring for Kids. The food drive lasted from Nov. 14-21 and the school collected 1,072 items. “Our student government has sponsored this in years past, and...
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative of to the District Court of Carbon County, Utah on or before March 9, 2023 or the claims may be forever barred. 7th Judicial District Carbon County. 120 East Main Street, Price,...
Defense Propels Lady Dinos
The heavy weight matchup between Grantsville and Carbon on Tuesday turned into a defensive slugfest before the night was over. Carbon jumped out in front early to lead 14-5 after the opening quarter. The Lady Cowboys then went to their half-court press and effectively slowed down the Dinos. Carbon never...
MEETING DATES OF HELPER CITY COUNCIL
The Helper City Council meets the first and third Thursday of each month at 6:00 P.M. in the City Council Chambers 19 South Main Street, Helper, Utah. Due to Covid-19 the Mayor can elect to hold meetings electronically beginning at 5:00 PM until further notice. Agendas will specify if a meeting will be held electronically or in person. Meetings will be held on the following dates:
HELPER CITY PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION
The Helper City Planning and Zoning Board meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:00 P.M. in the Helper City Council Chambers at the Helper Civic Auditorium, 19 South Main Street, Helper, Utah. Due to Covid-19 it is possible meetings will be held electronically and begin at 5:00 p.m.
Building Blocks Daycare Announces Child and Adult Food Program Sponsorship
The Building Block’s Corner Daycare, located at 130 North 200 East in Price, recently announced a sponsorship of the Child and Adult Care Food Program. The same meals will be made available to all eligible, enrolled children or adults at no separate charge regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of meal service.
REQUEST FOR BIDS – HYDRAULIC EXCAVATOR
Carbon County Road Department is accepting sealed bids for a used track-mounted excavator. Minimum criteria for the excavator are as follows: 40,000 to 58,000 pound operating weight; less than 3,000 operating hours; hydraulic quick-coupling connection; hydraulic thumb; hydraulic plumbing for auxiliary tools; complete operation and service manuals. Bid documents should also include warranty information and complete maintenance records for the machine. Bidding entities may submit bids for multiple machines fitting these criteria. Bids should also include; as a separate line-item, the cost and availability of a hydraulic hammer attachment for each bid submitted. Considerations will also be made for any new machine that can be sold at government pricing.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Public Notice is hereby given that the following Public Hearings will be held to receive public comment on the 2023 budgets as listed below:. • Emery County Special Service District 1: 12-12-22 @ 10:00 a.m. • San Rafael SSD: 12-13-22 @ 2:00 p.m. • Emery County Fire Protection, SSD: 12-19-22...
Massive 4th Quarter Clips Eagles
Emery traveled to Millard on Wednesday night to take on the Eagles. While each team found its groove early, the second quarter proved tough on the offensive end. The Spartans were down by one, 22-21, at halftime. Emery finally broke through in the third quarter to take the lead, but...
Former Wellington Police Chief Pleads Guilty to Assault and Misuse of Money
After allegedly assaulting a fellow coworker in December of 2020, former Wellington City Police Chief Rory Bradley has had a continuing court case in regard to the allegations. Based on video and testimony of the victim, Bradley had assaulted the victim by first placing them in a headlock. He was...
Huntington Home Engulfed in Flames
On Wednesday evening at approximately 8:15 p.m., a mobile home in Huntington was engulfed in flames. The home was the residence of Cindy Nelson. Though no human injuries were reported, the resident’s dog passed away as result of the fire. The blaze resulted in substantial damage to the structure, leaving the home as a total loss.
