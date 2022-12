TV and Streaming Viewing Picks for December 5, 2022: how to watch Monday Night Football

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

IUPUI at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, noon

Kennesaw State at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Our Lady of the Lake at Lamar — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Albany at UMass — NESNplus/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Trevecca Nazarene at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Kent State at Gonzaga — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Root Sports, 9 p.m.

Simon Fraser at New Mexico State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Troy at San Diego State — Stadium College Sports Atlantic/Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Women’s

Harvard at Northeastern — NESNplus/FloSports, 5 p.m.

Saint Louis at Ball State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Purdue at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Siena — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Temple — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wagner at New Hampshire — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at IUPUI — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Towson — FloSports, 7 p.m.

George Washington at TCU — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina State at Georgia — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

New Mexico Highlands at Wyoming — Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

NCAA College Cup

National Championship, WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, NC

North Carolina vs. UCLA — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

FIFA World Cup

Knockout Round

Round of 16, Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar

Japan vs. Croatia — Fox/Fox 4K/Telemundo/Peacock, 10 a.m.

Round of 16, Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar

Brazil vs. Republic of Korea — Fox/Fox 4K/Telemundo/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 9 a.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live — Fox/Fox 4K, 9 a.m.

Debate Mundial: A continuación — Telemundo, noon

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo 1 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Today — Fox/Fox 4K, 1 p.m.

Debate Mundial: A continuación — Telemundo/Universo, 4 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Today — FS1/FS1 4K, 4 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Tonight — FS1, 10 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Highlights — FS1, 11 p.m.

República de la Copa — UniMás/TUDN, 11 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Preview Show — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Tonight — Fox, midnight

Zona mixta: Edición mundial — Telemundo, midnight

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

The Open Highlights: 2014 — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Roots: Kipp Popert — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

U.S. Open Epics: 1998 U.S. Women’s Open-Two Winners at Blackwolf Run — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

MLB Tonight live from the Winter Meetings, Manchester Grand Hyatt, San Diego, CA — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 5 p.m

MLB Tonight live from the Winter Meetings, Manchester Grand Hyatt, San Diego, CA — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

2022 All-MLB Team — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

MLB Tonight live from the Winter Meetings, Manchester Grand Hyatt, San Diego, CA — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

NBA

Los Angeles Clippers at Charlotte — Bally Sports SoCal/ClipperVision/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Orlando — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Boston at Toronto — NBC Sports Boston/TSN1/TSN5, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Atlanta — Bally Sports Oklahoma/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Memphis — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas — NBA TV/Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Indiana at Golden State — Bally Sports Indiana/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Film Room — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Raptors Game Day — TSN1, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA G League

Greensboro Swarm at Raptors 905 — NBA TV Canada, 11 a.m.

Capital City Go-Go at Westchester Knicks — MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Austin Spurs at Rio Grande Valley Vipers — KRGV, 8 p.m.

NFL

Week 13

Monday Night Football, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — ESPN/ESPN2 (ManningCast)/ESPN Deportes/WVUE (New Orleans)/WFTS (Tampa), 8:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Rewind — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown live from Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff: MNF Pregame — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN/ESPN2/WVUE (New Orleans)/WFTS (Tampa), 8 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN Deportes, 8 p.m.

Monday Night Postgame — ESPN/ESPN2, 11:15 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NFL Rewind — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)View

NHL

Rogers Monday Night Hockey

Washington at Edmonton — Sportsnet/NBC Sports Washington, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary — Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Arizona Extra, 9 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia — Altitude/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at New York Rangers — NHL Network/Bally Sports Midwest/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Boston — TVA Sports/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NESN, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver — TSN2/RDS/Sportsnet Pacific, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Arizona at Calgary Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly: Montreal at Vancouver Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Soccer

Minuto 45 — TUDN, 2:43 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

E60: The Survivor — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

ESPN FIlms: Roll Tide/War Eagle — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

30 for 30: Elway to Marino — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rising: Pelé– Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Rising: Muhammad Ali — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Best of SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

The Bostonians vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS2, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonians vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Tuesday)

