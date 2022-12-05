Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Arrested Again on Numerous Bail Jumping Charges
The Manitowoc man who was arrested on 12 bail-jumping charges last week is once again in legal trouble. The Manitowoc Police Department was informed of a situation at the 10th Street Kwik Trip at 6:30 last night involving an intoxicated man attempting to buy alcohol. The suspect, 51-year-old Brian Bell,...
seehafernews.com
54,000 Suspected Fentanyl Pills Seized in Appleton
An estimated 54,000 fentanyl pills are no longer on the streets in Appleton. The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group announced that an investigation this past week resulted in the 12 pounds of fentanyl, worth over $500,000, being located. While the exact nature of the seizure was not released, we...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Hit and Run Suspect Appointed an Attorney
The teenage girl who is facing charges in a fatal hit-and-run case in Green Bay now has an attorney. The Brown County Court was struggling to find 15-year-old Sienna Pecore a lawyer, but Catherine White from the Madison-based law firm Hurley Burish has taken the case. Pecore is accused of...
seehafernews.com
Hobart-Lawrence Police Officer Shot Following Chase and Standoff
A police officer with the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department was accidentally shot during a standoff yesterday. The incident began when officers were asked to perform a welfare check on a 30-year-old man in Hobart at around 8:00 a.m. While they initially did not locate the individual, he was seen in a...
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Falls Hit and Run Victim Passes Away
The woman who was hit by a car last week in Sheboygan Falls has died. According to a GoFundMe page set up to help the family, the victim was Elvia Ayala. She was crossing Highway 32 near a motel at around 5:30 Thursday evening when she was hit. The suspect...
seehafernews.com
None Injured in Appleton Apartment Fire
No injuries were reported as a result of a fire at an Appleton apartment complex last night. The Appleton Fire Department was called to the complex on Woodmere court at around 6:30 p.m. where they saw smoke and flames coming through a second-story window. The lone occupant of that apartment...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Public Utilities Welcomes Residents to Exchange Old Christmas Lights
Many people have already hung their Christmas decorations, and others are still working on them, but what do you do with your old lights that no longer work?. Manitowoc Public Utilities is inviting Manitowoc residents to bring strands with incandescent bulbs to Lights at Lincoln Park located at 1215 North 8th Street on Friday (December 9th) to exchange them for new lights.
seehafernews.com
Virtual Meeting Scheduled Regarding Memorial Drive Resurfacing
Resurfacing of Memorial Drive between Manitowoc and Two Rivers will be the subject of a virtual meeting this afternoon. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has scheduled the session for the time period between 4:30 and 5:30 this afternoon. The project is scheduled to happen in 2025 and Highway 42 is...
seehafernews.com
Honor and Remember, Patriot Riders to Host a Special Presentation Tomorrow in Manitowoc
A national organization that aims to help families of deceased veterans will be hosting a special presentation tomorrow in Manitowoc. Honor and Remember was created by George Lutz after his son died in Fallujah Iraq in 2005. Since then, the group has been hand-crafting flags, and delivering them to the...
seehafernews.com
Edward J. Hynek Jr.
Edward J. “Butch” Hynek Jr., age 80, of Manitowoc, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at The Bay at Northridge in Manitowoc. Edward was born October 10, 1942, in Manitowoc, to the late Edward and Caroline Ann (Luchsinger) Hynek. He attended schools in Manitowoc and was a 1960 graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School. Edward served in the United States Army as a Specialist 4th Class Telephone Lineman from October of 1960 until September of 1963, at both Fort Huachuca, AZ and Hanau, Germany. He then went on to work at Aluminum Specialty, Mirro Foley as first lead set-up and then a mixer in the paint department, Newell Rubbermaid, and finally retired from Fisher Hamilton. He married the former Sandra K. Howarth on August 22, 1964, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Manitowoc. In August of 2022, they celebrated 58 wonderful years together. Edward bowled, played dartball, loved baseball, playing and coaching many local teams. He loved coaching youth baseball, which was his real joy. He always said “winning wasn’t everything, it was how you played the game, and the sportsmanship you showed.” Ed loved to golf after he retired and went as often as he could. He loved camping, he and Sandy camped for many years. They loved their trailer in Sturgeon Bay, and at Fawn Lake, Shawano. He loved to grill out, and had campfires with his children and grandchildren. Edward and Sandy spent 40 years researching his family and was proud of his Czech/Bohemian heritage. He loved reading about it, but he left Sandy to do the paperwork! And he was known to love a good Kolache. He was always kind and had a smile for everyone he met, and he will be missed immensely by all who knew him.
seehafernews.com
Greater Green Bay YMCA Unveils Plans for New Facilities in Ashwaubenon and Allouez
Soon, the Green Bay area will have two more YMCA locations. The Great Green Bay YMCA has unveiled its plans for new facilities in Allouez and Ashwaubenon. The Allouez location will be located on the 17-acre site of the Broadview soccer complex and will be replacing their current aging building nearby.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Wilson Middle School Closed Due to Spider Problem
Manitowoc’s Wilson Middle School is closed today as staff addresses a spider issue. According to an email sent to families, a yellow sac spider caused a student’s arm to become itchy and swollen yesterday around 2:00 p.m. A teacher was also bitten and needed medical attention, which led...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Rahr West Board, Public Infrastructure Committee to Meet Today
There are a pair of meetings today in the City of Manitowoc. The Rahr-West Art Museum’s Board of Directors will start things off at 4:00 at the museum. They will review their financial accounts before Board President HaLeigh Zipperer gives a reminder about the upcoming holiday party. Then, at...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Designated American World War II Heritage City
The City of Manitowoc, along with the Wisconsin Maritime Museum, has announced that the city has been designated as an American World War II Heritage City. Visit Manitowoc Director Courtney Hansen told Seehafer News, “It’s really recognizing the contributions of local towns, communities, and citizens who stepped up into the workforce during America’s war effort. Across the board, our citizens, our companies did just that.”
seehafernews.com
Santa to Drop by The Read Apple Saturday
The “jolly old gent himself” is expected to make a special appearance this Saturday in downtown Two Rivers. Santa Claus will be visiting the Read Apple Toy Shoppe located in the basement of Schroeder’s Department Store. Families can stop in between 1:00 and 3:00 p.m. and meet...
seehafernews.com
Clipper City Co-Op Plans Put on Hold
The plans to put together a community grocery store in Manitowoc have been put on hold for now. The board of the Clipper City Co-Op and its members decided earlier this year to dissolve the organization. As for the money that was collected for the project, it has been donated...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc United Hockey Coach Excited to Have High School Hockey Back
Hockey has not been the most popular sport around the Manitowoc area in the past, but that trend appears to be shifting. High school hockey is back in Manitowoc County in the form of Manitowoc United. They are a conglomeration of players from Manitowoc Lincoln, Roncalli, Two Rivers, Valders, Mishicot,...
seehafernews.com
Gale A. Windus
Gale A. Windus, age 79, a resident of Manitowoc, entered into eternal life with his daughter by his side on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center. Gale was born on October 31, 1943 in Manitowoc to the late Erwin and Helen (Heinzen) Windus. He graduated from...
seehafernews.com
Work Begins on Central Park West 365 Project In Two Rivers
Work began yesterday morning on the Central Park West 365 Project in Downtown Two Rivers. While on WOMT’s Be My Guest Program, City Manager Greg Buckley said he literally saw the work begin on his way to the office. “Our city public works crews have backhoes, and loaders, and...
seehafernews.com
Luella L. Hecker
Luella L. Hecker, age 93, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life late Tuesday afternoon, December 6, 2022, at Rivers Bend Health and Rehabilitation Center in Manitowoc, with family by her side. Luella was born on December 22, 1928 in the town of Liberty, Manitowoc County. She was the daughter...
